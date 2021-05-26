The hydrogen balloon, pros and cons

UPDATE. Interesting reference to hydrogen at the scene of the power station explosion in Qld. Very brief, more research required.

A statement from plant owner CS Energy said the incident was being investigated. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a scientific team confirmed the presence of hydrogen, with supply of the gas at the site cut off and all power to the site isolated. The outage impacted more than 93,000 properties in the Brisbane area, 41,400 on the Gold Coast, 31,100 in Logan, 39,000 in Moreton Bay, 3900 in Ipswich, 8500 at Redlands, 1000 in the ­Scenic Rim and 1100 in the Somerset region.

Lights out for half a million after power station explosion

Hydrogen is all the rage at present and the resident RE booster at The Australian is leading the PR charge.

Perry 26 May Aust to lead world in hydrogen CSIRO

The Hydrogen Industry Mission, to be launched on Wednesday, aims to cut the cost of hydrogen production to under $2 per kilogram, from up to $9 per kilogram currently, and position Australia to replicate its success with iron ore and LNG through a new clean fuel export business. Up to 8000 jobs and $11bn a year in GDP could be fed back into the economy if the right settings and cost structures are put in place, according to the CSIRO. “Australia can become a renewable energy leader through the production, use and export of hydrogen, but it will only become a reality if we breakthrough the $2 a kilogram barrier,” CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall said. “That needs Australia’s world class science working with CSIRO’s commercialisation expertise turning breakthrough science into real-world solutions.” The CSIRO will work on more than 100 projects with partners including Fortescue, Toyota and Hyundai through development of a knowledge centre, feasibility and strategy studies, demonstration projects and the development and commercialisation of new hydrogen technologies.

On the other hand, hot off the press. Our briefing note 21.9 on hydrogen.

The federal government has allocated some $300 million for green hydrogen research and development projects. Commercial production depends on vast quantities of very cheap electricity and other developments to drastically reduce the cost. Positive prospects for green hydrogen are based on the hope that there will be significant technology breakthroughs that could take many years. Another factor that is particularly significant for Australia is the need for large quantities of very clean water for the electrolytic process. This may not be an issue for the small pilot projects that will be funded by government grants but it will probably preclude large-scale commercial production.

Recommendation. Grants for developing green hydrogen should be subjected to cost-benefit analysis over short to medium terms in the light of experience around the world.

