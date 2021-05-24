David Bidstrup guest post. Will I be able to play the piano after I have been vaccinated?

The grand plan for mass vaccination seems to be losing wheels each day as our leaders dither about how they can give the plebs some “freedom” again. The supreme leader is now working on some system of internal “papers” so that we can be allowed to move for more than 5 minutes before being locked down because someone sneezes.
Along with this we now have a plethora of strident letters being written to the newspapers where those who agree with the old maxim “act in haste, repent at leisure” are being portrayed as “selfish” because they will not bend to the government will.
There are some things that need to be said about this fiasco.
Whether we “believe it” or not, these “vaccines” are experimental. They have emergency use authorisation only and the proper clinical trials to assess their effectiveness and safety have not been completed, and will not be for a couple of years. Emergency use is approved when there is no other means of combating the disease, but in this case that is not so. There has been success in treatment with existing drugs but in many cases they have been ruled out or banned by “authorities”.
Over 70 years ago there were trials where the Nazi death camp doctors were held to account for their treatment of inmates without their consent and with little regard for their humanity. Just about every civilised country incorporates the findings of these trials into their laws regarding medical experimentation and if you are not familiar with them go and have a look. The most important factor is voluntary informed consent and the absence of any coercion or force. Those who decide to be part of any medical experiment must be able to decide to stop at any time and those who are conducting the experiment must stop them if there is any cause for alarm. If our government has decided that these rules do not apply anymore they should tell us.
I do not recall the government asking the citizens if they wanted to take part in some global clinical trial of an experimental “vaccine” and I do not recall any information being promulgated about the “emergency use authorisation” or about the adverse reactions and deaths that seem to be common around the world. The “useful idiots” that write op-eds and reports in the arsewipes we call newspapers just parrot the government line and the “health experts” who stuffed the pandemic response up now appear in “advertisements” urging us to “roll our sleeves up for the good of everyone”.
My doctor asked me if I was going to get “vaccinated” and was surprised when I said I would not. After he rubbished the idea that I, a mere engineer, could fathom anything as complex as medical information I asked him where he got his. He said “from doctors”. I said Dr Mengele was also a doctor and he got a bit upset.
This situation has got boring and tedious in one respect and dangerous in another. Watching the politicians try to work out how to get out of being painted into a corner without looking stupid is amusing but the idea that we will soon have some sort of “papers” to be able to go about our daily lives is the thin edge of the wedge. Here in SA the citizens line up like Pavlov’s dogs to scan the QR code at the public dunny and we have a “state of emergency” extension to the end of 2021.
We have “travel bubbles”, “road maps”, (to nowhere), and the “National Cabinet”, (a mass gathering of all the incompetents). People complain that they want the Mickey Mouse vaccine but have to have the Donald Duck because of their age or because it’s out of stock.
We have perpetrated the greatest theft from future generations ever seen and consigned them to a lower standard of living than we had just because the authorities panicked. In the meantime one person has died of/with the virus in 2021 and daily “cases” are less than suicides and road accidents combined. I drove past one of our “Covid testing facilities” a day or so ago. There were 6 “traffic controllers” to manage the rush and 4 “testers” in Hazmat suits ready to stick things up people’s noses. The only thing missing were the “testees” – no one was there. How has it come to this, where the populace buckle under to the whims of incompetent fools who could not organise a pee up in a brewery? Why aren’t they out on the streets chasing these idiots down with pitchforks?
Thank goodness we had men of the calibre of my father and his comrades fighting in New Guinea over 75 years ago. If it happened now the ADF would raise the rainbow flag and do a handbag charge but not before scanning the QR code.
I couldn’t understand why they would want to ban the use of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin which have been safely used for many years, are inexpensive and appear to provide effective treatment when used as a prophylactic or in the early stages of Covid.
Then I read that the emergency use of an experimental vaccine could not be authorised if an effective treatment existed.
Could this absurdity be true?
“No part of the process has been rushed, and there was no emergency authorisation granted. The TGA does not have an “Emergency Use Authorisation” pathway for COVID-19 vaccines.”
“Will I be able to play the piano after I have been vaccinated?”
The pollies and their favourite quacks have all been playing their pork sausage.
They deserve to be castrated!”
@ Woolfe,
From the link:
and
Whats the bet they continue this practice of innovation (which I support) in the future. Or will they be to busy banning vapes instead.
A small anecdote from my area of expertise a product that is 20 years old and used widely to great effects was banned and marked as a schedule 10 drug (worse then heroin). Why you may ask, because in animal trials it caused one of the rats to develop cancer/tumor. What they forget to mention is that the rat was given a dose at 100 times recommended. Water will kill you at that dosage for christ sake.
From your link Woolfe:
So they are using data that hasn’t been validated and checked to ensure there are no issues with bias, measurements etc but, apparently, we are supposed to believe they aren’t “rushing” the vaccine approval process.
Their logic is astounding. If it was as easy as this to approve vaccines – and we all know each and every vaccine saves 800 bazillion lives every single day – then why didn’t they do it for all the other vaccines? The TGA are, according to their own logic, responsible for trillions of deaths by not applying this exact same process for all previous vaccines.
They can’t have it both ways. Either the TGA are rushing the approval process in which case they should all be in prison or they aren’t rushing it in which case they should all be in prison for time wasting on all previous vaccines.
Is ivermectin a cure for COVID-19?
https://www.nps.org.au/ivermectin-and-covid-19
What medicines can treat COVID-19?
“In Australia, two medicines are recommended for use by some people hospitalised with severe COVID-19.
You can learn more about the steroid dexamethasone and the antiviral medicine remdesivir on our website.
You can also read the living guidelines from the National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce .
These guidelines are helping Australian health professionals provide the best evidence-based care to people with COVID-19.”
>> Living on the NSW/QLD border, and knowing the Qld Govt. will jail any doctor for six months if they treat the virus with HCQ, ivermectin etc, I thought perhaps a NSW doctor could treat the virus with above.
I didn’t find the info, but found above link.
what’s happening in India these days?
I heard that they started treating with ivermectin and the cases have dropped away massively
anyone able to corroborate that?
why are we hearing nothing about India right now?
apparantly ita buttrose got onto morning radio today, abc, to robustly refute claims the media had made hysterical claims about covid and the vaccines and were part of the problem .. ha ha she’s good on the old attack is the best defence isn’t she? amazing what she ignores too
I seem to recall the Commonwealth CMO – since promoted – saying that the modelling of the expected pandemic in Australia, on which the lockdown response was based, was too complex for mere mortals to understand. Later it was revealed that a mathematical error had been made which resulted in the predicted deaths being exaggerated by an order of magnitude.
I bet an enginner would have picked that up.
lol.
So those multi-year stage three clinical trials are all done then?
And there’s no “emergency authorisation” the TGA – a handful of highly vulnerable to politics – dumbo public servants in Canberra and Sydney simply waved it through on the ‘we promise’ say-so of the manufacturers and wink and a nod of the (pharma executive ridden) US / UK health agency data.
That the TGA is not allowing these under some sort of limited emergency authorisation – as their foreign counterparts are, is an even bigger scandal.
Another case of bullshit trying to baffle brains.
Forget Bidstrup’s rubbish. Here is what you need to know.
Too right twostix. What’s more, ScoMo and Hunt *told us* these vaccines were going to be approved – and when.
How could they know this unless the whole approval process is a gigantic scam?
They should have said “we have absolutely no idea if and when these vaccines will be approved because we have absolute no preconceived notion as to whether or not they should be. The great minds of science at the TGA will ask as many questions as they need to and if they are not satisfied with the answers then either the vaccines won’t be approved or the process will continue until such time as the answers are forthcoming. In the meantime, you all have to just wait.”
Can anybody imagine any politician saying such a thing? Of course not. But if the process had any relation to science then that is exactly what they would have had to have said.
David – the bureaucratic drug approval process is neither a necessary nor natural role of government, as Peltzman explained years ago. This is a good introduction to the area: https://www.cato.org/commentary/end-fda-drug-monopoly-let-patients-choose-their-medicines
It seems Australia does not have an EUA process so they waved it through in record time as “Fully Approved”. Wonderful.
The vaxes are on EUA elsewhere.
That’s why the ban on HCQ, Ivermectin etc. Can’t get an EUA if there is another treatment.
HOP time.
weasel words, reminds me of the ABC fact check unit..
TGA Provisional Approvals
Increased alignment with, I dunno, “emergency use authorisation” as used in the UK ?
They sound the same to me.
How is this some sort of “AHA! See!” moment for you low IQ dumbos?
The TGA is a shitty little political backwater agency in a tiny little country, the fact that it’s not even bothering to allow these vaccines only under an exceptional or emergency policy framework because it can’t be bothered, there are no cases of Covid, or it doesn’t even have one – while all its larger more important counterparts overseas are, isn’t a win you idiots!
LOL
I said Dr Mengele was also a doctor
Great line I’ll use when confronted with an appeal to authority
“the TGA can assess clinical trial data as it becomes available” … and when adverse events are reported, they are dismissed as a’rarity’. Good job guys.
Ivermectin is the green dream for all in India.
So the situation is not ideal.
However in this life that can happen.
Like it or not there is a virus around that can bump you off, especially if you are older, that arrived without notice.
Vaccines are available that had to be developed in conditions that are less than ideal and older people at the moment can’t choose which one to have – again less than ideal.
It’s a tough environment for sure. But that’s life at the moment. We’re not used to dealing with such risks in the first world.
Individuals need to make their own personal risk assessment and then – whether or not they take the jab – live with the consequences.
Our doctor merely smiled when my husband told her we declined AZ & would wait for Pfizer.
We are not so worried about blood clots, but figure that the mRNA vaccines seem a better bet, and studies suggest that they have a better response to the new variants. Looks like most of the population agrees.
But while all the medicos insist that all vaccines have varying degrees of side effects, anecdotal evidence form friends and acquaintances (including medicos) suggest a particularly savage immune response is not unusual. So be it, I suppose. But I would at least like to think that the bloody jab will give some protection against a virus that seems to be mutating at the same savage intensity as the later waves of the Spanish Flu.
Look, I sympathise with the general thrust of the post but ease up on the quotation marks next time. Comes across as a little unhinged.
The really good news is that the same masterminds who modeled potential infection rates last year are now modeling options for “opening the borders” – i.e. restrictions which are different from the current international border restrictions.
On the subject of vaccine approval it might not, as we are told, have been an “emergency approval” process, but the publicly available documentation indicates that a number of important questions were unanswered when the approvals were given – including duration of efficacy and interaction between vaccines. The latter point is obviously of great interest to people who are being herded towards AZ but with Pfizer and Moderna the more likely options for “booster shots” in later years.
The state of Goa has begun supplying Ivermectin to everyone above 18 years old. Should be a good case study. Don’t have info on the other states / didn’t check.
We are not yet at the stage where you can be given a vaccine, and gain a musical talent. You would need to have a heart transplant from a musician! Numerous case studies have confirmed that transplants also seem to transplant talents! This seems to be caused by the high number of nerves linking the heart to the brain.
If an operation seems too drastic, some people get hit on the head and then have a talent that they never had before! That could be a future job- applied phrenology! After you sign this waiver…
you can have a look here , but the big question is reliability and standardisation of the data.
As Duncan said above… People above claiming that they are not emergency approval… this is playing a pathetic word game.
TGA has only ‘provisionally’ approved them. Which ever way you want to spin it, its not the usually full approval.
They have also completely overhauled the whole process to be ‘inline’ with what everyone else is doing. Ie. they have dropped their original approval standards.
My GP asked. I told her not in fear of the virus, it’s so benign in most cases those infected don’t even know, and very few suffer. And I’m not in fear of death. Never had the annual flue shots. She didn’t argue, just said she’ll mark “no” on their lists of over 70s clients.
Didn’t argue about trial stutus, side effects, etc – just absence of fear of the virus.
The Spanish Flu didn’t “mutate”, and there weren’t “waves”.
It followed the Mathematical trend of every epidemic before and since, those that were going to sicken and die, did so, it tailed off, then disappeared.
Rafe-
supreme leader lacks bite-
try dropping chief protector of natives into polite company. I’m being met by a half-second of baffled silence that only comes from soft lefties when they are seriously outflanked.
Terry Pedersen says of Bidstrup:
May 24, 2021 at 4:38 pm
David Bidstrup obviously has no need to baffle your brains. You either have none or are a paid shill promoting propaganda.
Go and produce real evidence of an isolated COVID-19 virus. Filtrate the virus and grow it in a Petri dish with pure culture. Then we will know that you are genuine scientist.
The CDC (USA) says that there is no isolated virus. This is reason why they created one with a DNA composite so common that it is detectable in everything from animals and fruit to juices and coca cola, depending upon the number of amplification cycles performed.
The virus was created in a laboratory and is in the vaccines, along with synthetic mRNA or GMOs, monkey cells, human embryo cells. There could even be pork cells for all we know.
As for the TGA, that agency is compromised–corrupt!–and in the pocket of Big Pharma.
Dr Stella Immanuel (USA) has records of over 20,000 cases of ill people (tested positive for COVID-19), who were cured using Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin. And she just one of many doctors who have been prescribing these drugs as part of a protocol that would often include one of more of the following: zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, Azithromycin.
which vaccination treatment did you have Terry P?
None yet. Orange ex-President said Drano could work, or laser direct to the lung. Think I might try the Drano first.
Article about Goa here.
Comments particularly interesting.
The Spanish Flu didn’t “mutate”, and there weren’t “waves”.
Well….
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/1918-commemoration/three-waves.htm
I put this on the Open Thread last night.
I only got one response, and he was frightened.
The blueprint for this planned ‘pandemic’.
So the macro picture is …
* Fauci, a lifelong swamp enabler, knew there was a push for a new global pandemic
* Fauci enables US taxpayer funds to be redirected to third parties operating in Wuhan to create a human to human super coronaviruses based on SARS 1
* The virus ‘escapes’, and quickly spreads around the globe
* The narrative is created by the Washington Swamp that only Big Pharma will save us
* Covid-19 treatments are effectively banned based on mis-information coming out of the CDC, NIH, etc.
* The vaccines are ordered by panicked governments around the world
* Nine executives from Moderna, BioNTech, ROVI and CanSino Biologics have all become billionaires throughout the pandemic. Together they are now worth $19.3 billion
It is most certainly the thin edge of the wedge. Bringing in covid passports is the biggest hurdle, but as usual the idiots have overstepped, bypassing one for international travel to one for within our borders.
But once they’ve permanentised the violation of our constitution, what’s to stop it being used to “allow” travel beyond the northern beaches? Your suburb or town?
What if the employer makes it a condition of employment? The supermarket a condition of entry?
Accept this and you may as well beg for access to water, food and air.
Do you ever intend to stop telling lies like that?
How many people do you think fall for it?