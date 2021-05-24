Fascinating Financial Times report: Bitcoin’s growing energy problem: ‘It’s a dirty currency.’
Liberty Quote
There is no general case for indiscriminate “trust-busting” or for the prosecution of everything that qualifies as a restraint of trade. Rational as distinguished from vindictive regulation by public authority turns out to be an extremely delicate problem which not every government agency, particularly when in full cry against big business, can be trusted to solve.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
Recent Comments
- RobK on It now uses half as much energy as the entire United Kingdom
- 132andBush on Men are more caring than women
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- jupes on Men are more caring than women
- m0nty on Men are more caring than women
- 1735099 on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- John Smith101 on Men are more caring than women
- Pedro the Loafer on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Tator on It now uses half as much energy as the entire United Kingdom
- jupes on Men are more caring than women
- Farmer Gez on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Boambee John on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Rohan on It now uses half as much energy as the entire United Kingdom
- JC on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- BM on Men are more caring than women
- Boambee John on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Dave in Marybrook on Men are more caring than women
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Mater on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Mother Lode on Something Good
- Boambee John on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- kraka on Malbanese Party kneecapped
- Lysander on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Farmer Gez on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Pedro the Loafer on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- 1735099 on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Something Good
- It now uses half as much energy as the entire United Kingdom
- The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women
- Bent Messaging
- Men are more caring than women
- Fauci: On second thoughts, Trump may have been right
- Malbanese Party kneecapped
- Branch Covidian
- 30.0
- Nobel Laureate Montagnier decries “historical blunder”
- Big battery fantasies
- Painting the year’s most burdened Australian
- Vikki Campion guest post. Protect our exporters
- Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Bill Muehlenberg – ‘You WILL Obey!’
- AstraClotica is for the little people
- Music Maestro: May 21, 2021
- Wake me when it’s over
- Completing my short course in economics
- Nothing says precarious like $100,000
- Graduating class hates Biden
- Bask Mandate
- Value added and public spending
- Good call still good
- David Bidstrup guest post. Everlasting debt
- Hypocritic Oaf
- Exterminate ugliness: a grand mission for the civilised
- The Lady With The Lance
- On maths education
- An amazing coincidence
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
What a furphy!!
Has anyone calculated the cost of minting/printing present currencies PLUS the cost of handling all the transactions through the economy and then through the banking & payments processing system?
Apples? Oranges? More like Acorns and Forests!
More importantly it’s being used by disreputable types to skirt sanctions.
Study Finds 4.5% Of All Bitcoin Mining Is In Sanctions-Hit Iran (23 May)
The Norks appear to have recently started up a big bitcoin mining operation too. Chinese people also seem to use bitcoin mining as a way to evade CCP currency controls. Something like 65% of bitcoin mining takes place in China using coal fired electricity.
Bitcoin is simply a bubble fueled by the cheap QE going on. It originally had good intentions as a decentralised libertarian currency. But it’s outgrown the experiment. The average bitcoin transaction is over $200,000 AUD. Any transactions under this size are actually just fake IOUs by the intermediaries – you cannot transfer bitcoin until you have six figure amounts, this is because of the way it was written was nieve compared to the success it would have – it don’t scale properly.
Needless to say, people are not conducting day to day transactions in bitwarden. It’s just banks and exchanges swapping money back and forth, with the miners taking some of it in fees.
It’s going to come crashing down once governments stop the money printing….
Exactly John A.
Fiat currency is simply a bubble field by cheap QE…
J u s t l i k e t h e p h y s i c a l U S D a n d
a c t u a l g o l d !
I didn’t understand it before, and I understand it even less now.
The Bitcoin movement is driving a huge demand for semi conductors, graphics cards and harddrives so I have been told by a nerd friend in theindustry.
Probably not. I do know that running the government mint would be a small fraction of power in terms of running the printing presses. I would estimate that it would be in the order of that of a medium to large timber mill at an educated guess. So you’ll need an a heafty 22 kV supply. But that’s not enough to justify installing or bying your own power station.
The cost of traditional electronic transactions is far less than that of bitcoin. For starters, you don’t have to datamine/decrypt every posting so CPU workload is minimal in comparison. Australia’s big 4 banks don’t own a datacentre each. They lease a reasonable amount of rack space, but that’s it.
Decrypting AES 2056 bit encryption (assuming that’s the level of encryption employed) takes a lot of CPU power to brute force and a lot of time to break it. CPU’s in blade or rack servers with the overhead to crunch that kind of encryption are rated well above the power of your standard laptop or desktop PC. A 28 core Xeon W requires 255W to run. If you have 4 CPUs per rack or blade, then the power supply will need to be rated at at least 2000W each, as you still need to power ancillaries etc within the blade.
Most modern datacentres hold up to tens of thousands of rack or blade servers, thousands of switches, routers, SANS, you name it.
And all that number crunching means those servers will be running hard, so that translates into a truck load of heat. Cooling load means power consumption there would be higher than that for the servers.
So yes, you can justify purchasing a small power plant rated in the order of 500-600MW to power one facility. In fact one ChiCom owned company did exactly that near Newcastle a few years back IIRC.
And there’s a lot more than one datacentre purpose built for mining Bitcoin.
Fair Shake, all crypto currencies have created a huge demand for GPUs mainly as the custom built mining systems have up to 8 graphics cards in an array.
Even Nvidia attempted to limit the hash rate at what their newer cards could do but a leaked bios removed that limit.
It is incredibly difficult to purchase new graphics cards for any decent price. I last upgraded to a AMD 570 just over 3 years ago for$170 and there is now nothing in the market under $800 that I can upgrade to as everything under $800 is a lower spec card.
We’re gonna need a lot of solar panels and leave your EV plugged in please.