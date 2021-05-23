Malbanese Party kneecapped

Labor’s primary vote in the NSW Upper Hunter by-election: 20.8 percent.
– Federal Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles’ denial is deep enough to mine
A triumphant John Barilaro says Labor’s federal seats in the Hunter and the Central Coast are now “up for grabs.” I’d be more impressed if he’d taken the opportunity to declare a wholesale review of all Coalition policies intended to ‘tackle’ so-called ‘climate change.’ Instead of crowing, the Liberals should be charging. In the Beersheba sense, I mean.
Albo sent Geelong Grammar old boy Richard Marles to Moranbah (which he’d never previously heard of) after the 2019 election to find out why coal miners there didn’t vote for the ALP.
That’s how much respect Albo has for coal miners.
Posh Boy Marles, eh?! Good choice….heh, heh, heh.