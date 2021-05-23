Fauci: On second thoughts, Trump may have been right

Posted on May 23, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Fauci: On second thoughts, Trump may have been right

  1. PB says:
    May 23, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    He always knew. There’s now an agenda coming in to play that makes it permissible for him to say it out loud. They all knew.

  2. Chris M says:
    May 23, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    Similar: CDC has new guidelines for the increasing number of recorded ‘breakthrough’ cases – that is fully vaccinated people who have subsequently caught Covid.

    In such cases the PCR threshold must be turned down to reject all but the strong positives. And the case cannot be recorded unless the strong positive result is also accompanied by significant symptoms. So if you are in hospital for example. Otherwise hey presto, you don’t have Covid.

    It’s our first fully politicised pandemic!

  3. rickw says:
    May 23, 2021 at 9:13 pm

    Fauci is either an idiot or a pawn.

  4. jupes says:
    May 23, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    Fauci is either an idiot or a pawn.

    Or, as per PJW in CL’s post below. Fauci is a cult leader.

    Doesn’t matter how many times he changes his mind or contradicts himself, in the minds of the gullible twits who follow him, he will be right.

  6. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 23, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    Just been reading about the US “health”industry ,Shocking ! Driven by greed and avarice by money grubbing millionaires who dont give a stuff about the poorer people .
    We hear complaints about our health system but an American worker would think he was in in paradise if he lived in a system like ours ,
    Seems life expectency is dropping compared to other Western countries , people are afraid to go to the doctor because of the cost ,and there is a huge amount of Mefdical Debt from loans borrowed for medical procedures .
    And their leaders are on about crap like systemic racism gender equality and crap like that ,the more I study the USA the more crap it becomes .

  7. FlyingPigs says:
    May 23, 2021 at 9:57 pm

    Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 23, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    Professor Fred

    Australia should be hell bent on opening immigration to Americans, including military personnel.

  8. mh says:
    May 23, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Dr. Rand Paul of Kentucky lead the signers of the new letter to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. The letter contains various footnotes and relies on both government and media reports to assert the following history:

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, the exact origin of SARS-CoV-2 has remained elusive. Recently, in response to the World Health Organization’s study of SARS-CoV-2’s origins, a group of eighteen scientists published a letter in Science Magazine stating that a leak of the virus from a lab is a “viable” theory and should be thoroughly investigated. Yet, obtaining information about the research on bat coronaviruses conducted at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology has been very difficult. Such information, including if and when gain of function experiments occurred at the lab, is crucial in determining the viability of the laboratory introduction theory. In light of the many unanswered questions regarding the origins of the SARS-CoV-2, we write to seek information regarding the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) 2014 funding pause on gain of function research (also referred to as the moratorium), exceptions NIH may have granted from that pause to allow gain of function research to continue, and the lifting of that pause in 2017.
    In October 2014, following several high profile biosafety incidents at labs, as well as public scrutiny of gain of function research studies, the Department of Health and Human Services and NIH instituted a pause on funding research of gain of function experiments “involving influenza, SARS, and MERS viruses.” The U.S. government (USG) noted, though, that “[a]n exception from the research pause may be obtained if the head of the USG funding agency determines that the research is urgently necessary to protect the public health or national security.” This pause did not apply to currently-funded research at the time, but the moratorium did urge “the USG and non-USG funded research community to join in adopting a voluntary pause.”
    One of the notable NIH-funded studies that was already underway prior to the funding moratorium was Dr. Ralph Baric’s work on a “lab-made coronavirus related to SARS.” In this 2015 study, researchers reportedly created a chimeric virus “related to SARS [that] can infect human cells.” Dr. Zhengli-Li Shi, “China’s leading expert on bat viruses” from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, contributed to this research. An article noted that NIH allowed this study “to proceed while it was under review by the agency.” Baric reportedly added that “NIH eventually concluded that the work was not so risky as to fall under the [gain of function] moratorium.” It is unclear why NIH apparently concluded that this study was not “risky” enough to fall under the moratorium.
    In addition to Baric’s apparent gain of function research in 2015, NIH and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) also reportedly funded similar coronavirus research conducted by EcoHealth Alliance, which subcontracted with Shi. Because of Shi’s research and her connection to the Wuhan lab, Dr. Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist and infectious disease expert, stated, “[i]t is clear that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was systematically constructing novel chimeric coronaviruses and was assessing their ability to infect human cells and human-ACE2-expressing mice.” In fact, Dr. Peter Dasazk, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, spoke about changing coronaviruses in a lab. In an interview Dasazk stated, “Well I think . . . coronaviruses — you can manipulate them in the lab pretty easily.”
    In December 2017, NIH lifted the funding pause and established a multi-disciplinary review process, known as the P3CO Framework, to ensure that federally funded gain of function experiments are “conducted responsibly.” It is unclear whether EcoHealth Alliance or any of its subcontractors was granted an exception to the moratorium or whether NIH reviewed those studies in connection with the P3CO Framework    .

  9. Albatross says:
    May 23, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    Nixon used to call this a “modified, limited hang-out”.

  10. W Hogg says:
    May 23, 2021 at 11:14 pm

    Fauci is either an idiot or a pawn

    Are they mutually exclusive?

  11. Leo G says:
    May 23, 2021 at 11:30 pm

    He always knew. There’s now an agenda coming in to play that makes it permissible for him to say it out loud. They all knew.

    Indeed.
    Is there prima facie evidence to imply the COVID pandemic was planned and that US officials and corporations were involved?
    Not yet, I think.

  12. mh says:
    May 23, 2021 at 11:39 pm

    Fauci is an employee of the NIH, so Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, is seen as his boss.

    With Collins being pressed for information on gain of function research by Republican Senators, Fauci could be giving himself some wriggle room.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.