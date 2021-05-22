Painting the year’s most burdened Australian

I got a sense of a young woman with a lot on her shoulders… Scott Morrison being finally forced into making time to listen to Brittany was a historic moment – and I felt important to document and hold it for posterity.”

– If nothing else, artist Darren Pryce wins this year’s traditional Archibald contest for booking the most luvvie-applauded and potentially rewarding celebrity.

  1. tombell says:
    May 22, 2021 at 11:10 am

    maybe Darren could channel Andy Warhol and do a series of bourbon and cokes?

  2. John Brumble says:
    May 22, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Man I hate these self-absorbed wastes of space who engage in such sanctimonious garbage when the target is someone perceived to be right of centre, but would never, ever dream of criticising someone from their side.

  3. WolfmanOz says:
    May 22, 2021 at 11:16 am

    Let’s hope St. Brittany can keep her clothes on.

  4. calli says:
    May 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    Not photorealism then. No little chunks of carrot.

  5. Perfidious Albino says:
    May 22, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    Doesn’t even seem to be a very good likeness of young Britt…

  6. JohnJJJ says:
    May 22, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    It was the same for the Roman emperors, Arab sheiks and the Medicis, “artists” play to the powerful. Without a God, that is all they’ve got. Our powerful, unfortunately, are in the gutter with the rats.

  7. Fair Shake says:
    May 22, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    I can feel a grant coming his way.

    Makes face, squeezes internally, plop ..and there it is

