How will the Taliban’s bullshit stories be recorded now?

Like the gallows of Nuremberg prevented Germans reporting the ‘war crimes’ of the Allies…
Australia’s decision to close its embassy in Afghanistan by the end of this week could impede investigations into alleged war crimes by ADF troops who served there, the Office of the Special Investigator has warned…
OSI director-general Chris Moraitis told a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday that closing the embassy could make it more difficult to prepare briefs of evidence into the alleged unlawful killing of 39 Afghan prisoners and civilians by Special Forces soldiers between 2005 and 2016.
“Clearly having access to Afghanistan and witnesses in Afghanistan is important, therefore the closure of an embassy would not be ideal. However, we have contingencies to deal with and we look forward to what comes in the future,” Mr Moraitis said.
Meanwhile, Endless Warrior Greg Sheridan Stan Grants the withdrawal’s historical meaning:
The decision to withdraw Australia’s embassy from Afghanistan, and operate on a fly-in, fly-out basis, is one of the most depressing and telling signs of the utter, abject failure of 20 years of Australian, and Western, policy in Afghanistan. It is contemptible and pathetic, and a massive indictment of everything that is wrong with the Western strategic personality.
How do civilisations fail? It is often said they lose resolve and confidence, a sense of self belief, of purpose. They also lose the ability to do complex things in moral and operational grey zones, which requires steadiness and low-key, agile and sustained engagement.
I’ve read St Augustine, Gibbon and Shirer – and many other chroniclers of collapse besides – and have never encountered this “often said” PowerPoint presentation. The ‘civilisation’ that has failed is the Afghani one – clearly – and, more broadly, the Islamic world that allowed that country and many others to become unsalvageable toilets. As for the West and lessons learned, history shows that civilisations not only fail because they don’t know when to fight. Some fail because they don’t know when to quit.
The most serious failure was putting Western troops on the ground there to begin with.
‘Failures’ to bring Afghanistan into the ‘civilised’ world
The first Persian Empire, 5th century BC
Alexander the Great, 330BC
The Arab Caliphate, 7th century
Mongol Empire, 12th century
Tamerlane (Timur) and Mughal Empire, 13th century
The Sikh Empire invasion, 1837-1838
The British Empire x 3, 1838-1842, 1878-1880 and 1919
The Soviets x 3, 1929, 1930 and 1979
The Coalition of the willing, 2001
It is not the civilised that has failed Afghanistan, but Afghanistan that has continually failed to be civilised…
Perhaps in the author’s ever diminishing bubble spheres it is “often said”.
Way back when the first President Bush took military action in the middle east, an old WW1 digger in Tasmania at the time was asked what he thought about it, (he was 103 at the time), one of the things he said, rough quote ‘the middle east people, don’t like other people in their lands’. He went on to say, if they are going to go in, then do it and get out quick, it will only end in a bad way, if they hang around’.
The Lad should read more widely: George Macdonald Fraser essayed the sort of mess people get into in Afgahnistan presciently.
To ‘Stan Grant’
Provisional definition:
‘To attempt to disguise banal and unoriginal thinking through self-conscious, superficial and clumsy displays of erudition.’
My dear Pyrmonter, did I say nobody had essayed the sort of mess people get into in Afghanistan presciently?
Or did I say that I’d never come across Sheridan’s buzzword-laden committee-speak in a treatise on civilisational failure?
CL is unfair to Sheridan’s article, which at some length goes on to make thoughtful points about the lessons from failure of open-ended commitments to nation-building cf time limited military support with more modest objectives, and sustained broader assistance from offshore. Whether Sheridan is right or not we can think about for ourselves once we consider Sheridan’s arguments and examples, but CL’s put down is unwarranted.
“It is not the civilised that has failed Afghanistan, but Afghanistan that has continually failed to be civilised…”
Before Mo’s Marauders showed up to “make an offer that could not be refused” (at scimitar-point), that part of the world was BUDDHIST.
NOTE WELL that the “Taliban” (translates as “students”) systematically destroyed ANYTHING that was not in “accordance” with their nasty little book.
Thus, for starters, the utter destruction of the huge Buddha statues at Bamiyan, and video thereof broadcast globally as a “lesson”.
Note also that the Saudis have been steadily erasing any evidence of anything pre-Mo, for several decades.