Something Good

Posted on May 24, 2021 by currencylad
“I want those children in the festival. Elsa, this is important to Austria.”

“Wouldn’t do you any harm either.”

“I thought of that.”

Uncle Max and the Baroness

This entry was posted in Economics and economy. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Something Good

  1. Mother Lode says:
    May 24, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    Sir Richard,

    Do you think Australians want the borders closed and to be unable to travel?

    If people are not getting the vaccine then their fears (regardless of validity) are stronger than their craving for open borders and therefore telling them to get vaccinated to enable the re-opening the borders is getting it exactly wrong.

  2. Miltonf says:
    May 24, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Get fucked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.