Men are more caring than women

There is a fallacy out there that women tend to be more caring and empathetic. For example Cristina Talacko of the NSW Women’s Council wrote in wrote in the Australian (arguing for gender quotas) that
Women are usually more empathetic and more giving. We are forced to be resilient, persistent, resourceful and adaptable as, historically, business and political environments have been built by men for men, and women have had to learn how to navigate and negotiate better for themselves.
One often hears this caricature as a reason for greater ‘diversity’ as if more diversity is always better. And trans-women adopt these characteristics immediately on transitioning.
But is it so? Who have tended to sacrifice their lives in war and in rescues – men or women?
Now the results are in. Vaccine hesitancy is rife among women, particularly younger women.
Vaccines are an example of a positive externality – they benefit the community at large. And men are happily going and having their shots while women are being self-indulgent and resisting. Men are being more caring than women.
Do something for your country – go and have the covid vaccine and soon.
You are an idiot. My early twenties daughter and her friends point blank refuse to be test subjects for an experimental vaccine. They prefer to have healthy children in time and don’t want to be the next thalidomide generation.
I’ve struck gold with mh, 132andBush and Riversutra the antivaxxers on this site who are the usual conspiracy theorists and anti-science and irresponsible. You’re the reason this country will be locked down for longer, at huge cost, while the rest of the world starts opening up. Talk about ignorant and self indulgent. Your early twenties daughter has no idea about the efficacy of a vaccine and she is just plugged into her equally ignorant social media friends
I’m just here for the ratio.
I’m sure your daughter will eat experimental organic vegan food made by some nutter who has poor hygiene but she will ignore medical researchers and the considerable evidence from the tens of millions of doses of covid vaccines already distributed
mh you have such a broad vocabulary
Lucius says “antivaxxer”. He loses.
But he’s right.
You’re the reason this country will be locked down for longer,
The sheep says BAAAA!!
ignore medical researchers
Like Fauci and the crew from the Wuhan Biowarfare lab? Probably best to ignore them with extreme prejudice.
Is Jane Halton your current squeeze, LQC?
Getting you and your loved ones a vaccine is altruistic in the same sense that sacrificing your baby to Moloch is altruistic. It’s actually the most selfish thing you can do because you’re putting your ego and desperation to fit in with (an incredibly evil) society above actually important things like your health and the health of your loved ones.
The only people who believe these vaccines are: a) safe; and b) effective are people like Monty, Numbers and public health “experts”. That is, people who are wrong about everything.
It’s truly astonishing that there are ‘libertarians’ who still believe that even though governments and the health industry lie about literally everything else, when it comes to vaccines, they are all angels.
Hint: they are not. In fact, it’s *because* useful idiots like you have such an emotional attachment to these useless and dangerous concoctions that governments and pharma companies actually behave *worse* when it comes to vaccinations than literally any other issue. There is not one word said by any doctor or politician regarding vaccines (not just COVID vaccines) that is remotely possible, let alone true.
Let’s start with the claim that only “one in a million” people have a severe reaction. You see, there is no way for this claim to be true because there isn’t even a definition of when a reaction is indeed severe (as opposed to moderate or minor).
Doctors make the bizarre claim that vaccines can indeed cause X but cannot possibly cause lots of X. For example, if your children slept poorly for a couple of nights after their shots your doctor would have told you “that’s perfectly normal – happens with most kids” but if your children slept poorly for a week, a month or a year following their shots the doctor would have told you “don’t be silly! Vaccines can’t cause poor sleeping patterns! The SCIENCE says so!”
The most astonishingly brazen lie along these lines is with seizures vs epilepsy. How on earth they can admit that vaccines cause seizures (which they do admit) but claim that they can’t possibly cause epilepsy is one of history’s great questions. But an even greater question is how on earth they have gotten anybody to swallow this impossible nonsense.
We get it. You got the directive and had to post something using the term ‘vaccine hesitancy’.
Now off you go, Quinny. Your job is done.
Wow! Imagine using these perpetual wrongologists as some kind of authority. Unless you’re Monty of course. He wouldn’t think twice about it.
What does that even mean? What evidence? Other than a self-fulfilling prophecy, what evidence do you have that any of these vaccines have had any kind of a positive impact?
And where is the evidence that proves they are safe? Do you really believe, even for a millionth of a second, that every single reaction you have heard about on the news is exhaustive of every reaction (be they minor, moderate or severe (however you want to define those things)) that has actually occurred? And if they are not in any way exhaustive then why bring up the “millions of vaccines given”? You have the denominator (the number of vaccines given) but not the numerator (the actual number of reactions) so you can’t possibly make a sensible claim about their relative safety.
Nobody has the slightest clue what percentage of reactions get reported. For any vaccine. It could be as little as 1 per cent – or lower. And you can’t say “well surely most “severe” reactions get reported” because those are the ones that doctors are the most afraid of admitting are connected to vaccines.
As I say above, if the vaccines can cause headaches, fevers, fatigue, respiratory symptoms etc then you have to accept that they can and will cause severe versions of any of these things. Not to mention the more unusual symptoms (eg blood clotting).
“ Do something for your country – go and have the experimental, unproven vaccine and soon.”
You first. Let us know how the side effects have been in about 10 years or so. Twat.
this is fun..
Another useless post by LQC. Why do you do it , Sinc?
Thank Christ I was never in the Army to be ordered around by fuckwits like this.
No that our Border controls and quarantine protocols and contract tracing procedures are all bedded down, it’s actually a fact that the covid vaccines are a greater threat to the Australian populace in 2021 than they actually covid virus is. More Australians have died in this country this year from the AZ vaccine than have died from the virus. None have died from the Pfizer, but that is an experimental treatment and it is unknown what unforeseen effects on the human biology might ultimately be caused by it.
And then we also have the tangential benefit of having no immigration into our country for the last 14 months. O – goose eggs. What’s not to like? We’re safe from the virus, our homeland has ceased being dispossessed from us, why is there any necessity to take a killer vaccine or an experimental gene therapy?
If the AZ vaccine had been properly tested, the problem with blood clots would have been detected before its release to the public.
Oh it’s Monty.
“Vaccine hesitancy” the dominant MSM narrative at the moment. Congratulations on swallowing the propaganda whole.
Has it ever occurred to you that women may be empathetic and cautious at the same time? Or even, heaven forbid, think for themselves and not be swept up in the agitprop like you appear to be?
You’re truly contemptible aren’t you?
There is basically zero overlap of (what you call) anti-vaxers and the people who want (or ever wanted) to be locked down.
Indeed, back in March 2020 “anti-vaxxers” were pretty much the *only* group of people consistently opposing lockdowns. And now idiots like LQC are blaming *us* for the lockdowns that they themselves wholeheartedly supported!
It takes an awful lot of chutzpah to be an LQC or a Monty or a Numbers.
Here is what we should do. No. Here is what the government should have done back in March 2020 – and I said so at the time.
Cut the ABC by 100 per cent. Because why not? Plus they were the worst when it came to the hysteria. Tell the rest of the media that no small business would be locked down for a second but the government would be happy to lock down any media outlet (and the individual journalists contained therein) for the rest of time if they continued the scaremongering.
Sack every public health bureaucrat. Because why not? Ban the AMA. For the same. Tell pharma companies that they would be liable for any injury caused by their vaccines. And that liability would be of the criminal kind if there was a *single* shortcut to be found in any of their testing.
Review the testing done for all vaccines on the infant schedule to look for any similar shortcuts.
Tell state governments that if they harmed their economies in any way in order to reduce the spread of a non-existent disease then they would commensurately lose access to GST revenue.
Ban all PCR testing (not that they are “tests” anyway).
Yep, just stand there, gibbering and pointing at me while stammering out the unfounded slur of “antivaxxer”.
I have already stated my stance re all this.
I have no problem getting the vaccine in the future if I think I need it.
I will not be guilt tripped into getting the vax by an over fed, underworked, pencil necked poindexter and his minions.
If you truly believe this, I have a really nice bridge to sell you.
Listen to what those well-known anti-vax nutters Prof Brendan Murphy* and Fauci** say, lots of ‘mights’, ‘coulds’, and ‘hopes’ in other words – weasel words.
There is no long term (ie 5 year+) evidence that they are safe.
*google his most recent 60 minutes interview
** search youtube for any interview re vaccines & opening up he has given this year
Nice trolling.
Young women might be hesitant over fertility issues. Let’s face it, the thing hadn’t been trialled long enough for long term effects.
Your point over dopey veganism is well made. It’s something most of them grow out of. Damage to reproductive organs, not so much.
Lucius, you lost the argument the micro second you typed that phrase. The truly sad thing is that the idiots throwing that word around have no idea why they are wrong.
Listen to what those well-known anti-vax nutters Prof Brendan Murphy* and Fauci** say, lots of ‘mights’, ‘coulds’, and ‘hopes’ in other words – weasel words.
Speaking of Fauci, he’s now open to the posibility that the virus could have been created in a lab, something he emphatically denied a year ago. He’s got more positions than the Kama Sutra.
We’re not taking the vaccine, so no more round the world trips for you before the aged care home beckons, hope you enjoyed the last five trips on the Grand Tour (on our dime).
And just for the record “Figures “ is an anti vax loon.
I’m merely exercising my right to decide.
The implication of coercion is evident in your comments.
You absolute x#nt of a human.
“Let’s start with the claim that only “one in a million” people have a severe reaction.”
Yes – amazing that we are expected to believe that the virus “spike” protein can cause blood clots in heavily infected individuals (people falling dead in the street video from China), yet the mRNA and retro-virus vaccines, which produce the exact same protein, is “safe”.
Amazing that vaccine development protocols developed over decades to ensure safety are by-passed and for a virus type that every attempt to create a vaccine against for the last 70 years never got past animal trials, despite making anti-bodies – because they caused a worse reaction to the real virus, caused severe reactions that are comparable to infection by the virus, or caused auto-immune responses far worse than the consequences of the virus itself.
We have no, none, zero, zip information on the long term consequences of using this virus, and several indications that for women the immune reaction generated can also target a protein that helps regulate placental attachment, thereby inducing miscarriages and potentially leaving them sterile.
FFS, this isn’t airborne Ebola virus that kills 80% of those infected, it’s a really bad cold that is relatively “novel” for most peoples immune system, and so somewhat more dangerous. Remember, as South Park so eloquently put it “Only 99.9% of us will survive”. Check the stats, average age of death for COVID is higher than average life expectancy in almost every country! No, I don’t want people to die – far from it, it’s a tragedy that anyone dies from this disease, or indeed any other cause. But some perspective here please – more people have died from car crashes in Australia in the last 12 months than died from COVID, even with some places locking down travel and state borders closed.
“If it saves one life…” is it NOT worth it where it costs 10 people their life! It is NOT worth it where it puts the country into a huge amount of debt that will take a decade or several to pay back. Sorry, it just isn’t – and that includes if it kills me.
Well there’s always HCQ/azithromycin/zinc as an alternative.
Did I just hear a distant head explosion from the direction of LQC’s farm?
Vaccines are a perfect libertarian option. You choose to have it, you’re protected. If someone else doesn’t have it and they get infected that’s their problem not yours.
Last charge of this species of the boomer ‘male’ before he disappears into the aged care home: “We’re way more in touch with our feminine side than women are!”, “we’re the real women!”
In the giant prison colony of Australia, as in any prison there are three types of inmates:
Those who refuse to become institutionalised
Those who go along to get along
Those who become house boys and collaborate with the authorities to crush the first group for their own personal gain:
The warden smiles.
(and in return rewards them with trips outside the prison).
Nobody seems to be commenting on the Telegraph report that Big Pharma had gained 9 new billionaires due to this scamdemic.
Nice little earner, clearly. And because our governments are now so stupid I’m investing every cent in Pharmaceuticals come the next ‘horror’ chill from China.
Wow! young women are resisting the scare campaign? and here I was thinking that women, young ones in particular were herd creatures who could easily be manipulated by whoever had control of the media. Ladies, I owe you a heart felt apology. Maybe, the genetic therapy one might have something to do with it? Concerns about what future effects a new and untested genetic therapy might have on reproductive prospects?
The latest carrot is that we “may” be allowed to fly interstate if there is an outbreak (1 case) . And then be quarantined of course.
At least with the closure of international flights, well for some, the population replacement program supported by our traitorous poloticians has been slowed if not stopped. Also, the backdoor immigration system run by the universities has been put on hold.
The people in Mogadishu-by-the-Yarra extolling the manifold virtues of Socialist Syphilis/Peking Pox vaccination, are the same ones who already have the signatures of 820 innocent dead people (10 times more than all the other States and Territories combined) on their C.V.’s.
Has the cat been hacked by The Guardian?
Lucy, do you by chance drive a hermatically sealed soft top Miata?
Why do you play their game? If people had listened to us “loons” back when the Biosecurity Act was legislated, none of this would have happened.
@ LCQ – disagree on the sexual characteristics argument, but … on the anti-vaccine matter, full marks.
A bunch of Cats must think the UK, US and Israel have suppressed news of mass death.
Funny, isn’t it, how long-haired, sandal-wearing beardie-cyclist unemployable Mung-Beaners are all 100% against genetically modified food organisms, lest they develop a third head, or a superfluous eyeball,or a capability for rational thought, yet they are all in favour of the rest of us getting jabbed with genetically modified RNA “vaccines” (lethal blood-clotting ones and otherwise) in order to allegedly ward off Labor Leprosy/Bolshevik Botulism/Chi-Com Cough/Leftard Laryngitis/Dodgy Dan’s Distemper and can see no contradiction with that.
G,M.O.’s – Lethal one day; Mandatory the next
It’s not just the vaccines they’re hesitant about.
Pyrmonter says:
May 24, 2021 at 10:04 am
@ LCQ – disagree on the sexual characteristics argument, but … on the anti-vaccine matter, full marks.
“Funny, isn’t it, how long-haired, sandal-wearing beardie-cyclist unemployable Mung-Beaners are all 100% against…”
Yeah – and also funny how they want you to get a vaccine passport, yet in the US right now it is NOT a criminal offense to have unprotected sex with someone even when you know you have HIV/AIDS, it is illegal to discriminate based on HIV/AIDS status for employment etc etc, but not for COVID vaccine status.
Weird, right?
It’s actually good news. They’re so content with their new-found wealth that they have no need to flog booster shots for future variants.
Just sad. Typical comment from a parasite with zero understanding of the real world.
Shouldn’t be here.
Well said LQC.
Kneel, Bruce & twostix – all great posts!
Someone I know wants to visit, or have visit, their rellies overseas. So without everyone getting the jab neither they can go or the other ones can visit (they can’t afford to pay for quarantine). The inference was that my vaccination status is hampering what they want to do.
BBS,
So you’re getting pressure?
Bush, I would say a passive form of it. But I stood my ground 😎
https://youtu.be/nvlTJrNJ5lA
The Cat is at its best when the OP challenges the stupidity of the commenters. Very entertaining!
“…as if more diversity is always better.”
Some diversity of opinion and thought would be an improvement, no doubt. Especially in the media.
As famously said “Free speech is hard. Free speech means standing up for right of a man to speak – a man who’s ideas make your blood boil, a man who is advocating at the top of his voice that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours.”
Free speech means nothing if it doesn’t apply to those you vehemently disagree with. If you are confident that you are on the “right side of history”, then let your opponent speak and watch him laughed off the stage – only those who are too timid, too unsure of what is correct, want to restrict your speech. They should be ignored. The answer to “bad speech” is “good speech”, not the denial of your basic human right to think as you choose and to speak your mind.
Health choices are the individuals responsibility, no-one else’s. They alone bear the consequences of what they take in. Who knows YOUR health better – you and your own doctor, or some pencil-pushing geek in Can-braaah (sic)? Make an informed choice about what is best for you and those you are responsible for – they are the ones that matter most to you, they are the only ones you have control over, the only ones you should have control over. Let others make their choices as they see fit. That is diversity. That is freedom. Without these, you may as well be in China being welded into an apartment because you have a cold. Better to die on your feet than live on your knees, cowering in fear at a disease that 99.99% of people under 60 survive.
Have you grasped the concept of adverse reactions yet, monty?
The Cat is at its best when the OP challenges the stupidity of the commenters. Very entertaining!
Care to define that stupidity?
The COVID vaccine is a classic free rider problem. Cats are always going to be the free riders in that scenario, as they lack emotional intelligence.
You’re welcome, by the way.
Remember that we are the majority, and the likes of LGBTQC, Monty, and his ilk are the minority. Even in the USA only 38% have taken the not-vaccine. Even in their CDC, Fauci admits only half the workforce in the CDC have taken it (you know it’s much less than that, because they lie).
The people pushing this here on this site want to force everyone to get the not-vaccine, or are clearly paid shills wanting others to follow the elite’s orders.
Use logic, remember they don’t really care for you, they are desperate that you don’t think for yourself.
We, that refuse the experimental not-vaccine, are the majority.
monty at 11:10am
from what I understand, you have health problems. So you’ve decided that the jab is the best course for you. Good on you for being proactive about your health and your circumstances.
I, otoh, do not have health problems and have decided the opposite.
No free rider there, just weighing up reality.
btw, how about a discussion on free riders, as you put it, and the tax and transfer system?
as they lack emotional intelligence.
The COVID vaccine is a classic free rider problem
Oh, like socialism?
@ LCQ – disagree on the sexual characteristics argument, but … on the anti-vaccine matter, full marks.
Why am I not remotely surprised that you agree with LCQ, Pyrmonter?
I suspect that you’re still very sore at Turnbull being dumped.
That’s assuming you ever voted Liberal.
And monty,
That’s a fallacy M0nty. As I said, it’s entirely your choice – you get the vax and you are protected. Therefore it doesn’t matter a hoot whether someone else has had it or not.
It’s clear that this virus is very mutable, like influenza, so it isn’t ever going to be exterminated like small pox or polio (the latter isn’t quite, due to some hold outs in places like Pakistan).
As for governments saying no air travel until people are vaccinated, that’s also a complete furphy. A dictatorial pronouncement with zero basis in fact or science, for the reasons I gave. So don’t blame people who haven’t had it for your inability to go on planes – that is entirely due to stupid government edict.
From speaking to family and friends in the UK, my take on why they’ve taken the jab so readily is they’re broken. The lockdown, no social life, no going out, no sport, no holidays has broken them. Mates who lived for the pub, I messaged last week asking how the first pint was, all replied they haven’t bothered to go. There’s no banter on messaging anymore, no piss taking, no pictures of fun times, no football chat, hardly anything. They are broken. Taking the jab has fuck all to do with health, it’s a way out of the hell they’ve been living in.
They’re just waiting desperately for June 21st, and they’re not optimistic about that anymore.
The free riding is on enough citizens getting vaccinated that we can declare herd immunity to prevent further lockdowns and increase consumer confidence so that the economy can recover. We vaccinated citizens take the one in a million chance of a blood clot to benefit you recalcitrants.
You’re welcome, comrade.
From speaking to family and friends in the UK, my take on why they’ve taken the jab so readily is they’re broken.
Very, very sad, harry.
A broken & compliant populace.
Just what that Communist bitch – Prof. Susan Michie – advising the UK government was aiming for.
Interesting how this is morphing.
Let’s exclude the anti vax conspiracists for a sec. They are allowed to think what they want and do what they want so long as it doesn’t affect anyone else.
Those of us who are healthy and choosing not to vax now and wait to make sure the vaccines are safe or indeed necessary are suddenly starting to be labelled as “free riders” or “not doing something for the country”.
What’s next ? “Enemy of the people “? And the people who get it are the heroes of the nation.
Get the vaccine if you want.
Just don’t start with the labels, you fuckers.
No Monty people in the non vulnerable category don’t have to worry about getting an asymptomatic ‘case’ of covid.
Healthy under fifties aren’t free riding.
What cl said on his thread. Vaccine for those who want it, some sensible protections *hygiene* for the vulnerable in aged care and hospitals and open the borders.
Won’t happen because politicians have painted themselves into a no case corner.
What’s next ? “Enemy of the people “? And the people who get it are the heroes of the nation.
That is indeed one of the four basic solutions to the free rider problem:
Appeal to people’s altruism.
The flip side of that is to shame the alleged free riders.
Won’t happen because politicians have painted themselves into a no case corner.
Spot on.
This was the obvious outcome, evident from this time last year.
@ 132
What is there to wait for? https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&pickerSort=desc&pickerMetric=total_vaccinations&Metric=People+vaccinated&Interval=Cumulative&Relative+to+Population=false&Align+outbreaks=false&country=CAN~FRA~DEU~ISR~ITA~GBR~USA
All countries with health systems comparable to ours, yet whose media haven’t promoted click-baiting scare stories
That’s for argument’s sake, mind you.
But that’s where people who cite the free rider problem in this context will likely end up.
Exempli gratia this post and some of the comments on it.
Kneel @ 11.02am:
Very well said.
Yep.
I was so angry when Dan called the death of a woman in her nineties a tragedy I actually wrote to local member.
He at least had the courtesy to send me a personal response.
My 90 ex mil suffered through more than six months of zero family contact.
Stuff you tragedy Dan.
Cats have no emotional intelligence, so they don’t understand altruism or shame.
They might understand being excluded from certain other public goods, or being taxed higher. I wonder if sporting organisations or entertainment venues will start blocking the non-vaccinated from attending their events.
m0nty says:
May 24, 2021 at 11:10 am
The COVID vaccine is a classic free rider problem. Cats are always going to be the free riders in that scenario, as they lack emotional intelligence.
Better than lacking actual intelligence, like you.
Come on Monty, explain how people under fifty including your children, not getting vaxxed, is free riding.
Those of us who are healthy and choosing not to vax now and wait to make sure the vaccines are safe or indeed necessary are suddenly starting to be labelled as “free riders” or “not doing something for the country”.
What’s next ? “Enemy of the people “? And the people who get it are the heroes of the nation.
Remember that the fat fascist fool munty has previously applauded US DemonRats who called for the preparation of “enemies lists” of people who worked for the Trump administration in any role.
They have been treating us as fools from the get go.
I did that at 11:47, Rosie.
Cats have no emotional intelligence, so they don’t understand altruism or shame.
I grant the possibility, again for argument’s sake, that some Cats may lack emotional intelligence.
To jump from that to all Cats lack emotional intelligence is fallacious.
You ought to bone up on fallacies, formal and informal, if you’re going to attempt to make arguments here and be taken seriously.
trolls have no self-awareness
You’ll be waiting quite a while then M0nty.
Five reasons why COVID herd immunity is probably impossible (18 May)
There’s no flu herd immunity, and that is a similar virus in its mutability and transmission. And we’ve had effective annual vaccines for a couple decades.
Righto Roger, I grant that some Cats have had the shots and said so, and some others have probably had the shots and are keeping schtum about it for fear of a pile on. Bravo to those hardy souls. The rest of you lot are mostly mentally stunted individuals who lack compassion.
I’m going to be very interested in health outcomes over the next 10 years. Especially the jab recievers vs those who exercised a bit of wait and see. It’s not as if we have bodies piling up or anything.
The rest of you lot are mostly mentally stunted individuals who lack compassion.
And so you choose vincible ignorance once again.
No you didn’t.
I see no politician in Australia making a claim that herd immunity is the desired outcome.
Covid free is the current policy.
The five reasons are:
It’s unclear whether vaccines prevent transmission
They don’t, but that’s okay, they prevent long COVID and the vast majority of deaths. Once you cop a transmission in the wild post-vax you don’t tend to get it again.
Vaccine roll-out is uneven
An entirely temporary issue.
New variants change the herd-immunity equation
Every story about this I have read is that existing vaccines work just as well against new variants. The variability has been in ease of transmission, nothing else.
Immunity might not last forever
Sure, booster shots are a feature of most vaccines. Not an issue.
Vaccines might change human behaviour
Another temporary non-issue.
LOL. I am triggered because you won’t cut you left pinky off. All religious peoples must cut their pinkies off for Gaia! To show their commitment to the
herdcommunity. Pinkies are a crime against the universe!
We are getting so much of this sort of fascism from the Left these days.
You would murder your own children if the government told you to.
And then you would call yourself “altruistic” and think you were morally superior.
mentally stunted individuals who lack compassion.
Are we back to being nanna killers again?
Oh noes!
That just means that the well established vulnerable cohort would be wise to get vaccinated.
We don’t even need ‘herd immunity’
Herd immunity is the stated goal of the vaccination program, Rosie. “COVID free” means no community transmissions to non-vaccinated citizens, which is the desired outcome of opening up under herd immunity conditions.
The US CDC estimates that 50% of Americans will be vaccinated in a month’s time, reaching 70% in a further two months and 85% by mid-October. 70-85% is usually the range to declare herd immunity. You’ll see life getting back to normal in America by then.
4,647 Americans died from Covid vaccines betweeen December 14, 2020, through May 17, 2021.
@ Monty – the goal will surely become ‘no serious illness from COVID’. We’re unlikely to extinguish it entirely; but with UK-like levels of vaccination would reduce it LSSA nurse to a minor one, comparable to the common cold.
Monty, have you regressed?
I thought we got over this ‘herd immunity’ and ‘risk to others crap’ already when they admitted that “The vaccine lowers symptoms. It does not stop you from getting the virus, nor does it prevent you from spreading it”?
Auto-correct – ‘it’s burden’
Life is pretty normal in Florida already, or so I hear.
But we’ll all be saved when everyone is driving electric cars and don’t eat meat.
The Left keep coming up with stupid mantras just like this.
You do realize that half the population is fed up with Lefty rubbish don’t you M0nty? And that piling more on just make people rebel? I am not an anti-vaxxer, and I’ve said many times I intend to get the Pf or Mo vax when it is available. But you are making even me distrust the stuff, by your arrogant attitude.
Pyrmonter says:
May 24, 2021 at 12:00 pm
What is your point?
@ Jupes
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-vaers-deaths-idUSL1N2LV0NY
@132
Hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine have been administered: where is the catastrophe that is supposed to follow?
dulcet et decorum est
pro patria coactus
Shove it, LCQ
Geez, when the left aren’t championing St Brittany’s Crusade, they’re vehemently complaining that people want the right to consent to what is put in their bodies.
And they don’t even see the irony.
You are using a far-left news outlet to ‘fact check’ data from a US government agency.
Fail.
Hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine have been administered: where is the catastrophe that is supposed to follow?
Here’s some short term ones, from one jurisdiction over a relatively short time period. It will be months or years before the longer term problems show up.
Guess what Mater, the flu vaccine works exactly the same way.
As for those quotes of mine, they were referring to government restrictions. My speculation today was about whether private operators like the AFL or music venue companies would choose to apply their own restrictions to minimise the extra costs of babysitting the non-vaxxed.
How many vaccinated women have given birth?
Maybe you aren’t old enough to remember Thalidomide.
Pyrmonter says:
May 24, 2021 at 1:04 pm
@132
Hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine have been administered: where is the catastrophe that is supposed to follow?
Can you point to any comment I have made stating there will be a catastrophe?
Stating I’m being cautious about taking a hurriedly developed vaccine to protect me from a virus I have no existential fear of is NOT putting on a tinfoil hat and shouting doom.
Your use of this straw man does nothing for your dubious reputation on this blog.
You are using a video posted to Facebook by swivel-eyed loons to ‘fact check’ data from a US government agency.
Fail.
That would be anyone demanding that others be locked up/down and vaccinated so that he can feel safe.