Make of this what you will. From “I Don’t Know Of A Bigger Story In The World” Right Now Than Ivermectin :

Malcom X once called the media “the most powerful entity on the earth.” They have, he said, “the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of masses”. Today, that power is now infused with the power of the world’s biggest tech and social media companies. Together social and traditional media have the power to make a medicine that has saved possibly millions of lives during the current pandemic disappear from the conversation. When it is covered, it’s almost always in a negative light. Some media organizations, including the NY Times, have even prefaced mention of the word “ivermectin” — a medicine that has done so much good over its 40-year lifespan that its creators were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2015 — with the word “controversial.”

Read it all. Since the international efforts to obliterate HCQ as a means to deal with the Chinese Flu, even when there was no other available means to treat anyone who caught the virus, there have been many questions about what is really going on. This only adds more questions to all of the others.