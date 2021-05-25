David Bidstrup guest post. It’s easier for them to put you in chains if you don’t struggle.

This is a follow on from yesterday’s offering and I thank all who took the time to read it and comment.

I became interested in the whole Covid drama last year when it seemed that the issue was being overdramatised here in Australia and governments started f**king with peoples civil liberties. Earlier this year I found and read two books that opened my eyes considerably. The first is “Virus Mania” written by Torsten Englebrecht and Dr Claus Kohnlein, (ISBN: 978-3-7519-4253-9), and the second is “Corona False Alarm” written by Drs Sucharit Bhakdi and Karina Reiss, (ISBN 978-1-64502-057-8).

The credentials of these people are easily found in a search, but make sure you vet the loony sites.

Being retired I have the luxury of time to delve into things and recognise that others are not so fortunate. I do not expect everyone to rush out, buy the books and read them immediately, even though I consider it time well spent, but want to make the point that there is a lot of information out there that never reaches us through newspapers and other media.

I was also prompted by an article in today’s Australian titled “Doctors back travel exemption after jab” where the president of the AMA is quoted as saying “the important thing is giving Australians a good reason to get vaccinated….particularly young Australians who don’t feel vulnerable to Covid: it might be just the thing to give them a reason to go and get the vaccine”. In other words, get vaccinated or you will be unable to travel, or in the extreme do anything in the wider society because you will be deemed to be “unclean”. It does not seem to be anything to do with not getting sick, just helping the government out of a hole they dug all by themselves. Data from https://www.health.gov.au/resources/covid-19-deaths-by-age-group-and-sex released on 19 May 2021 gives the Covid “death rate” for people between 0 and 49 years of 0.55%, for those 70 and above account for 94% and 80 and above for 76%. Why would we vaccinate young people with strong immune systems? Its nuts and it’s scary.

Earlier today I found a video featuring Dr Bhakdi where he warned against mass vaccinations and had words to say about the efficacy and safety of the vaccines on offer. Here is the link: (https://www.bitchute.com/video/uTnglwDFLxJj/). It is a 40 minute video so you need some spare time. In the video he mentioned an upcoming book written by him and his wife Dr Reiss and mentioned that the chapter on vaccines was available in English from his publishers website. I have downloaded it and it is here.

corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe

On page 9 of the chapter he says “The plan to vaccinate the entire population is a delusional and insane undertaking” and on P14/15 says” Physicians who do not alert those willing to be vaccinated to the risk that vaccination could make the disease worse, not better, are in violation of their duty to inform.

We need to be biting and scratching against this bullshit.