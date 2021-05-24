It now uses half as much energy as the entire United Kingdom

  1. John A says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:25 am

    What a furphy!!

    Has anyone calculated the cost of minting/printing present currencies PLUS the cost of handling all the transactions through the economy and then through the banking & payments processing system?

    Apples? Oranges? More like Acorns and Forests!

  2. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:26 am

    More importantly it’s being used by disreputable types to skirt sanctions.

    Study Finds 4.5% Of All Bitcoin Mining Is In Sanctions-Hit Iran (23 May)

    A prominent crypto analytics firm has issued a new report suggesting the Is lam ic Republic was able to successfully weather the Trump-era sanctions storm of the past few years by generating up to a billion dollars a year through mining cryptocurrencies.

    The Norks appear to have recently started up a big bitcoin mining operation too. Chinese people also seem to use bitcoin mining as a way to evade CCP currency controls. Something like 65% of bitcoin mining takes place in China using coal fired electricity.

  3. mundi says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    Bitcoin is simply a bubble fueled by the cheap QE going on. It originally had good intentions as a decentralised libertarian currency. But it’s outgrown the experiment. The average bitcoin transaction is over $200,000 AUD. Any transactions under this size are actually just fake IOUs by the intermediaries – you cannot transfer bitcoin until you have six figure amounts, this is because of the way it was written was nieve compared to the success it would have – it don’t scale properly.

    Needless to say, people are not conducting day to day transactions in bitwarden. It’s just banks and exchanges swapping money back and forth, with the miners taking some of it in fees.

    It’s going to come crashing down once governments stop the money printing….

  4. Dot says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    Exactly John A.

    Fiat currency is simply a bubble field by cheap QE…

  5. Dot says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    More importantly it’s being used by disreputable types to skirt sanctions.

    J u s t l i k e t h e p h y s i c a l U S D a n d
    a c t u a l g o l d !

  6. Adelagado says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    I didn’t understand it before, and I understand it even less now.

  7. Fair Shake says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    The Bitcoin movement is driving a huge demand for semi conductors, graphics cards and harddrives so I have been told by a nerd friend in theindustry.

  8. Rohan says:
    May 24, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    John A says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:25 am
    Has anyone calculated the cost of minting/printing present currencies PLUS the cost of handling all the transactions through the economy and then through the banking & payments processing system?

    Probably not. I do know that running the government mint would be a small fraction of power in terms of running the printing presses. I would estimate that it would be in the order of that of a medium to large timber mill at an educated guess. So you’ll need an a heafty 22 kV supply. But that’s not enough to justify installing or bying your own power station.

    The cost of traditional electronic transactions is far less than that of bitcoin. For starters, you don’t have to datamine/decrypt every posting so CPU workload is minimal in comparison. Australia’s big 4 banks don’t own a datacentre each. They lease a reasonable amount of rack space, but that’s it.

    Decrypting AES 2056 bit encryption (assuming that’s the level of encryption employed) takes a lot of CPU power to brute force and a lot of time to break it. CPU’s in blade or rack servers with the overhead to crunch that kind of encryption are rated well above the power of your standard laptop or desktop PC. A 28 core Xeon W requires 255W to run. If you have 4 CPUs per rack or blade, then the power supply will need to be rated at at least 2000W each, as you still need to power ancillaries etc within the blade.

    Most modern datacentres hold up to tens of thousands of rack or blade servers, thousands of switches, routers, SANS, you name it.

    And all that number crunching means those servers will be running hard, so that translates into a truck load of heat. Cooling load means power consumption there would be higher than that for the servers.

    So yes, you can justify purchasing a small power plant rated in the order of 500-600MW to power one facility. In fact one ChiCom owned company did exactly that near Newcastle a few years back IIRC.

    And there’s a lot more than one datacentre purpose built for mining Bitcoin.

  9. Tator says:
    May 24, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    Fair Shake, all crypto currencies have created a huge demand for GPUs mainly as the custom built mining systems have up to 8 graphics cards in an array.
    Even Nvidia attempted to limit the hash rate at what their newer cards could do but a leaked bios removed that limit.
    It is incredibly difficult to purchase new graphics cards for any decent price. I last upgraded to a AMD 570 just over 3 years ago for$170 and there is now nothing in the market under $800 that I can upgrade to as everything under $800 is a lower spec card.

  10. RobK says:
    May 24, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    We’re gonna need a lot of solar panels and leave your EV plugged in please.

