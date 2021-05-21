Nothing says precarious like $100,000

Posted on May 21, 2021 by currencylad

The Ramsay Art Prize winner: “Edges of excess speaks to the precarity of our times.”

4 Responses to Nothing says precarious like $100,000

  1. Professor FredLenin says:
    May 21, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    These people are taking the wee wee, Art? Come on man! Defund them make them get a real job.

  3. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 21, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    Sohrab Ahmari wrote about this ugliness and nonsense in a book called The New Philistines, Provocations. It’s a very good read.

    C.L. and other Cats who might be interested. Sohrab Ahmari, a Roman Catholic convert, sat down in the last week with Yoram Hazony of National Conservatism to talk about Ahmari’s new book, faith and how the world needs tradition and a robus conservatism. It’s a very, very good discussion and worth listening to.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9U4pQE6RbX4

  4. Roger says:
    May 21, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Modern art is a con.

    Picasso said as much but the quote seems to have been wiped from the interwebs.

