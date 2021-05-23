Malbanese Party kneecapped

Labor’s primary vote in the NSW Upper Hunter by-election: 20.8 percent.

I wouldn't be rushing to jump to conclusions about this having big implications federally. I mean, it was a state by election… I don't accept that paradigm (of divisions over coal)… we're very focused on working people around the country." – Federal Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles' denial is deep enough to mine



A triumphant John Barilaro says Labor’s federal seats in the Hunter and the Central Coast are now “up for grabs.” I’d be more impressed if he’d taken the opportunity to declare a wholesale review of all Coalition policies intended to ‘tackle’ so-called ‘climate change.’ Instead of crowing, the Liberals should be charging. In the Beersheba sense, I mean.