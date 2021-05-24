Bent Messaging

Memories of dear Dad trying to convince me the blackening bananas were “still good for you”:

The federal government is promising a supply of two million Pfizer doses each week from the start of October, a development that means every Australian who wants to be vaccinated could be by the end of the year, the AMA says.



The new details about Pfizer supply should reassure over-50s concerned about the AstraZeneca jab they are currently offered, although Health Minister Greg Hunt reiterated “people should not wait” and should get vaccinated now.



The message: don’t hanker for bright yellow fare. The fruit flies on AstraZeneca won’t kill you.