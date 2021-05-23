Fauci: On second thoughts, Trump may have been right

Liberty Quote
A liberal is someone who feels a great debt to his fellow man, which debt he proposes to pay off with your money.— G. Gordon Liddy
He always knew. There’s now an agenda coming in to play that makes it permissible for him to say it out loud. They all knew.
Similar: CDC has new guidelines for the increasing number of recorded ‘breakthrough’ cases – that is fully vaccinated people who have subsequently caught Covid.
In such cases the PCR threshold must be turned down to reject all but the strong positives. And the case cannot be recorded unless the strong positive result is also accompanied by significant symptoms. So if you are in hospital for example. Otherwise hey presto, you don’t have Covid.
It’s our first fully politicised pandemic!
Fauci is either an idiot or a pawn.
Or, as per PJW in CL’s post below. Fauci is a cult leader.
Doesn’t matter how many times he changes his mind or contradicts himself, in the minds of the gullible twits who follow him, he will be right.
https://youtu.be/puqaaeLnEww
Fauci knows a lot.
Just been reading about the US “health”industry ,Shocking ! Driven by greed and avarice by money grubbing millionaires who dont give a stuff about the poorer people .
We hear complaints about our health system but an American worker would think he was in in paradise if he lived in a system like ours ,
Seems life expectency is dropping compared to other Western countries , people are afraid to go to the doctor because of the cost ,and there is a huge amount of Mefdical Debt from loans borrowed for medical procedures .
And their leaders are on about crap like systemic racism gender equality and crap like that ,the more I study the USA the more crap it becomes .
Professor Fred
Australia should be hell bent on opening immigration to Americans, including military personnel.
Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Dr. Rand Paul of Kentucky lead the signers of the new letter to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. The letter contains various footnotes and relies on both government and media reports to assert the following history:
Nixon used to call this a “modified, limited hang-out”.
Are they mutually exclusive?
Indeed.
Is there prima facie evidence to imply the COVID pandemic was planned and that US officials and corporations were involved?
Not yet, I think.
Fauci is an employee of the NIH, so Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, is seen as his boss.
With Collins being pressed for information on gain of function research by Republican Senators, Fauci could be giving himself some wriggle room.