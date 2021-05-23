Branch Covidian

Watson’s latest is one of his best:
Tariffs are economic self-harm.— Scott Ryan
-
The green-progressive religion being a new religion accretes rituals. Masks were adopted as important celebratory symbols last year, and now vaccinations are likewise being incorporated as an essential procedure, sort of like FGM in certain sects of another older religion.
Being new they also tend to be fanatics. So anyone who defies their will become heretics or unbelievers. It can’t be too long before they adopt cleansings by fire or somesuch.
ostracism:
a method of temporary banishment by popular vote without trial or special accusation practiced in ancient Greece
Excommunication is an institutional act of religious censure
The allusion to “superheroes wearing masks” is fallacious and ridiculous as “superheroes” only wear them over their eyes (to conceal their identities), not their mouths.
Not that there is anything courageous about wearing a mask over your mouth anyway.
Alas, if only masks were compulsory for mothers in law long ago some of us would have been saved a lot of angst, gags would have been an extra bonus.
““superheroes” only wear them over their eyes (to conceal their identities), not their mouths.”
You forget the Durango Kid.
They should wear a placard saying ‘Idiocy is infectious’. Please keep away.
What I would like to see is someone wearing a baseball catchers mask into Congress. What do you think Pelosi would do?
cue NPC trolls in 3…2…
H1N1 infections, USA, April 2009 – April 2010 = 60.8 million
Annual Flu infections, USA 2019 = 38.3 million
Covid 19 infections, USA Feb 2020 – May 2021 = 33.1 million
PANIC!!!!!!!
the fascists climate fear has worn off, the communist virus scare is fading so now the fascists have gone full on nazis backing Hamas.
Masks are handy in the US congress and senate , they disguise the decrepit aged gerontocracy that rulles third wprld America on behalf of the grasping billioaire thieves . What is the retirement age in US politics ? 100years old is it ? In age there is wisdom? NahNah look at the decrepit debaiched old child molester biden the president of Fraud the biggest piece of crap in world politics ,and thats saying something .
That headline. Perfect!
Yeah, except we know what happened to the Branch, um, Covidians.
And that was then. This is now includes a FBI which makes the Stazi look sane.