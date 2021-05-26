Lets see how we go with less coal power

One of the four units at Callide power station is off line for a year or so and this has precipitated the experiment, albeit on a smaller scale, that we were all expecting when Liddell is phased out in two years. Callide is rated near 1.7GW and was delivering near 1.5GW that is about the same as Liddell and all four units are off line in the aftermath of the explosion that severely damaged one of the four. The immediate effect was a massive spike in the wholesale price of power. Gas stepped up to pick up the slack to get the lights back on.
A time sequence.
Lets see what happens from here, especially if we get into a wind drought before the three surviving units get up. The wind yesterday was very good across the country, delivering around 5,000MW in the evening and falling steadily today to under 3,000MW tonight.
Thats the rub. The entire plan is to keep on building Wind and solar, hoping that if you build enough and use some big big batteries and gas peakers, you wont have a blackout or the grid going down. Thats Keans plan. Even Taylor seems to have given up.
Note also the cost of replicating over and over then building back up and fixing the grid. The capital cost is huge. Unless the Feds and the states nationalise the lot, all they are doing is letting the “subsidy harvesters” loot us. Given the amount of capital involved I cant see how the price of electricity will not be three times higher than current. If it isnt then even with subsidies, many generators will go bust.
Jock said “nationalise the lot”.
I agree. Cheap, reliable power is essential to the security and future development of this country yet our traitorous politicians are allowing the carpetbaggers to run the show.
I notice that nobody has pointed out the obvious…. unreliables regularly stop producing.
Where is the media outcry when that happens?
Correct.
Government ROI @ bond +2%;
AGL ROI @ 18%.
The rent seekers are looking at 20 years of excess profits at Australia’s expense.
The experiment will be a success. Should there be power failures at every turn the resulting social and economic devastation will be publicised as huge gains for the environment. Everyone is a winner. Less power, less wealth, more death, Gaia loves you. China, the ABC, and the ALP, love you. So does Klaus, Vanguard, Blackrock, and Charles. Love is in the air.
Let’s just give a year of no coal, no gas, to prove a point.
Nationalise the lot? Really?
I thought the problem is that public servants and politicians are messing up the energy supply. To suggest that the answer is to hand the whole thing over to them – after paying out a fortune to private owners courtesy of the poor bloody taxpayer – is crazy talk.
Or are we now supporting the confiscation of assets by a totalitarian State?
Unwinding the hot mess that is laughingly described as ‘energy policy’ is hard graft, but it is preferable to statism and handing over the sector to the unions.