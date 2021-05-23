Oh, I’ve chosen my words carefully, scolds. Perhaps you should have done the same

What do vaccines and Chinese coronavirus have in common? In her contractual Saturday hit-piece on the Morrison government, Laura Tingle inadvertently explains:

In Australia, only one person — a 48-year-old woman — has died from the AstraZeneca vaccine, and she had other serious medical issues. That is, clotting is rare and can make you very sick but in countries with good healthcare, it doesn’t kill healthy people.



Rare; can make you very sick; but in countries with good healthcare, it doesn’t kill healthy people. Sounds familiar. Australia’s impetuous op-edocracy is now using “hesitancy” as the weight-bearing buzzword in yet another jerry-built pandemic theory. Approximately 30 percent of the population is supposedly “hesitant” about vaccination. Or maybe they’re not panicking about something that isn’t worth panicking about. For Tingle, this supposed problem is Scott Morrison’s fault because he and Greg Hunt have been sending mixed messages about which vaccine to take and when. They’re not alone in the dock. With the sole exception of unwavering rationalists – those who insisted from the start that the official responses to COVID-19 have been hysterical, contrived and tendentious – commentators have made vague ‘messages’ the norm.

For the medical establishment – which has been making things up for sixteen months – a poultice of condescension and fear-mongering was concocted last week and clumsily applied to Hesitancy. Bruce Willett – vice-president of the Royal Australian College of GPs – claimed without evidence that waiting for a different vaccine is an “enormous risk.” No it isn’t – not in any actuary’s data set or bookie’s market. ‘Experts’ – and reporters eager to appear au fait with ‘the science’ (and remain persona grata) – told us going outside was a risk. Criminal nonsense that will live in infamy. They said going unmasked was a risk. Nope. In an April 2020 editorial, The Australian described young beach-goers at Bondi as a “thoughtless crowd.” There was no healthier place to be. Kayakers and rock fishermen were said to be endangering nursing homes. The ‘pandemic’ in Australia has been more like a Far Side cartoon than an emergency.

This. Is. Not. Sparta.

At every juncture of this man-made disaster, news cycle orthodoxies have been hastily scripted to make the public believe the state had an answer. If the answer was arresting a pregnant woman in front of her toddlers for a Facebook post, well gee – science. If there was a ‘spike’ or a ‘cluster’ or a ‘missing link’ or trouble with a ‘bubble,’ go after Sam Newman, cop-swarm an old lady on a park bench or ban dancing. The latest notion is that if – and only if – Australia’s entire tiny population is ‘vaccinated’ immediately, the economy will ‘open’ again, we’ll all be ‘safe’ (which we already are) and a relatively privileged minority will be able to fly overseas again. Don’t get me wrong: reviving an economy bashed by people who haven’t missed a pay cheque is important – as is the freedom to travel. What’s disappointing is watching the correctly sceptical realists of five minutes ago submit to Xerxes for a plane ticket. That’s not freedom; it’s a furlough.