Does the government have a duty of care to ensure young people do not freeze in the dark?

Sister Brigid Arthur, 86, and Anj Sharma, 16, are among a group who secured a judgment from the Australian federal court that found the government has a duty to protect young people from climate change.
Eight teenagers and an octogenarian nun had sought an injunction to prevent Ley approving a proposal by Whitehaven Coal to expand the Vickery coalmine in northern New South Wales, arguing the minister had a common law duty of care to protect younger people against future harm from climate change.
Justice Mordecai Bromberg found the minister had a duty of care to not act in a way that would cause future harm to younger people. But he did not grant the injunction as he was not satisfied the minister would breach her duty of care.
How can you protect someone from a myth?
Apart from “adjusted” temperature records the real world data shows no global warming has occurred this century. There’s been some warming in urban settings, but UHIE isn’t due to CO2, it’s due to concrete and asphalt.
Of course he did! It’s not so much the legal argument that matters as sitting before the right judge.
Political correctness gone mad.
What’s next, the High Court?
Methinks Sister Brigid Arthur perfectly encapsulates why the mainstream churches in the west are collapsing.
Is there any Commonwealth Gov money left on the table for the virus? If not how is Labor going to deal with businesses and people who have no cash flow? The economic and societal stress from the seven day incarceration along with the ongoing uncertainty is going to cause much damage. How long can the Labor Gov keep it up until enough people have nothing to lose and civil disobedience becomes the norm?
Ain’t gonna happen, not when you have Victorians posting comments demanding the government bring on a lockdown before it was announced. Oh & there are comments blaming all those who haven’t yet got the jab for Victoria’s predicament.
The way it’s goin’ Andrews will end up with a bigger majority at the next election.
“The federal court of Australia has found the environment minister, Sussan Ley, has a duty of care to protect young people from the climate crisis…”
They are off message – it’s supposed to be “climate emergency” now. Tut tut.
In any case, the Minister could suggest that they performed this duty by encouraging the governments of the world to reduce emissions – after all, >98% of anthropogenic CO2 does NOT come from Australia, so that is about all this “duty of care” could possibly entail. And, of course, we have led by example, being the largest per-capita investor in renew-a-bubbles by a long shot.
Unless, of course, we want to go to war against the rest of the world – we’d need a lot on young people for that, right? Conscription, anyone? We have to send you off to die in a war, otherwise the Ministers duty of care cannot be fulfilled and you might be “damaged” by the climate emergency at some point in the future. Right? Brings a whole new meaning to “social justice warrior”, dunnit?
Never forget that Bromberg J was one of the Rudd/Gillard era’s “gifts” to Australian jurisprudence being appointed in 2009. A one time candidate for ALP pre-selection.
Civilisations rise and fall, we are no different. MAdman and lunatics are steering the ship over the falls.
There’s that name again. An ornament to Australian jurisprudence.
The ‘Precautionary Principle’ as legal doctrine as defined in the EPBC Act. The Minority Report in full swing.
Yes- I think the Sr would send you off re-education at the drop of a hat.
Okay . . . how about someone takes similar legal action to outlaw Socialism, on the grounds that it deliberately killed 100,000,000 + people in the 20th Century alone.
That shite is far more dangerous than all the coal-fired power stations on the planet.
‘…[a] duty to protect young people from climate crisis.’
…but no duty to protect freedom (of speech, of thought, and of association), no duty of care to ensure the lights stay on, no duty of care against impoverishment under a mountain of reckless debt and inflation, and no duty of care to not sell out their nation to evil totalitarians (foreign and domestic).
‘”Justice” Mordecai Bromberg’…yeah, what a surprise that is.
Yep in the past the Catholic clergy were concerned with ministering to the troubles of the hungry, the poor, the lost and the sick but now it seems the likes of Sister Arthur and her ilk is to minister to the imaginations of a new flock – directionless, wealthy, indulged, elitist children.
And Sister Brigid certainly can’t keep the smug off her face can she?
I can understand a Catholic sister lacking in scientific knowledge and one of her students suffering from her teachings for climate crisis is just like a religion , just believe and don’t question . So no matter what one observes , believe the crap coming out of computer models .
How about a parasol and thongs for the sunshine and galoshes and an umbrella for the rain.
Perhaps Justice Bromberg could be forgiven for this howler. Of course any Minister has a responsibility to protect young people from danger and if climate change was real, then that would be one of the things to be protected against. As for the complainents, being of a religious stripe as they are,all I can say is “father forgive them for they know not what they do”
Former union advocate Mordi Bromberg. Who’d a thunk it?
The nation-wrecker speaks.
Labor governments of yore seem to had no trouble “nationalizing” anything they wanted to control (and to provide lots of cushy jobs for “comrades”), as CORE platform.
Why should they change their spots now?
The issue of “compensation” will be magicked away at the same time, just to rub it in and clearly demonstrate who is in charge..
Back in 96 / 97, Jackboot Johnnie spent a prodigious sum of taxpayers money “compensating” individuals, and businesses for the destruction of their lives and property.
Commonwealth precedent and all that. However, I am well aware of the “situational ethics” at the very core of the entire Australian body politic, so I have ZERO faith in there being ANY scintilla of “justice” in any such future developments.
Welcome to the Gulag, Kulaks!
I also suspect that this judgement is as bogus as it looks. For starters; is there a written contract? If this is the “Social Contract” then, in reality, it is CLEARLY a “Unilateral Gentlemen’s Agreement”, writ large.
‘I can understand a Catholic sister lacking in scientific knowledge and one of her students suffering from her teachings…’
Catholic “education” is all in on “Social Justice” (a euphemism for injustice) and all of the predilections of the “progressive” Left that go with it (save gay “marriage”, of course). On everything else, it’s full-raging Blair’s Law.
Whether it’s the bigotry of low expectation for “special” groups (aborigines, refugees) and the smug saviour-complex masqerading as “compassion” that goes with it, ecofascism/gaia worship, radical feminism, identity politics, group guilt, or virtue-signaling. They just can’t get enough of this stuff.
‘…climate crisis is just like a religion…’
It is a Religion (if not a Cult). Perhaps someone could remind the good Sister and her Pontiff of the 1st Commandment.
‘… just believe and don’t question.’
…and just like their kin in the “secular” Left, they are full-on (not so) closet authoritarians. Obedience is demanded.
It’s a shame (and probably a sin) that the good Sister would rather throw stones (the first one) on “Climate Change” than reflect on her duty to that poor child that she has led astray and deprived of a decent education.
Injunction denied. Bromberg is clearly saying coal mining does not harm schoolkids (and nunns).
It would be better if the Sr tried to fight for the rights of the unborn like real Catholics of yore. Much easier to champion fashionable causes apparently. What a horrid old woman.
The Sister doesn’t seem to care less that rising energy costs hit the poor and the lower middle-class hardest everywhere.
And the Third World is not immune.
I despise hypocrites like her.
Funnily enough, I don’t remember ever being offered an opportunity to vote for feral (or any other kangaroo) court judges.
Hmm, that school blazer looks more Anglican Grammar School than Catholic.
There are orders of nuns in the Anglican system as well, although I don’t deny the force of the comments about how woke the Catholic school system has become.
“There are orders of nuns in the Anglican system as well, although I don’t deny the force of the comments about how woke the Catholic school system has become.”
I’ve just googled her….she’s a Brigidine nun (thus Catholic) and she’s a far-left lunatic.
I don’t have a problem with this.
Its like saying the government has a duty of care to protect people from Bunyips.
Show me the demonstrable threat posed by “the Climate Crisis”.
The first duty of care for the government is shut off all fossil fuelled energy to their houses, and remove anything made from fossil fuels from their daily lives as they can’t do it themselves.
They need something like a donor card.
“In the event of fire, flood, accident or violent attack, I the undersigned refuse to be assisted in any way by any fossil fueled vehicle, including, but not limited to, ambulance, fire appliance, rescue helicopter, lifeboat, police car, any device connected to the electricity grid”
That’s the kind of commitment that will beat climate change!
I keep telling yuze these types of shit are being pushed by wymynses, youngsters (especially the females) and second rate beta males.
Climate bullshit, lgbq tranny crap, socialism all originate in universities, but the coal face acitivists who whine and screech about it everyday are always wymynses, girls and ugly beta males.
They are out of our kitchens and wearing comfortable shoes. We’re fvcked.
“Justice” Bromberg:
A Lionel Murphy for the new Millennium.
