Lets see how we go with less coal power

One of the four units at Callide power station is off line for a year or so and this has precipitated the experiment, albeit on a smaller scale, that we were all expecting when Liddell is phased out in two years. Callide is rated near 1.7GW and was delivering near 1.5GW that is about the same as Liddell and all four units are off line in the aftermath of the explosion that severely damaged one of the four. The immediate effect was a massive spike in the wholesale price of power. Gas stepped up to pick up the slack to get the lights back on.

A time sequence.

Lets see what happens from here, especially if we get into a wind drought before the three surviving units get up. The wind yesterday was very good across the country, delivering around 5,000MW in the evening and falling steadily today to under 3,000MW tonight.