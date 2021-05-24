Her Majesty returns to work

Posted on May 24, 2021 by currencylad

Her soldiers, sailors and airmen are in obvious awe – as well they should be:

31 Responses to Her Majesty returns to work

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    May 24, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    An Extraordinary Human Being.

  2. jupes says:
    May 24, 2021 at 9:27 pm

    Glorius. Not a mask to be seen.

    Good to see her Maj cracking jokes after her recent (and current) disappointments. Exemplifies her generation of stoics.

  3. min says:
    May 24, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    She looked tinier and thinner I thought .

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 24, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    Exemplifies her generation of stoics.

    Memo to young Harry. Watch and learn!

  5. C.L. says:
    May 24, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    3:05

    Does the American Marine introduce himself before saying “how are ya?”
    Very respectfully and innocently, of course.
    LOL.
    Good for him.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 24, 2021 at 9:51 pm

    There’s a photograph, in one very good title of Royal Naval history, of the (then) Princess Elizabeth, at the launching of HMS Prince of Wales, in 1939….

  7. Forester says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:04 pm

    Getting on with the job, concerned only with duty to her subjects, her own problems secondary, supporting her husband’s colleagues. Setting an example to the end.

    Unlike the Whinger and Ginger.

  8. Dot says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    I am a republican, but I like the Queen.

    We should be happy Prince William was born first.

    They should disavow Harry and make Charles retire.

    You can’t skip Charles can you without him becoming King and abdicating, or you need an act of Parliament, right?

  9. Epicurious says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    An incredible human being the like of which we will never see again. We are privileged to be a part of her concern, whether white, black, brown or whatever. Long live HRH.

  10. C.L. says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    That’s my understanding, Dot.
    He has to be crowned. He can then abdicate if he chooses.
    Unless he asks Parliament to make special provisions – as he should.

  11. Kingsley says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    She is substantially more “with it” than Joe Biden.

  12. jupes says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:34 pm

    Unless he asks Parliament to make special provisions – as he should.

    Charles will be king. He has already started taking over some roles, including the red boxes I believe. If you can believe what you read, he has also been making some of the hard decisions such as cutting off Harry and side-lining his brother.

    If he steps back from the green lunacy, he might make a better king than most people expect.

  13. Dot says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:36 pm

    If the Queen is so great, it makes me think King George VI was an excellent father.

  14. Siltstone says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:47 pm

    Her Maj appears to like the company she was keeping very much. I hope she lives longer than her mother.

  15. Tel says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:47 pm

    They should disavow Harry and make Charles retire.

    Yes … and they should take Andrew out to the back paddock.

    None of this will happen of course.

    You can’t skip Charles can you without him becoming King and abdicating, or you need an act of Parliament, right?

    It’s not entirely clear whether the power rests with the Queen or with Parliament, however Elizabeth is far too polite to ever make a scene … therefore it would need at least a vote in Parliament, followed by a nod from the Queen.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:50 pm

    If he steps back from the green lunacy, he might make a better king than most people expect.

    I just hope he doesn’t find himself in the same situation that Queen Victoria’s son – Edward VII ? found himself in – living in his mother’s shadow and over 70 when he ascended the throne.

  17. Lazlo says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:15 pm

    If he steps back from the green lunacy, he might make a better king than most people expect.

    He won’t. He is the epitome of baby boomer entitlement and aristocratic superiority. Not much different, but in a different time, to George IV (Blackadder III).

    He has passed this on to his second son, maybe also his first. God save the king.

  18. Entropy says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:34 pm

    Imagine having a tampon as king.

  19. Mark A says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:44 pm

    Lazlo says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:15 pm

    He won’t. He is the epitome of baby boomer entitlement and aristocratic superiority. Not much different, but in a different time, to George IV (Blackadder III).

    He has passed this on to his second son, maybe also his first. God save the king.

    I’m slightly on the side of monarchy against republicanism simply because it is a stable system with no real power of the monarch.

    However I’m a bit concerned about Charles being sensible and quiet on social matters, which would destroy the institution for ever..

  20. Rich says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:54 pm

    It’s not entirely clear whether the power rests with the Queen or with Parliament, however Elizabeth is far too polite to ever make a scene … therefore it would need at least a vote in Parliament, followed by a nod from the Queen.

    It rests with parliament, ultimately the parliament can choose whoever it wants to be monarch – the glorious revolution made that quite clear, completely snuffed out one hereditary line for another

    However, if queenie dies, Charles is automatically king, save for an act of parliament before that, which won’t happen – so he will be king, even if not crowned

  21. Beertruk says:
    May 25, 2021 at 12:00 am

    Fricken brilliant.
    That is why Aunty Liz is Head of State.

  22. Beertruk says:
    May 25, 2021 at 12:01 am

    PS: Thank you CL.

  23. Muz says:
    May 25, 2021 at 12:13 am

    Thanks CL. I love her choice of red, “they need to see me” she said so long ago.
    Over his life nearly 23 per cent of people in the UK had met Prince Philip or seen him in person. For QEII, a third of all the people including the Commonwealth countries. Part of the proclamation of succesion: Almighty God has called our late Sovereign Queen Elizabeth II of blessed and glorious memory. Love live the King. If I’d written that 400 years ago I’d be in the Tower now. (Tradition had condolence books in libraries and post offices throughout the empire; cancelled.)
    I don’t know how Charles will go. Not sure we trust him. I hope to live long enough to see William succeed. William’s younger brother is nothing.

  24. FlyingPigs says:
    May 25, 2021 at 12:25 am

    William’s younger brother is nothing.

    I doubt his supposed service in uniform.

  25. Mark A says:
    May 25, 2021 at 1:35 am

    FlyingPigs says:
    May 25, 2021 at 12:25 am

    William’s younger brother is nothing.

    I doubt his supposed service in uniform.

    I don’t, in his defense though I have to say, how would anyone feel being constantly referred to being a lets say ‘not quite legitimate’?

  26. FlyingPigs says:
    May 25, 2021 at 1:42 am

    I don’t, in his defense though I have to say, how would anyone feel being constantly referred to being a lets say ‘not quite legitimate’?

    seems to know how to play to cameras….

    I do actually doubt his ‘service’.

    For sure he was ‘there’ but what did he actually do?

    I don’t doubt his brother William’s though.

  27. Mark A says:
    May 25, 2021 at 1:54 am

    FlyingPigs says:
    May 25, 2021 at 1:42 am

    Don’t know about his service you’d have to ask his former mates about that.

    All I know is that he made a terrible mistake even given that a stiff p..ck stops the flow of blood to the brain, but that usually is only a temp. condition for most males.

    He must have it permanent.

  28. H B Bear says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:08 am

    I don’t know how Charles will go. Not sure we trust him. I hope to live long enough to see William succeed.

    We may have moved on from medieval England but there is a fair bit of belief still required to give the monarchy widespread legitimacy. A 70yo guy who talks to vegetables might not cut it.

  29. Mark A says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:13 am

    H B Bear says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:08 am

    I don’t know how Charles will go. Not sure we trust him. I hope to live long enough to see William succeed.

    We may have moved on from medieval England but there is a fair bit of belief still required to give the monarchy widespread legitimacy. A 70yo guy who talks to vegetables might not cut it.

    Come on now Bear!
    I talked to a tree once , after running into it that is.

  30. H B Bear says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:14 am

    I hope it was to apologise.

  31. Mark A says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:19 am

    H B Bear says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:14 am

    I hope it was to apologise.

    Let me think and recall the convo, but I doubt it was along those lines.

