David Bidstrup guest post. It’s easier for them to put you in chains if you don’t struggle.

This is a follow on from yesterday’s offering and I thank all who took the time to read it and comment.
I became interested in the whole Covid drama last year when it seemed that the issue was being overdramatised here in Australia and governments started f**king with peoples civil liberties. Earlier this year I found and read two books that opened my eyes considerably. The first is “Virus Mania” written by Torsten Englebrecht and Dr Claus Kohnlein, (ISBN: 978-3-7519-4253-9), and the second is “Corona False Alarm” written by Drs Sucharit Bhakdi and Karina Reiss, (ISBN 978-1-64502-057-8).
The credentials of these people are easily found in a search, but make sure you vet the loony sites.
Being retired I have the luxury of time to delve into things and recognise that others are not so fortunate. I do not expect everyone to rush out, buy the books and read them immediately, even though I consider it time well spent, but want to make the point that there is a lot of information out there that never reaches us through newspapers and other media.
I was also prompted by an article in today’s Australian titled “Doctors back travel exemption after jab” where the president of the AMA is quoted as saying “the important thing is giving Australians a good reason to get vaccinated….particularly young Australians who don’t feel vulnerable to Covid: it might be just the thing to give them a reason to go and get the vaccine”. In other words, get vaccinated or you will be unable to travel, or in the extreme do anything in the wider society because you will be deemed to be “unclean”. It does not seem to be anything to do with not getting sick, just helping the government out of a hole they dug all by themselves. Data from https://www.health.gov.au/resources/covid-19-deaths-by-age-group-and-sex released on 19 May 2021 gives the Covid “death rate” for people between 0 and 49 years of 0.55%, for those 70 and above account for 94% and 80 and above for 76%. Why would we vaccinate young people with strong immune systems? Its nuts and it’s scary.
Earlier today I found a video featuring Dr Bhakdi where he warned against mass vaccinations and had words to say about the efficacy and safety of the vaccines on offer. Here is the link: (https://www.bitchute.com/video/uTnglwDFLxJj/). It is a 40 minute video so you need some spare time. In the video he mentioned an upcoming book written by him and his wife Dr Reiss and mentioned that the chapter on vaccines was available in English from his publishers website. I have downloaded it and it is here.
On page 9 of the chapter he says “The plan to vaccinate the entire population is a delusional and insane undertaking” and on P14/15 says” Physicians who do not alert those willing to be vaccinated to the risk that vaccination could make the disease worse, not better, are in violation of their duty to inform.
We need to be biting and scratching against this bullshit.
Can anyone explain what’s to stop the CCP now cooking up fresh and more deadly varieties of Covid, infecting ten thousand carriers and then putting them on aircraft destined for Europe, North America, Europe, the UK, Russia and the Antipodes?
Global warfare made cheap and easy.
Thank you David B.
So you can either have chains of the body or you can have chains of the mind.
How very lefty.
From the AMA code of ethics
.. and the AMA seems to be kicking out conflicting messages?
RN Drive, Monday, 17 May 2021
Ebola can be aerosolized. That has a real kill ratio – even without comorbidities. By the time anyone even thinks to ask for the vaccine it would likely be all over.
I don’t know if it lives on in the soil like Anthrax but if you didn’t care about using the land afterwards, it would make a nice spiteful little weapon.
I doubt Mr Aloha Snackbar could wield it safely (his own that is) but Mr Xi could.
That’s what happens when you put a bunch of stethoscopes in charge of risk management – straight jacketing.
Such PPE is for your own good you know – trust me, I’m a Doctor.
A $Trillion straight jacket on the Economy – well done, Scummo.
It’s hilarious watching bowtie Pyrmonter trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear with the $Trillion hole in the Economy.
Even SMS messages sit on Telco severs, numpties think it’s all just handset data – doh!
Bhakdi’s university disowned him in 2020. Nutter.
Well said David Bidstrup.
Not an unimpeachable criterion today I should think. Think Peter Ridd and James Cook University.
A reading of Dr Bhakdi’s letter here to Chancellor Merkel more than twelve months ago and comments appended to it might reward time spent. Some hold that he is one of the most highly cited research scientists in Germany.
The Contagion Myth written by Dr. Tom Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell is a very interesting read also.
Nobel Laureate Kary Mullis makes some very interesting comments about the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) that he invented,which formed the basis of the fake pandemic.
It’s slowly becoming clear to the population that covid is like influenza.
It will always be around and old people will die when they get it.
The fantasy that it can be eliminated is still being promoted by our state and federal government’s and most of the MSM.
Is that true, though.
We’ve heard about the 800 oldsters who died in Nursing Homes [thanks Dan], but was the 2020 Nursing Home death Toll that much different from the 2019 one?