Norman Looked Into It

Posted on May 27, 2021 by currencylad
[I] looked into this and other journalists have looked into this, as well as scientists, and there really is very little evidence. It’s on the outer bounds of possibility, but really so unlikely that you could say it’s not the case.”

– Ship’s doctor on the ABC, Norman Swan, last May.
He said yesterday his “previous positions had not been definitive.”

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Norman Looked Into It

  2. JC says:
    May 27, 2021 at 1:23 am

    This is our Doctor, the nation’s GP. Doctor Norman Swan.

    No kidding, has this fuckhead ever been right?

  3. FlyingPigs says:
    May 27, 2021 at 1:28 am

    JC says:
    May 27, 2021 at 1:23 am
    This is our Doctor, the nation’s GP. Doctor Norman Swan.

    No kidding, has this fuckhead ever been right?

    JC

    That is an unfair characterization.

    It is not “fuckhead” but “Fuckhead Moron”.

    Kindly watch your language.

  4. tombell says:
    May 27, 2021 at 1:49 am

    has this fuckhead ever been right?

    getting a gig at our ABC was a good move lol

  5. mareeS says:
    May 27, 2021 at 3:03 am

    The first take is usually the one. Speaking from a life in proper journalism and proper life.
    So, I go with Shari and the Wuhan virus escape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.