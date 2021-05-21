Bill Muehlenberg – ‘You WILL Obey!’

Back in 1967 English actor and writer Peter Ustinov said this:

“For centuries, men were punished for having disobeyed. At [the Nuremberg Trials], for the first time, men were punished for having obeyed. The repercussions of this precedent are only now beginning to make themselves felt.”

Indeed, we are now at the place where disobedience and questioning authority are clearly virtues and not vices. This is a must as tyranny in the West is on the rise. And just how does tyranny work? We have had enough tyrants of late to know the answer to that question. Above all, they cut off the free flow of information. The State must control all information and it alone will decide what the masses are allowed to hear and see and read.

Related to this, the masses are not allowed to think for themselves. They are only allowed to think what the State tells them to think. And as a part of this, no questions are allowed. Simply do whatever Big Brother tells you to do. Blind obedience is the name of the game. Question nothing and let the State decide what is right and wrong, true and false.

Obey without questioning, in a word, is the aim of all tyrants as they seek total control of the masses. In the light of what I am about to share with you here, let me repeat this formula for tyranny: Do not think. Do not ask questions. Simply obey. Do whatever the State demands of you.

And what is it that I am going to share here? Something that has sent shivers down my spine – and it should yours as well. We have yet another big cheese who insists that when it comes to Rona vaccines, we should NOT ask any questions and just get the jab. Yes, he actually said that. The news item on this puts it this way:

A leading South Australian immunologist has urged Australians not to ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and just simply take the jab when it is offered to them. “We’re in the privileged position that we can be hesitant, we’ve done so well in coping with COVID the last 12, 14 months,” Professor John Hayball told Sky News. “But I would encourage everybody out there offered a vaccine, don’t ask any questions really, please take it.”

Wow. That is scary as all get out. Here we have some academic telling us plebs to just shut up, sit down, and do what he tells us to do – no questions asked. Why does this notion of ‘Do not ask any questions – just do what you are told’ seem so chillingly familiar? As one friend put it: “Don’t ask questions, just wear the gold star, and hop on that train…” It seems we have not learned the lessons of history.

Even more remarkable is the fact that what this “expert” is telling us to do is actually illegal. One simply needs to go to the Australian Government Department of Health website and examine its “Australian Immunisation Handbook”. One major section of this is called “Vaccination procedures”. A subsection of this is about “Preparing for vaccination”. And in this section we have information on “Valid consent”. This is what it says:

Valid consent is the voluntary agreement by an individual to a proposed procedure, which is given after sufficient, appropriate and reliable information about the procedure, including the potential risks and benefits, has been conveyed to that individual. As part of the consent procedure, people receiving vaccines and/or their parents or carers should be given sufficient information (preferably written) about the risks and benefits of each vaccine. This includes: what adverse events are possible

how common they are

what they should do about them Table. Side effects following immunisation for vaccines used in the National Immunisation Program schedule can be used to inform valid consent. Criteria for valid consent For consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present: It must be given by a person with legal capacity, and of sufficient intellectual capacity to understand the implications of receiving a vaccine. It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation. It must cover the specific procedure that is to be performed. It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person. The person must have the opportunity to seek more details or explanations about the vaccine or its administration. The information must be provided in a language or by other means that the person can understand. Where appropriate, involve an interpreter or cultural support person. Obtain consent before each vaccination, after establishing that there are no medical condition(s) that contraindicate vaccination. Consent can be verbal or written.

Isn’t all that interesting? Valid consent entails the ability to get detailed explanations to any legitimate questions a person might have about a vaccine and its various effects. Without all this information there is no real consent. Several things can be said about all this.

One, where did this idea of genuine patient consent come from? One of the main recent sources I have already referred to: the Nuremberg Code of 1947, part of the Nuremberg Trials that saw Nazis charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity. Here is the first of its ten points:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.

Two, notice what the Australian government guide clearly says: any vaccine “must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation”. That means no carrot and no stick approaches to push vaccines on unwilling folks.

Yet this is EXACTLY what the Morrison Government – and others – have been doing. They have used promises of reward (the ability to freely travel and the like) along with threats of punishment (not being able to freely travel) to get people to be vaccinated. That is just what things like vaccine passports are all about: coercive means to effectively force people into doing what they may not otherwise freely choose to do.

So we see that the push by various governments to effectively force people to get the Rona jab is a clear violation of at least two main documents: the Nuremberg Code, and the Australian Government’s own official protocol on proper vaccination procedure.

Sorry folks, but blind obedience and a refusal to ask questions just does not cut it any longer.