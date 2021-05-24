Bent Messaging

Memories of dear Dad trying to convince me the blackening bananas were “still good for you”:
The federal government is promising a supply of two million Pfizer doses each week from the start of October, a development that means every Australian who wants to be vaccinated could be by the end of the year, the AMA says.
The new details about Pfizer supply should reassure over-50s concerned about the AstraZeneca jab they are currently offered, although Health Minister Greg Hunt reiterated “people should not wait” and should get vaccinated now.
The message: don’t hanker for bright yellow fare. The fruit flies on AstraZeneca won’t kill you.
Greg shouldn’t have been pushing the black bananas when the yellow ones were already in the bowl.
Reminded of an old “proverb”?
Time flies like an arrow, fruit flies like a banana.
I wonder if Labor will seize upon this at the next election – putting Australians at risk.
I do not say this as a comparison of the relative merits and demerits of individual vaccines, more as a matter of how they use any thing they can lay their hands on to confect outrage even if it is hypocritical, nonsense, or on a topic that they have even less knowledge than they average voter (they only need the press to be more ignorant, and they have been delivered this in spades).
Here’s a very good and simplistic video to get the message across to others about this “vaccine”.
It might help convince the normies out there who are on the fence;
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/are-vaccines-safe/
Mother – any Labor tactician worth their salt will be salivating for the next election campaign. The advert scripts are all written, the TV ‘bites’ are being practiced.
Scotty’s next moves are vital and whether he can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat remains to be seen, but he will face a withering onslaught. Even with Albo at the helm, Morrison is walking a tightrope.
Just because:
– you believe the Pfizer jab is 6 to 8 times more effective at reducing your risk of getting the infection and of suffering serious adverse effects from infection compared with AstraZeneca’s;
– and the latter may be up to 3 times more likely to induce rare but serious adverse reactions;
– and the risk of exposure to the virus in Australia over the next year is probably extremely low;
– and that the Health Minister offers only the absence of the better alternative,
that doesn’t mean you should choose the Minister’s Hobson’s choice preference.
@Judge Dredd:
Thanks for that vid link.
When did lethal blood clots suddenly become as harmless as fruit flies?
The political and medical shysters currently ordering the peasantry to rush in now and get the lethal blood clots in order to stave off a ‘disease’ with a 99.3% survival rate, are the greedy bludgers who have already got the Pfizer shots for themselves.
They are the same hypocritical Leftards who already have the names of 820 innocent dead-people from Mogadishu-By-The-Yarra on their C.V.’s
“people should not wait”
Why not? The chance of dying from Covid in Australia is negligible, and everybody knows it.
Damon, I like the cut of your jib, but let me suggest an improvement:
“people should not wait”
Why not? The chance of the average person dying from Covid whether in Australia or outside is negligible, and informed people know it.