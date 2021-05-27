How will the Taliban’s bullshit stories be recorded now?

Australia’s decision to close its embassy in Afghanistan by the end of this week could impede investigations into alleged war crimes by ADF troops who served there, the Office of the Special Investigator has warned…

OSI director-general Chris Moraitis told a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday that closing the embassy could make it more difficult to prepare briefs of evidence into the alleged unlawful killing of 39 Afghan prisoners and civilians by Special Forces soldiers between 2005 and 2016.

“Clearly having access to Afghanistan and witnesses in Afghanistan is important, therefore the closure of an embassy would not be ideal. However, we have contingencies to deal with and we look forward to what comes in the future,” Mr Moraitis said.