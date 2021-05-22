Nobel Laureate Montagnier decries “historical blunder”

6 Responses to Nobel Laureate Montagnier decries “historical blunder”

  1. Rosie says:
    May 22, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    What then is the solution?

    Though I see no point in the young and healthy being vaccinated.

    No-one in my family in young and healthy category are getting vaccinated.

  2. Roger says:
    May 22, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    What then is the solution?

    In as much as there is a solution we should look to Sweden.

    Protect the vulnerable and recommend common sense voluntary measures to the general population.

    I believe this was the consensus here a year or so ago.

    Sweden’s mortality rate (1,324.30 the most recent figure I’ve seen) is significantly lower than most of its European neighbours.

  4. Allergy says:
    May 22, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    What then is the solution?

    What about getting back to basics and looking at treatments?

  5. Shane says:
    May 22, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Who was it who said the young are our future?
    Its beginning to sound like some sort of darwinian survival IQ test.
    Seeing that there are videos out there showing that the actual vial doesnt react to a magnet to attempt to debunk this meme, what on earth is going on inside the body for this to be occuring so often as it appears to be happening.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch/jazZkKQtGS4

  6. Rosie says:
    May 22, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    I was thinking about this. The truth is, in Australia, we don’t have a pandemic.

    The Europeans at least accept that some deaths are inevitable.
    Those in hospital are clearly getting treated with some degree of success.

