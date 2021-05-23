Malbanese Party kneecapped

Labor’s primary vote in the NSW Upper Hunter by-election: 20.8 percent.

I wouldn’t be rushing to jump to conclusions about this having big implications federally. I mean, it was a state by election… I don’t accept that paradigm (of divisions over coal)… we’re very focused on working people around the country.”

– Federal Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles’ denial is deep enough to mine

 
A triumphant John Barilaro says Labor’s federal seats in the Hunter and the Central Coast are now “up for grabs.” I’d be more impressed if he’d taken the opportunity to declare a wholesale review of all Coalition policies intended to ‘tackle’ so-called ‘climate change.’ Instead of crowing, the Liberals should be charging. In the Beersheba sense, I mean.

2 Responses to Malbanese Party kneecapped

  1. Roger says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    Albo sent Geelong Grammar old boy Richard Marles to Moranbah (which he’d never previously heard of) after the 2019 election to find out why coal miners there didn’t vote for the ALP.

    That’s how much respect Albo has for coal miners.

  2. Iain Russell says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:32 pm

    Posh Boy Marles, eh?! Good choice….heh, heh, heh.

