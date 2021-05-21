Liberty Quote
[Wayne] Swan is a hard worker and spends a lot of time poring over briefs— Judith Sloan
-
Recent Comments
- Struth on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Damon on AstraClotica is for the little people
- JC on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Struth on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Music Maestro: May 21, 2021
- Snoopy on AstraClotica is for the little people
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Old Lefty on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Gavin R Putland on AstraClotica is for the little people
- Struth on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- C.L. on Nothing says precarious like $100,000
- Russell on Wake me when it’s over
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- The Sheriff on Wake me when it’s over
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Lee on AstraClotica is for the little people
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- C.L. on AstraClotica is for the little people
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: May 15, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Bill Muehlenberg – ‘You WILL Obey!’
- AstraClotica is for the little people
- Music Maestro: May 21, 2021
- Wake me when it’s over
- Completing my short course in economics
- Nothing says precarious like $100,000
- Graduating class hates Biden
- Bask Mandate
- Value added and public spending
- Good call still good
- David Bidstrup guest post. Everlasting debt
- Hypocritic Oaf
- Exterminate ugliness: a grand mission for the civilised
- The Lady With The Lance
- On maths education
- An amazing coincidence
- He lied to Rand Paul and to Congress in March (under oath)
- The covid panic: totalitarian and unethical
- Vax vox pop: Have been, will be, not sure or not bothering?
- The Teachers Federation is far more dangerous to children
- Crimson Tried
- Poison the well and then act surprised….
- Totalitarianism. Are we there yet? Thoughts prompted by Judith Sloan
- Joe praises Fernando and Dancing Queen, urges reunion tour
- Steven Koonin vs the cancel culture
- The Covid class divide
- Genetic Pain
- The looming environmental disaster of the push for zero
- The green hydrogen bubble.
- Repeating a stale old lie
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Music Maestro: May 21, 2021
This entry was posted in Music Open Thread. Bookmark the permalink.
Dont watch this one.
Seriously, it lulls you into the sewer with its pretty balloon and then does unpleasant things to your remains.
If you can pick the ending by about 30 seconds in you are a freak.
(cool but)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QFwo57WKwg