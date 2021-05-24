David Bidstrup guest post. Will I be able to play the piano after I have been vaccinated?

The grand plan for mass vaccination seems to be losing wheels each day as our leaders dither about how they can give the plebs some “freedom” again. The supreme leader is now working on some system of internal “papers” so that we can be allowed to move for more than 5 minutes before being locked down because someone sneezes.

Along with this we now have a plethora of strident letters being written to the newspapers where those who agree with the old maxim “act in haste, repent at leisure” are being portrayed as “selfish” because they will not bend to the government will.

There are some things that need to be said about this fiasco.

Whether we “believe it” or not, these “vaccines” are experimental. They have emergency use authorisation only and the proper clinical trials to assess their effectiveness and safety have not been completed, and will not be for a couple of years. Emergency use is approved when there is no other means of combating the disease, but in this case that is not so. There has been success in treatment with existing drugs but in many cases they have been ruled out or banned by “authorities”.

Over 70 years ago there were trials where the Nazi death camp doctors were held to account for their treatment of inmates without their consent and with little regard for their humanity. Just about every civilised country incorporates the findings of these trials into their laws regarding medical experimentation and if you are not familiar with them go and have a look. The most important factor is voluntary informed consent and the absence of any coercion or force. Those who decide to be part of any medical experiment must be able to decide to stop at any time and those who are conducting the experiment must stop them if there is any cause for alarm. If our government has decided that these rules do not apply anymore they should tell us.

I do not recall the government asking the citizens if they wanted to take part in some global clinical trial of an experimental “vaccine” and I do not recall any information being promulgated about the “emergency use authorisation” or about the adverse reactions and deaths that seem to be common around the world. The “useful idiots” that write op-eds and reports in the arsewipes we call newspapers just parrot the government line and the “health experts” who stuffed the pandemic response up now appear in “advertisements” urging us to “roll our sleeves up for the good of everyone”.

My doctor asked me if I was going to get “vaccinated” and was surprised when I said I would not. After he rubbished the idea that I, a mere engineer, could fathom anything as complex as medical information I asked him where he got his. He said “from doctors”. I said Dr Mengele was also a doctor and he got a bit upset.

This situation has got boring and tedious in one respect and dangerous in another. Watching the politicians try to work out how to get out of being painted into a corner without looking stupid is amusing but the idea that we will soon have some sort of “papers” to be able to go about our daily lives is the thin edge of the wedge. Here in SA the citizens line up like Pavlov’s dogs to scan the QR code at the public dunny and we have a “state of emergency” extension to the end of 2021.

We have “travel bubbles”, “road maps”, (to nowhere), and the “National Cabinet”, (a mass gathering of all the incompetents). People complain that they want the Mickey Mouse vaccine but have to have the Donald Duck because of their age or because it’s out of stock.

We have perpetrated the greatest theft from future generations ever seen and consigned them to a lower standard of living than we had just because the authorities panicked. In the meantime one person has died of/with the virus in 2021 and daily “cases” are less than suicides and road accidents combined. I drove past one of our “Covid testing facilities” a day or so ago. There were 6 “traffic controllers” to manage the rush and 4 “testers” in Hazmat suits ready to stick things up people’s noses. The only thing missing were the “testees” – no one was there. How has it come to this, where the populace buckle under to the whims of incompetent fools who could not organise a pee up in a brewery? Why aren’t they out on the streets chasing these idiots down with pitchforks?

Thank goodness we had men of the calibre of my father and his comrades fighting in New Guinea over 75 years ago. If it happened now the ADF would raise the rainbow flag and do a handbag charge but not before scanning the QR code.