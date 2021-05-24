Men are more caring than women

There is a fallacy out there that women tend to be more caring and empathetic. For example Cristina Talacko of the NSW Women’s Council wrote in wrote in the Australian (arguing for gender quotas) that

Women are usually more empathetic and more giving. We are forced to be resilient, persistent, resourceful and adaptable as, historically, business and political environments have been built by men for men, and women have had to learn how to navigate and negotiate better for themselves.

One often hears this caricature as a reason for greater ‘diversity’ as if more diversity is always better. And trans-women adopt these characteristics immediately on transitioning.

But is it so? Who have tended to sacrifice their lives in war and in rescues – men or women?

Now the results are in. Vaccine hesitancy is rife among women, particularly younger women.

Vaccines are an example of a positive externality – they benefit the community at large. And men are happily going and having their shots while women are being self-indulgent and resisting. Men are being more caring than women.

Do something for your country – go and have the covid vaccine and soon.