Make of this what you will. From “I Don’t Know Of A Bigger Story In The World” Right Now Than Ivermectin :
Malcom X once called the media “the most powerful entity on the earth.” They have, he said, “the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of masses”. Today, that power is now infused with the power of the world’s biggest tech and social media companies. Together social and traditional media have the power to make a medicine that has saved possibly millions of lives during the current pandemic disappear from the conversation. When it is covered, it’s almost always in a negative light. Some media organizations, including the NY Times, have even prefaced mention of the word “ivermectin” — a medicine that has done so much good over its 40-year lifespan that its creators were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2015 — with the word “controversial.”
Read it all. Since the international efforts to obliterate HCQ as a means to deal with the Chinese Flu, even when there was no other available means to treat anyone who caught the virus, there have been many questions about what is really going on. This only adds more questions to all of the others.
We live in a UN controlled communist country.
I have no idea what the truth about COVID is, as endless reports offer contradictory claims day after day. However, that merely confirms there is more going on that just a disease and a vaccine.
Day 1 it was obvious this was CCP germ warfare.
The Lunatic Left have taken over the institutions including the Federal Health department if they believe their on Corvid 19 drug statements on Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin . Some one must be writing this stuff who is the person or persons lets get a look at them and check out their credentials.
Kristi Leigh broke away from fake journalism, as a main evening news anchor, to tell the truth: A false narrative is being promoted.
America’s “Front Line Doctors” censorship was the last straw for her. They were promoting HCQ protocols and Ivermectin. Her personal doctor said that he has been using hydroxychloroquine for years for different things (probably including the flu). Patients are better the next day. Fake articles against hydroxychloroquine in the Lancet, NEJM also contributed to Leigh’s disgust at the scientific standards that have fallen drastically along with pathetic journalist’s standards that have become propaganda. Nothing in the propaganda rags and from the talking heads can be trusted.
However, when reading the papers published on the NIH website, we learn that the COVID-19 does not exist and the PCR tests were basically created on a computer. The whole thing is a sham (predicted by Fauci, game played at Event 201) that was introduced to oust Donald Trump and provide a reason to justify illegal mail-in ballots.
Unfortunately, Trump stymied the plan by not being a dictator, and allowing governors to do what they liked. Florida flourished, and the Republican states that followed Governor Ron Desantis’ example have done better than the Democrat run states intent on lockdowns, social distancing, mask wearing, destroying small business, etc. The USA itself was not locked down, just the Democrat run states.
When Trump provided a mechanism for the speeding up of the vaccinations, the sharks pounced ($$$$$ billionaires made). Still, the take-up has been so slow that many incentives are being utilized to coax people into taking them. The trouble is hundreds of thousands have suffered from having the injections and tens of thousands have died. The deaths are being dismissed as due to the comorbidities (unlike all deaths COVID-19) and not the lethal injections.
VAERS reports about 1% of vaccine adversities, according to Robert Kennedy, who for decades has been representing vaccine victims suffering adverse effects.
Ohio doctor, Ryan Cole, owner of Cole Diagnostics, says that there have been more deaths from Covid-19 vaccinations in just a few months than what there have been from all vaccinations in the last 20 years. From the data that he has seen, Dr. Cole also expects 3 million people in the US will have permanent injuries.
The truth is there for all to see, if only individuals will do their own research and read the published papers at US National Institutes of Health website.
Craig Kelly will be proven right about HCQ and Ivermectin.
Morrison, Hunt, the Premiers, State Health Ministers, the CMOs and their deputies will be proven to be the irresponsible economic vandals that they are, for killing jobs and bankrupting businesses. Worse still, they are also responsible for the increase in depression and sending people to their death. This includes those who died before their time in nursing homes and those who have committed suicide.
Unfortunately, from all appearances, those leading this nation, subscribe to the hypocrite’s oath and fake their concern for the welfare of the nation. And talking about fake, there is always this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acTCdrGSY1E
Big Pharma vs Ivermectin
