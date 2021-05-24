The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women

Posted on May 24, 2021 by currencylad

13 Responses to The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women

  1. Derp says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:53 am

    Firstest of first world problems that never happened for 500 please.

  2. Mother Lode says:
    May 24, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Have you seen that ‘twatter’ thing where a woman says she walked down the street and got half a dozen cat calls, so she is glad she is a lesbian.

    If you see the image of her you will pretty quickly realise that they were taking the piss, and she is too up herself to see it, instead interpreting it as proof of superiority.

    Actually, I am pretty sure the woman was until recently a man.

    As they say – fell out of the ugly tree, and hit every branch on the way down.

  3. ACTOldFart says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Its the old injustice whine all over again “Immediate Covid crisis passes – masks no longer needed – women (and minorities) hardest hit”

  4. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Missing masks? Emigrate to a place that makes face coverings mandatory.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:29 am

    Quick, someone tell them where the nearest burqa shop is.

  6. Dinky says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:51 am

    There’s nothing stopping her from just keeping on wearing it if she wants too. Isn’t she meant to be strong, brave & empowered?

    Plus she should change her profile pic to resting bitch face.

  7. Splatacrobat says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    The old school measurement for ugliness used to be one bag or in severe cases they were referred to as a “two bagger”.

    This one is definitely a four mask with a scold’s bridle for good measure.

  8. duncanm says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    I mostly see female lollypop ladies playing with their phones when I walk past construction sites these days.

    The blokes are shovelling in a ditch, or ten stories up ankle-deep in concrete.

  9. duncanm says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    Probably NSFW.. but ‘removing face mask’ relevant
    https://i.redd.it/khmj7penjkh51.jpg

  10. Rosie says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    Sure he did.

  11. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    The week commences quite predictably – there has been a change to some plan or other and the wymminses offer their routine response, of finding something in it to whinge about. ♫ 🎻 ♪

  12. Pedro the Loafer says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    Swinish grubby construction workers.
    Keep your comments to yourselves, you pigs.

    Oh, look at that beautifully dressed lawyer type in a $2000 suit and a Rolex coming out of the courthouse.

    * bats eyelashes* “Hi there, not going my way are you”.

  13. Fair Shake says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Like the drunk at the drag queen strip club. “Take it off, take it off. … huh? Put it back on! Put it back on!”

