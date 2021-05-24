Her soldiers, sailors and airmen are in obvious awe – as well they should be:
Liberty Quote
Consumption is the sole end and purpose of all production; and the interest of the producer ought to be attended to, only so far as it may be necessary for promoting that of the consumer.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Mark A on Her Majesty returns to work
- H B Bear on Her Majesty returns to work
- Mark A on Her Majesty returns to work
- H B Bear on Her Majesty returns to work
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- H B Bear on David Bidstrup guest post. Will I be able to play the piano after I have been vaccinated?
- Mark A on Her Majesty returns to work
- mh on David Bidstrup guest post. Will I be able to play the piano after I have been vaccinated?
- FlyingPigs on Her Majesty returns to work
- Mark A on Her Majesty returns to work
- H B Bear on David Bidstrup guest post. Will I be able to play the piano after I have been vaccinated?
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- BrettW on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Tony Rooney on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- JC on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Mark A on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Lazlo on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Her Majesty returns to work
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Give our allies extra time and cause. Great idea, bat eaters
- Her Majesty returns to work
- David Bidstrup guest post. Will I be able to play the piano after I have been vaccinated?
- Something Good
- It now uses half as much energy as the entire United Kingdom
- The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women
- Bent Messaging
- Men are more caring than women
- Fauci: On second thoughts, Trump may have been right
- Malbanese Party kneecapped
- Branch Covidian
- 30.0
- Nobel Laureate Montagnier decries “historical blunder”
- Big battery fantasies
- Painting the year’s most burdened Australian
- Vikki Campion guest post. Protect our exporters
- Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Bill Muehlenberg – ‘You WILL Obey!’
- AstraClotica is for the little people
- Music Maestro: May 21, 2021
- Wake me when it’s over
- Completing my short course in economics
- Nothing says precarious like $100,000
- Graduating class hates Biden
- Bask Mandate
- Value added and public spending
- Good call still good
- David Bidstrup guest post. Everlasting debt
- Hypocritic Oaf
- Exterminate ugliness: a grand mission for the civilised
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
An Extraordinary Human Being.
Glorius. Not a mask to be seen.
Good to see her Maj cracking jokes after her recent (and current) disappointments. Exemplifies her generation of stoics.
She looked tinier and thinner I thought .
Memo to young Harry. Watch and learn!
3:05
Does the American Marine introduce himself before saying “how are ya?”
Very respectfully and innocently, of course.
LOL.
Good for him.
There’s a photograph, in one very good title of Royal Naval history, of the (then) Princess Elizabeth, at the launching of HMS Prince of Wales, in 1939….
Getting on with the job, concerned only with duty to her subjects, her own problems secondary, supporting her husband’s colleagues. Setting an example to the end.
Unlike the Whinger and Ginger.
I am a republican, but I like the Queen.
We should be happy Prince William was born first.
They should disavow Harry and make Charles retire.
You can’t skip Charles can you without him becoming King and abdicating, or you need an act of Parliament, right?
An incredible human being the like of which we will never see again. We are privileged to be a part of her concern, whether white, black, brown or whatever. Long live HRH.
That’s my understanding, Dot.
He has to be crowned. He can then abdicate if he chooses.
Unless he asks Parliament to make special provisions – as he should.
She is substantially more “with it” than Joe Biden.
Charles will be king. He has already started taking over some roles, including the red boxes I believe. If you can believe what you read, he has also been making some of the hard decisions such as cutting off Harry and side-lining his brother.
If he steps back from the green lunacy, he might make a better king than most people expect.
If the Queen is so great, it makes me think King George VI was an excellent father.
Her Maj appears to like the company she was keeping very much. I hope she lives longer than her mother.
Yes … and they should take Andrew out to the back paddock.
None of this will happen of course.
It’s not entirely clear whether the power rests with the Queen or with Parliament, however Elizabeth is far too polite to ever make a scene … therefore it would need at least a vote in Parliament, followed by a nod from the Queen.
I just hope he doesn’t find himself in the same situation that Queen Victoria’s son – Edward VII ? found himself in – living in his mother’s shadow and over 70 when he ascended the throne.
If he steps back from the green lunacy, he might make a better king than most people expect.
He won’t. He is the epitome of baby boomer entitlement and aristocratic superiority. Not much different, but in a different time, to George IV (Blackadder III).
He has passed this on to his second son, maybe also his first. God save the king.
Imagine having a tampon as king.
Lazlo says:
May 24, 2021 at 11:15 pm
I’m slightly on the side of monarchy against republicanism simply because it is a stable system with no real power of the monarch.
However I’m a bit concerned about Charles being sensible and quiet on social matters, which would destroy the institution for ever..
It rests with parliament, ultimately the parliament can choose whoever it wants to be monarch – the glorious revolution made that quite clear, completely snuffed out one hereditary line for another
However, if queenie dies, Charles is automatically king, save for an act of parliament before that, which won’t happen – so he will be king, even if not crowned
Fricken brilliant.
That is why Aunty Liz is Head of State.
PS: Thank you CL.
Thanks CL. I love her choice of red, “they need to see me” she said so long ago.
Over his life nearly 23 per cent of people in the UK had met Prince Philip or seen him in person. For QEII, a third of all the people including the Commonwealth countries. Part of the proclamation of succesion: Almighty God has called our late Sovereign Queen Elizabeth II of blessed and glorious memory. Love live the King. If I’d written that 400 years ago I’d be in the Tower now. (Tradition had condolence books in libraries and post offices throughout the empire; cancelled.)
I don’t know how Charles will go. Not sure we trust him. I hope to live long enough to see William succeed. William’s younger brother is nothing.
I doubt his supposed service in uniform.
FlyingPigs says:
May 25, 2021 at 12:25 am
William’s younger brother is nothing.
I don’t, in his defense though I have to say, how would anyone feel being constantly referred to being a lets say ‘not quite legitimate’?
seems to know how to play to cameras….
I do actually doubt his ‘service’.
For sure he was ‘there’ but what did he actually do?
I don’t doubt his brother William’s though.
FlyingPigs says:
May 25, 2021 at 1:42 am
Don’t know about his service you’d have to ask his former mates about that.
All I know is that he made a terrible mistake even given that a stiff p..ck stops the flow of blood to the brain, but that usually is only a temp. condition for most males.
He must have it permanent.
We may have moved on from medieval England but there is a fair bit of belief still required to give the monarchy widespread legitimacy. A 70yo guy who talks to vegetables might not cut it.
H B Bear says:
May 25, 2021 at 2:08 am
I don’t know how Charles will go. Not sure we trust him. I hope to live long enough to see William succeed.
Come on now Bear!
I talked to a tree once , after running into it that is.
I hope it was to apologise.
H B Bear says:
May 25, 2021 at 2:14 am
Let me think and recall the convo, but I doubt it was along those lines.