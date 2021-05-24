Something Good

“I want those children in the festival. Elsa, this is important to Austria.”
“Wouldn’t do you any harm either.”
“I thought of that.”
– Uncle Max and the Baroness
“Wouldn’t do you any harm either.”
“I thought of that.”
– Uncle Max and the Baroness
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Blessed are the young, for they shall inherit the national debt.
Sir Richard,
Do you think Australians want the borders closed and to be unable to travel?
If people are not getting the vaccine then their fears (regardless of validity) are stronger than their craving for open borders and therefore telling them to get vaccinated to enable the re-opening the borders is getting it exactly wrong.
Get fucked