Crypto dispatches

Yesterday I had an op-ed in the AFR:
Bitcoin investors have been on a bit of a roller coaster the last month or so. Since mid-April the price of bitcoin has dropped about $US20,000 ($25,000). You’d think that’s got to hurt, but the true believers will say “BTFD” (that’s “Buy the f—ing dip”).
The innovation that underpins bitcoin is far more interesting than the invention of a digital money. The blockchain – the decentralised ledger than keeps track of individual bitcoin and prevents double spending – industrialises trust. Trust is a valuable building block of both the economy and civil society.
At the moment, the main driver of bitcoin’s volatility seems to be Elon Musk’s tweets.
My RMIT University colleagues and I guesstimate that the trust underpinning the pre-COVID global economy was worth about $US29 trillion a year. All that trust was generated the old-fashioned way – personal relationships, organisational hierarchy, auditing and surveillance.
Many of the mechanisms and institutions that generate trust in an industrial economy can now be replaced by algorithms and smart contracts in a digital economy. The cost of producing trust has fallen, and we can expect to see a lot more of it.
Arun Sundararajan – professor of entrepreneurship at New York University – has argued “every time there was a big expansion in the world’s economic activity, it was generally induced by the creation of a new form of trust”.
The industrialisation of power led to a period of astonishing economic growth and human flourishing. It is early days, but just imagine what the industrialisation of trust could achieve.
It’s not surprising that bitcoin and many cryptocurrencies are valuable, but why are they so volatile?
At the moment, Elon Musk’s tweets seem to drive bitcoin’s volatility. Musk is what the late Joel M Stern would have labelled a “lead steer” – a person whose views and opinions are important enough to move markets.
Recently, Musk’s company, Tesla, had acquired a large stock of bitcoin and announced that it would be accepting bitcoin as payment for its vehicles. This was seen within the context of mainstream acceptance of bitcoin as a workable and viable currency. Prices went up.
Then it appeared Musk changed his mind – he indicated that bitcoin’s carbon footprint was too high for his liking and Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin as payment for its vehicles. Prices went down.
Musk has also been promoting an alternative cryptocurrency known as dogecoin. This token was literally started as a joke. Yet the joke is on everyone else – dogecoin’s market capitalisation is over $US40 billion.
Musk is almost certainly multi-tasking. He has positioned his company into the cryptoeconomy. He is probably engaging in some impact investing, as many people are concerned about bitcoin’s carbon footprint.
He is also trolling bitcoin true believers, and US regulatory authorities too.
Blockchain business models are not going away. What they need now is official recognition, and to be brought into the formal economy.
Musk is not alone in trolling the true believers. George Selgin – emeritus professor at Georgia University and now at the Cato Institute – has been engaging them too. Most of his criticisms of bitcoin maximalists are valid. It is unlikely that bitcoin will emerge as the only money being used in a global digital economy.
That is all theatre. It ignores the main game.
In the background, there are scores of start-ups – many in Australia – that are quietly working on business models that rely on industrialised trust. In the same way Uber disrupted the taxi industry, many of these start-ups will disrupt the services economy.
This will have profound implications for business. Size will no longer be a defence against competitors. In same way anyone with a nice car could become an Uber driver, anyone with a computer and internet access will be able to become an entrepreneur, a day-trader, a broker, and, in time, a bank or insurance company.
To be fair, Australian political and regulatory elites have been somewhat distracted over the past year. They have been open-minded about blockchain technology and the challenges it poses in their areas of interest. Andrew Bragg’s Senate Select committee is looking into Australia becoming a technology and financial hub. This is all good work, but time is of the essence.
Even if we are experiencing another bitcoin bear market, blockchain and blockchain business models are not going away. What they need now more than ever is official recognition, and to be brought into the formal economy. This is so they can be recognised as being legitimate businesses with need of other business services.
Ironically, the industry that will one day disrupt the banking and insurance industry is currently in need of banking and insurance services from established banking and insurance companies.
That requires legislative changes to the Australian regulatory framework. That will be hard work. In the meantime follow Elon Musk on Twitter. The fireworks are very entertaining. But remember he is actually a visionary.
This morning Andrew Bragg had a response – also in the AFR:
The opportunities are endless if handled properly. Digital identification could allow the world’s “unbanked” population to have direct access to financial services.
But one of the first problems we have to overcome in this digital space is its image.
Even respected Sky News presenter Laura Jayes reflected a common perception and put to me recently that “cryptocurrencies are just the domain of tech heads and criminals”.
There’s nothing about cryptocurrencies that makes them vulnerable to this characterisation.
Second, it’s important that we have a consumer protection framework in place.
This is the argument put forward on these pages by RMIT economist Sinclair Davidson who said: “What [blockchain business models] need now more than ever is official recognition, and to be brought into the formal economy … so they can be recognised as being legitimate businesses with need of other business services.”
This isn’t a problem of market failure, but where policy and regulation need to catch up to innovation.
Speaking of real-world impact, this very nice story appeared in the Campus Morning Mail yesterday (emphasis original):
Way before bellhops got into Bitcoin RMIT researchers were researching and developing the transformative power of the blockchain
Melbourne firm AEM launched accounting software for crypto-currency the other day and thanked the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub for “access to research and academics, providing internships and industry experience for students and ultimately employment for a number of students.”
This has to score points for RMIT with the National Priorities and Industry Linkage Fund (insofar as anybody is across how it works, (CMM October 2).
But there is way more to what RMIT has achieved. The Blockchain Hub demonstrates how basic research works with industry – the government’s core objective for university links with business.
RMIT economist Jason Potts, with colleagues from RMIT and Curtin U, recognised five years back how research published on a blockchain can could replace journals (CMM April 26 2016).
With Chris Berg and Sinclair Davidson (also RMIT) he scaled-up the suggestion in 2017, arguing the blockchain could go aways to reduce the role of government, now needed for “record keeping, validation and verification of transactions in property rights,” (CMM October 30 2017).
The trio pulled their big ideas together in their book, Understanding the Blockchain Economy: an introduction to institutional crypto economics (CMM September 6 2019).
The research rolls on and so does teaching and industry partnerships. Nothing crypto about the intellectual currency of this work.
Uber’s disruption consisted solely of bypassing regulation. Those who follow its lead are not innovating, just arbitraging.
This is of a piece with cryptocurrency. It is merely an attempt to build a black market, no more. Unsurprisingly, it has a well-deserved reputation for being a haven for criminals, such as the Colonial Pipeline ransomware hackers.
IMO it is a mistake for traditional financial institutions to legitimise cryptocurrency. But it’s not as if the casino economy was based on much that was real to begin with. Stocks keep going up and up regardless of fundamentals. Why not let the spivs run the show?
Uber is not a crypto start up.
It was a full-frontal assault on crony capitalism.
I didn’t understand a word of this.
Easy translation – Elon Musk is being a naughty boy. Like many naughty boys, he is very smart but makes trouble when he get bored. Blockchain good, despite what they say.
Uber is not a crypto startup, but its main focus was on regulatory arbitrage, which is also true of cryptocurrency.
Taxi licensing and related regulations are not perfect of course, but they came about due to decades of experience in the field. Uber has spent a lot of investor money on trying to prove that their drivers don’t deserve worker’s comp, employee privileges or backpay from wage theft. Taxi licences are an example of cronyism, but Uber’s answer of screwing over its workers is not good either.
Banks are regulated to death to the point where it’s now near enough to impossible for someone to start up a bank. How would anyone be able to start a bank under these conditions.? The regulatory barrier is massive in both banking and insurance. If the thought is that the authorities will somehow relinquish control of the banking system, then I would like to disabuse anyone thinking this as it’s not going to happen.
The other problem governments have created is to treat these digital currencies as part of the asset class and therefore any appreciation ranks for cap gains tax. This is a deliberate spanner in the works.
This is insane thinking and the reason the Western world will become undone by the stupid left. Working with Uber is voluntary, you overfed oaf. No one has placed a gun to the head of Uber drivers and demanded they drive their cars for Uber. You ought to be cancelled from this blog for this nonsense in the same way other imbeciles ought to be too.
All the uber drivers I meet are very happy.
Anyway regulatory arbitrage is a good thing.
I’m not convinced that is the crypto story.
Banks are regulated to death to the point where it’s now near enough to impossible for someone to start up a bank. How would anyone be able to start a bank under these conditions.?
About twenty years ago, I suggested to a very knowledgeable friend that someone should start up a new bank to undercut and provide real competition for the major banks.
He told me that to do so, you would be required to deposit $100 million with the RBA as a bond.
It’s true…
I personally know 3 builder’s labourers that the block-chain has transformed into financial geniuses
The Uber model has been disruptive to the taxi industry.
Government has since corrected most of the arbitraging opportunities it created, now that model is only marginally better than the bloated, nepotistic and corrupt taxi-licencing system it competes with.
Bitcoin is made of two parts: cryptocurrency and attendant blockchain technology.
The blockchain is here to stay, and will only become stronger be mainstreamed, in time.
But cryptocurrency has been, and still is, a scammer’s paradise, eg: Tether
The cryptocurrency bit will be regulated to within an inch of its life by corrupt, greedy, controlling, powerful governments and central banks everywhere.
China has already forbidden the pegging of Bitcoin with the Rinmimbi, others will follow.
Anyone who believes in a fully decentralized cryptocurrency free of government control, to the extent that its regulation arbitraging will survive, has serious delusional issues.
Confirmation bias at its finacially ruinous worst.
You include in the OP the statement that you are supporting crypto because it has the potential to decrease the role of government. Beyond that, there is not much there there.
Ironically, if you look deep into crypto you find a whole bunch of regulation as to how things should operate. It’s just that the people at the top of the power pyramid are not elected officials with accountability to the people, but private citizens with their own agendas. No wonder libertarian frat boys in Silicon Valley love it.
I think Uber was successful in harnessing the power of mobile phones, location services and billing etc. Good on them. The taxi industry and its regulators definitely needed a rocket put under them.
I don’t know much about blockchain or crypto but i get the impression it’s a work in progress.
Yes – Elon is being a bit of a naughty boy. He is playing with peoples savings and investments … and he is smart enough to know that he is doing so!
The argument that Bitcoin is energy intensive is only because of the power needed to solve the algorithms for the last 2 million of coin [max 21 million]. I understand that China is spending every erg of spare power to mine the coin, (and so is Iran DPRK and others).
What will happen when the coin is all mined or (probably much sooner) economically not viable to be mined. All the energy requirement arguments go away. Elon must realise this.
If he is buying the artificial dip – or worse – shorting it… then he is a very bad boy indeed.
If this was normal fiat currency … the law would be looking at this very seriously. So … if shenanigans occur in a crypto that has no formal sanction… will he get away with it?
And .. yes. I have said and argued multiple times that blockchain is the biggest disruptor to the brick and mortar banks. Blockchain introduces verifiable trust into transactions. And the big banks all over the place have a deficit in trust…
Yes. As did the DeFi100 crooks who absconded with US$32 million.
Sinc. I get the blockchain, and I get the mining bit with computers beavering away seeking to solve chain puzzles. however how is the “weal;th ” created? does a blockchain user pay on the other side? The miners are evidently creating value, but for whom on the other side?
I’m delusional. 🙂
This is where something like Doge and its spawn like Chiba Inu and variants will come in. Again it boils down to trust. Any fiat currency is not backed by anything really. The only thing different is that some [in the modern world] pay interest.
The risks are on the one hand that a government will print and devalue its currency – and that it loses the trust’s a store of value [and this ain’t science fiction now] and you lose your arse overnight. Or that a Bitcoin is supplanted by another medium as a store of value and the market progressively devalues it… and you lose your arse gradually.
That is not the only risk. There are many that are far worse.
The mining actually creates a quasi liquidity for the crypto: it creates the computational power to legitimise and monitor crypto transactions, ensuring their validity. The hundreds and thousands of mining computers then become the “decentralised ledger” keeping an ongoing record of all the transactions… the bitcoin mined is the reward for being on line and making the computer available for this purpose.
Like what?
Once a crypto ve becomes established and trusted as a source of value and a medium of exchange … the risks are less than using notes, gold coin, or seashells. Each of which worked very well for a time!
[I do note that – as opposed to gold and seashells – crypto demands electronic wallets so it (in the future) will be hostage to wind, clouds and the like. 🙂 ]
Banks are controlled by governments who are answerable to the people.
As the DeFi100 story shows, cryptocurrency is controlled by random dudes who can skip to the Caymans with all your money and you can’t do a damn thing about it.
If you say that part of becoming established and trusted is that laws are applied to stop that sort of thing… then the only thing that makes crypto interesting (regulatory arbitrage) just got neutered.
ROFL…
Got a bridge to sell ya.
Weimar; Zimbabwe; Venezuela … all the money was controlled by banks that were in turn controlled by governments supposedly answerable to the people. How did that turn out? And Soros and co daily play games that make a $32Mio scam look like pocket change in this non-physical currency world!
An established crypto will be answerable to no one … only the ones that want to buy and sell it!
Uncle George is 91 years old. What daily games is he playing other than with his nurse?
Amazing work, Sinclair.
I only wish I knew what the hell you’re talking about.
Joe Blow on the other Bitcoin post has a lot of interesting, informed and crypto-defending arguments to make about Bitcoin’s energy usage. The latter I still find staggering.
Sinclair
Well done to yourself and the entire RMIT Blockchain Team.
It is that sort of research that will eventually bring blockchain technology into everyday commercial usage.
I cannot see a future for commercial transactions without blockchain.
Only kinda-sorta these days, Mont.
I second the Pig’s congratulations.
Reminds us that Sinclair is slumming it as Cat impresario.
m0nty
your Uber distraction squirrel doesn’t cut it.
have you ever driven cabs?
what’s the difference between a uber driver and a cab driver?
If you think the US Government would ever allow Crypto currencies to become dominant you are a freaking maniac.
Get back to me when crypto is backed by major militaries. There’s a reason the USD rules the world.
Yep. Reserve currency accrues to the arseholes with the biggest guns.
LOL … Couldn’t think of a name of a currency manipulator! But Soros the deadshit even if dead will for ever more be a spivvy ruthless anti-western establishmentarian.
Prediction: Unless Trump & Co get control quick smart … not for long.
JC and IT
but I can see the day when USD notes and treasury issue will be controlled by blockchain technology to cut out the counterfeiters.
If you think the US Government would ever allow Crypto currencies to become dominant you are a freaking maniac.
Correct, and not just with the US.
It was the Rothschilds, who financed the Napoleonic wars, who equated power with the ability to create and control currency.
There is no chance in Hell that any government will cede this power to individuals using BTC, Doge, Ethereum or whatever crypto-scam floats your boat.
This side of a global, massively bloody revolt, anyway. Events in the last 12 months have put paid to any chance of that ever happening.
Body Language: Central Bank Digital Currency Payment Systems
Is Bitcoin legally considered a ‘Telegraphic Transfer” of funds.
SWIFT is, but it’s owned by the Banks.
… were all more credible than cryptocurrency.
There are real problems being cited here, but crypto doesn’t solve any of them. It just replaces government institutions with private ones, which the likes of the Doomlord love for ideological reasons. Governments can be replaced and reformed, private operators call all the shots with their own currencies.
Remember the great Dot-com bubble of the early noughties?
One went bankrupt, with top company executives getting a cut before creditors.
The day is near when cheques and cash&coin will not be a legal form of tender. [In UnnZed the banks have unilaterally stopped accepting cheques already. The government don’t mind, and here in Oz, the government is preparing for just that!]
See here for some moves on blockchain:
https://www.weforum.org/platforms/shaping-the-future-of-technology-governance-blockchain-and-distributed-ledger-technologies
The other innovation is Central Bank Digital currencies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_bank_digital_currency
And when organisations like S.W.I.F.T., EBAY and LOTS of reserve banks start looking at this – the trend is inevitable.
https://www.finextra.com/newsarticle/38026/swift-makes-its-case-for-place-in-cbdc-world
Serious currencies don’t drop 30% because some ponzi artist sends a tweet.
Cash is never going away either.
Teenagers can hack into the FBI, let alone Tim on NCIS.
I simply don’t believe that anything is un-hackable, given enough time and computer power – and, presumably, there goes your trust.
Nope … as usual you don’t have clue. Who owns Bitcoin?
Early days. Remember – Bitcoin was a pioneering innovation. The exact Bitcoin model may not work [given there is only 21million coins available] – but once the western fiat currencies start being eroded by inflation and state mandated devaluations … WATCH THIS SPACE.
Rorschach
Thanks but it really doesnt anser the question. How is the value created? Do companies put transactions through the system that the miners line up.? If you look at a currency it is used to buy resources which are turned into widgets and sold for currency, then process starts again. Besides miners and people trading it, what is a real life example of it being used as a currency?
I think its days are numbered. The banks are doing everything they can to get rid of it as are governments. The market trend is ever and ever decreasing volume in circulation. Eventually two things will kill it altogether – a) if you want to deal in cash you will be more than likely laundering proceeds of crime and people just won’t want it, and b) you’ll catch the COOF and future variants.
So I got me a pile of bitcoin in a digital wallet and I’m in Qld tonight, and the power goes out – how do I buy my ciggies from the 7/11 at midnight?
Cryptofreaks sound pretty much like goldbugs.
but once the western fiat currencies start being eroded by inflation and state mandated devaluations …
Only a violent, global revolution will loosen the grip of governments over their currencies.
The chance of that happening is less than zero.
Cryptos are only ever going to be a high-risk asset class.
Use accordingly, and with caution.
Rockefeller and Ford WW2?
I reckon pizzas should be a global currency.
Survived the great Global COVID lockdowns.
Worth their weight in salt?
Frozen pizzas use less energy than bitcoin?
Satoshi nikimoto or whomever, set up the first imaginary currency and called it bitcoin. Soon, someone else will set up another one. That will be fun !
So I got me a pile of bitcoin in a digital wallet and I’m in Qld tonight, and the power goes out – how do I buy my ciggies from the 7/11 at midnight?
Given them small gold coins, you will need them to buy a pack of Winfield.
Jock says:
May 25, 2021 at 9:20 pm
How is value created for gold or diamonds?
Gold prices can fluctuate as much as crypto currencies. They have little real value aside from aesthetic, but they are a trusted store of value. And it appears that the trust in gold is higher that most currencies – the flight to gold is a well known phenomenon in times of crises!
Start the diesel generator and use Musk’s Starlink constellation of satelites! Tap & go.
anyone buying, or attempting to buy, cigarettes is definitely on asio’s right wing extremist list.
barter of course …
sell yr arse
Elon Musk – the great Global reset?
A slice of pizza.
It’s a scam in the sense that one of its core traits is untrue.
Crypto fans argue it’s finite but it’s not. There’s no limit to the amount of new coins that can be launched.
Still would’ve liked to have bought-in at about 2012 though. Because it seems stupid hype-slaves are also in infinite supply.
Pizza is Money | by SCRAPS
Speaking of bubbles.
Bitcoin pizza day? Laszlo Hanyecz spent $3.8 billion on pizzas in the summer of 2010 using the novel crypto
LOL
The US and Australian M2 chart for September 2019.
Our banks and currencies almost shit themselves, overnight.
Do you understand proof of work?
You need 51% of nodes agreeing for each transaction and it is all documented on the blockchain.
CoinJar card
TenX card
Crypto dot com card
In Japan, BTC is accepted in a lot of shops – acceptance is widespread.
Wait, what?
How do you use an ATM or EFT card when the power goes out??!
Dot, I bet this though. Their payments machines are automatically hooked up so as soon as they take in BTC, the BTC is sold f0r yen (immediately).
+1
Or pizza.
Not necessarily; what’s the problem though – you could argue that 20% to 40% of each AUD in aggregate/on average is when spent in a shop, is converted to USD to satisfy our dependence on foreign markets.
Currencies that can’t be bought with BTC.
Papiermark
Argentine Peso
Continental dollar
It is pretty obvious from this discussion that just about no one here is really interested in change for the better. Much easier to just complain ( or vote ).
It’s real simple. Bitcoin is the shot over the bow of the nation state and central banks. There was the time before bitcoin and now the time after bitcoin – a civilizational ‘hard fork’. Probably impossible to stop now – like a good virus, that everyone wants. Nearly every other coin just rides on the coat-tail of bitcoin and IS a scam They are your ‘crypto’. The FUD you see is simply the established elites of all types fighting back, by confusing everyone. This is how it has always been done. And just about everyone falls for it.
Bitcoin is completely decentralised. No-one owns the bitcoin network, and it has never been hacked ( exchanges, yes). Uptime 100% since 2010. To attack it you would have to get over 51% of the hash power and stay there for a long long time. You would have to double bitcoins energy usage ( expensive!) just to keep up and the attack would be so obvious that everyone would just hard fork away leaving the attacker with an expensive own goal.
Of course bitcoin is volatile at the moment. How could it not be? It is pure price discovery. But again, if anyone bothered to look they would see that volatility is way ( way!!) down from the early days – less than 10 years ago. The recent price drop is a case in point because most of the selling was newer buyers who chickened out. Old timers ( > 2-3 years ) mostly just yawned. Also because of the scammy casino like trading in the other ‘shitcoins’ plenty of people leverage up thinking they will make a killing only to get reked. This in turn causes further losses.
A lot of people here sound like Luddites. Quite happy to smash ( by spreading the FUD ) a potentially world changing tech. Sad really.
Bitcoin isn’t really a currency yet. It is more like an asset – and is mostly treated as such by the Tax Office. Perhaps Gold 2.0. You can use it like a currency but most people do it ‘because they can’ and enjoy playing with and supporting the tech. I bought a BTC backed visa debit card in 2016 and it was a bit of a hassle to set up but by the time I funded it with the 1 BTC ($1000) I’d bought I managed to put $1700 on the card – not bad!
Transaction fees are now high enough ( you can still do it for under $1 if you check the memory pool of pending transactions and time it) that it is only used for larger amounts. Just like you wouldn’t try to buy a coffee with a tiny bit of gold.
Bitcoin is like the TCP/IP layer of the internet. You don’t want it to change much and everything else is being built on layers above that. Strike, ION and Lightning are some of the things being built on bitcoin but it all takes time so complaining about lack of use cases is premature at best. It’s quite popular in some 3rd world countries where regular banking is difficult. Ironically it may be there where it grows the fastest as they don’t have a huge legacy banking infrastructure to block it. Much like they bypassed the whole landline phone thing and went straight to mobile.
won’t be long now
soon there’ll be websites just like ‘Find Your Super’ except
it’ll be Find Your Crypto
and when yr dead and yr estate is divvied up, all the beneficiaries will need
…is your cypher
what a total crock of shit
Indeed! It is there that the Starlink satellite and similar technology will thrive. Jut power is needed. (Some of the ruinables that are a scam here are well suited there…)
MatrixTransform,
yes self custody with absolute security is complex, but getting easier. Multisig transactions where m of n keys are required to move bitcoins makes it unlikely that your keys get lost. Most people will keep their bitcoin with institutions.