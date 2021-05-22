Liberty Quote
Justice, like liberty and coercion, is a concept which, for the sake of clarity, ought to be confined to the deliberate treatment of men by other men.— Friedrich von Hayek


Open Forum: May 22, 2021
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Arky’s Model A is performing better, even without a differential! 😛
Grub?
@rse puckering over a potential doxxing old boy?
Is that the perceived threat?
1st
😎
I reckon he’ll be the biggest tosser on the conversation threads on the email distribution list.
I’ll see if I can “pick him out”.
M’kay?
/Grub’s parasite
Mark A, for your info from the Open Forum of 25 July 2020, page 5.
Rake! Terry Ed
You need a valium, old fella. Stat.
Egg, I am just home from ten plus schooners at the pub & not much of what you wright is English.
Terry Paedersen, you don’t speak much English either.
Reposted on new OT
Terry Pedersen says:
May 22, 2021 at 12:25 am
I do not keep copies of posts like some others except in very special cirs. I rely on my memory.
As I do recall this, it related to William made his own website or blog address accessible.
If you do that, there is no cure and you can only blame yourself.
If you can find the post of W, BoN referred to that would be good and would clear up the matter once and for all.
Thanks.
Hacking is easy if you want to do it. Normal peeps don’t.
Lowe Browe’s @rse is puckering on the old fred.
Quelle surprise.
This is the fourth time he’s brought it up, so it must be vewwy important!
Make sure it’s gazetted.
Egg, small suggestion is you adopt format when writing sentences of predicate and subject. Might help a bit for others trying to decode what you say.
Blimey, just as slow as the old one
Save you the agony of my Lame pics’ today.
This speed we had at the time of the 4800 dial up modems.
Egg, hard to understand what you say. You need to refer to rules of grammar.
Mark A.
The hint is the reference BoN made to “account name” not “email address”.
Rex Mango says:
May 22, 2021 at 12:40 am
Goes way back on the old fred.
I’m not here to write dissertations.
Egg, you ever written a sentence that went like two lines?
It’s starting to smell like road vs rail in here.
Rex.
Threatening to dox people.
Egg, you ever written like a full blown paragraph?
Terry Ed, You questioned BON’s motives then provided evidence of BoN trying to worn William and alerting Sinc.
Let it go.
If you’re too lazy to read the old thread old fellow, forget it.
Nothing personal Egg, but what it does seem talking to you would involve very short sentences.
Reading an industry rag that is saying that no Thiel Fellowship recipient that has stayed within the program has been a duster.
Imagine a fund manager with a 100% success rate.
Over a decade.
It is mind boggling.
Check the old Q&A threads, you were a latecomer?
Egg, am never too lazy to do anything, but I do wish what you post on this site was more decipherable as you use some grammar from Ancient Egypt.
The old coward finally spits it out.
Scroll on by…
My point is Egg, announce the subject then make the comment, or alternatively make comment then declare the subject. Don’t bang on all day in cryptic Egg speech. Not many people can understand what you are saying.
Seems old mate, old fella and old fellow is trending.
Yuo msut heav truoble wtih bespoke, tehn.
Egg, don’t get me wrong, I just think writing English for a change may help you & I do appreciate what you know about cars.
Tell it to the judge.
This is the comments section of a private blog.
These are not formal posts.
Hey Mitch, Alex Berenson has posted this link to a Harvard study on mRNA vaccine recipients.
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
He reckons this will be (should be) the big news over the couple of days.
This would have to be the most boring thread on the Cat, ever.
Someones boiling.
“You don’t know who I am”.
And?
Nyah! Nyah!
Egg, this an example of a good sentence, where you introduce a verb and then comment. Well done you are improving:
This would have to be the most boring thread on the Cat, ever.
Egg, you heard of adverbs?
x 8
x 10
Egg, what is your favourite pronoun?
Yes Those epic name dropping stoush’s between you and E.
/ cringe.
Night night egg_
Egg, feel your posts would possess far more punch if properly structured according to accepted grammar & henceforth do feel it necessary for you to undertake retard training regards use of English starting Monday morning. Report for duty properly scrubbed at zero six hundred hours with pen & pencil.
OK I followed it up and as I can see it, it relates to a unique nickname as mentioned.
Unusual but still not see how it can lead to an ID?
False alarm as far as I can tell.
Same with my nick, there are literally thousands of Marcus’s if not hundreds of thousands.