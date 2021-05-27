On Life and Luxury

“VACCINE hesitancy is a First World privilege,” wrote an enraged Jennifer Oriel on Monday in one of many pieces featuring the h-word craze all our dutiful betters are hula hooping. The citizens of India and Brazil “do not have the luxury of a Covid vaccine and they are dying for want of it,” Oriel scolded, deploying a comparison beloved of a thousand mothers on vegetable patrol. They die for the want of many things – hygiene above all – but few arouse the interest of Australian columnists. Diarrhoea kills between 800,000 and one million Indian children a year and hospitalises 900,000 more. Indians also don’t have the luxury of gender-mutilating children who do survive or of killing others before they’re even born. Westerners have the luxury of doing – or not doing – innumerable things the world’s poor do not.
Here’s another Western privilege without equal in the brown and struggling world: not skipping a beat for the past year to enact new laws that allow doctors to kill the sick. Politicians in Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia chose a global death event as the backdrop for a malapropos putsch to facilitate… death. They could have earmarked funds to buy vaccines for, say, Indians, and reconsidered “assisting” the vulnerable to die during a co-epidemic of isolation, unemployment and melancholy caused by the useless lockdowns they arrogantly imposed. But I suspect this pandemic has been regarded by them as an ideal (rather than grubby) stage for their ‘reforms.’ The pitch: death is stalking us as never before; why not get the jump on it?
Slut-shaming the Hesitant, nuisance-shaming the weak
Continuing as chastiser of the Selfish Hesitant on behalf of the Noble Eager, Oriel says that “many Australians are rejecting the vaccine by choice and women are leading the march of the privileged.” Well, here’s a feminist novelty. It’s a privilege for women to choose what and who penetrates their bodies? If setting aside women’s physical autonomy for the benefit of the economy is the goal, why not reward the fecund and shame the barren as Germany did in the 1930s and early 40s? The idea that our bodies in some measure belong to ‘society’ at the behest of the state is deranged and evil. When Billy Hughes wanted to tip thousands of extra bodies into Moloch’s insatiable maw in 1916 and 1917, Australian voters twice rejected his plans. Interestingly – as these conscription posters demonstrate, Hughes targeted women “Antis” in terms Oriel would recognise. Simply replace the Kaiser with the coronavirus.
Related to all of this in two ways is the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill introduced to the Queensland Parliament by Annastacia Palaszczuk. First, the most aggro of the Vaccers are the most dogmatic of the VADers. Your body/our choice one minute; my body/my choice the next. Even their hypocrisy is sloppy. No, commissioning an assassin is not an expression of bodily independence. Second, for the reasons stated above, the Premier’s agenda is First World extravagance at its most offensively ill-timed. To say nothing of a professed Catholic’s godly hubris:
“Many Queenslanders who have watched a loved one suffer feel passionately that there must be dignified options available to everyone,” she said on Tuesday.
“[The bill] provides a chain of safeguards to ensure only those at the end of life can make these choices and then only those capable of making that choice for themselves.”
If the last 16 months have proved anything, it’s that a “chain of safeguards” forged by governments will protect us. Right? But that howler isn’t what makes Palaszczuk’s bill so morally crass. Nor its proponents’ conveniently on-again off-again reverence for choice. Nor even a Premier reassuring us the medical establishment’s judgement is fail-safe while dodging the plonk of AstraZeneca and authorising ‘doctors’ to kill. No, it’s morally crass because its foundational premise is that suffering is undignified. Not just undignified but harmful to others. This, then, is the barbarian revolution at the top of Australia’s things-to-do list. Coinciding with both a pandemic endangering the elderly and an aged ‘care’ sector collapse, this virus-like utilitarianism will train successive waves of the dying to believe they may have to be murdered to be loved.
Abortion: My body. My choice!
Vaccine: Just get the damned thing already!
Why pay money to be lectured and insulted by yet another marxist egghead with a dime-a-dozen p haitch d?
With perfect hindsight one of the Kent Brockmans on Nine news last night was intoning that the latest “outbreak” in Melbourne was “inevitable” given the “slow” uptake of vaccination.
I was furious when I read Jennifer Oriel’s article. I am sick of all the ‘vaccine’ shaming. All entirely predictable however.
“For now, the official term is ‘vaccine-hesitant’, slyly melding bogus paternalism with the imputation of cowardice. The best rebuttal of this term asserts its redundancy and inadequacy alike: I may once have been vaccine-hesitant, but having read the Government’s own data I’m now vaccine-adamant, thank you. ”
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-dispatch-from-the-covid-word-war/
The dignity of facing head on whatever is your fate.
Not the indignity of side-stepping whatever comes at the end.
Go out with your boots on, maybe ugg boots for a bit of comfort.
See it through to the end.
An excellent post, C.L.
Your body/our choice one minute; my body/my choice the next.
And as yet another vaccine death is recorded, the plaintive cries of premiers as they slam shut their borders: If it saves just one life!
Do none of them see these contradictions?
Anyone worried about Covid should be forceably vaxxed.
Those citizens don’t need the luxury of the vaccines. Their governments have adopted HCQ and ivermectin treatments for their patients/citizens.
The ‘outbreak’ occurred in Victoria. What else needs to be said?
‘…intoning that the latest “outbreak” in Melbourne was “inevitable” given the “slow” uptake of vaccination.‘
Smacks of a psychopath complaining, “look what you made me do…”
Their malevolence is your fault.
We note the glee with which the legacy media has enthusiastically indulged in pandemic porn. No one wants or needs a lecture on morals and duty from these abhorrent human beings.
Jennifer Oriel is doing precisely what Dictator Dan’s government is doing – blaming the public for the government’s failure.
Who snuffs the unwanted?
Wouldn’t be doctors right? Trained to save lives, do no harm and all that.
Maybe it could be a new career opening with TAFE training and all.
“look what you made me do…”
Brilliant meme, Terry- I love using the axioms of the left against them.
Did i imagine the crowing of VicGov at Victoria’s fantastically fast vaccine rollout a few weeks ago?
Hoping CL will do an article on the recent findings (Salk etc) related to the spike protein – turns out this this is not merely an attachment mechanism but causes a significant part of the Wuhan virus disease symptoms. Besides being what the new vaccines create en mass in your body. In simple terms:
Virus core = respiratory disease, coughing, lung damage
Spike protein = vascular disease, clotting, low platelets, heart muscle damage
Small dose – barely noticeable, asymptomatic or mild symptoms, immune response. Large dose (virus or vaccine) – vascular issues, significant immune system reaction.
“My body, My Choice” is currently on my lips a lot. Just about every social justice cause, big and small, of the last fifty years has a shadow of it within-
Sexual liberation
Abortion
No fault divorce
Euthanasia (note, this word has been memory-holed for the acronymnic VAD)
Tatts and piercings in the armed forces
Decriminalization of drugs
Safe injecting rooms
Decriminalization of sodomy
Even the recent insanity of nuetering small children, Gender Reassignment Medicine, has at its heart- and as its only justification- my body, my choice. Even for these poor souls, far below the age of consent or criminal responsibility, far below the age where their judgement can be trusted with booze, vehicles, voting, far below the reliable reach of psychanalysis, the God-complex doctors chant “Their Body, Their Choice” as they pick up the needles and scalpels.
The Left will wield My Body, My Choice, in one hand and You Owe Your Life To Society in the other, because it suits their lust to power.
Saw something on Twitter about people in India not wanting vaccines
Leftists only believe in things that they think will destroy the family and civilisation and leftists defend vaccines more vociferously than they do practically anything else.
Let me explain this to all of you on the Right. If any vaccine in history had ever prevented a single case of disease then everybody on the Left would be avidly opposed to them.
Monty, Numbers etc know perfectly well that vaccines are useless and dangerous and that’s why they love them. They kill and maim children which is what leftists love to do. And what’s worse they ensure that it is the parents who are part of the killing and maiming so the family destroying aspects of the paradigm are two-fold.
Astonishingly, the Right falls over themselves to agree with the Left on this issue. Indeed they somehow manage to persuade themselves that not wanting to be injected by government approved toxins is, somehow, a *left wing* cause!
Shaming people on either side of the vaccine aisle needs to stop.
I’d think my 85 year old mother should probably get it but I haven’t said a word to her that might imply she should.
Another great piece though CL.
Survive covid so you can get euthanasia really old and sick people!
well, at least we have unearthed a true anti-vaxxer.
India
Deaths from covid to date: 225 per million.
Normal death date: 140 per million per week (7300/yr)
“suffering is undignified.”
That wasn’t the reason Dad wanted to leave before the 6 months was up….. it was the unbearable sadness of dying and utter hopelessness for a lover of life.
I’m waiting for a Catholic to tell me it was some “character building” he would have missed out on.
The reason most godless Marxist lefties want euthanasia is because they cannot look into their past of family, culture, Christianity, and see anything they value- and they cannot bear to stare into the void of death and see nothingness for themselves.
It’s not to say that no-one with faith in humanity does not suffer existentially when faced with death- of course they might. My 97-yo gran is in care, with galloping dementia, and she knows that her body and mind are deserting her. Nonetheless, I go in and sit with her, and find myself reciting deeds and events of her great grandkids and granddaughters-in-law that she can’t quite place, but it’s a mantra of good faith that does us both good to touch in on.
For those minutes, neither of us would dream of Voluntary Assisted Dying. Only the faithless- or sociopathic- would ever consider it.
Vaccine hesitant ? The cities of Bolton and Blackburn in England had plenty of scoffers mocking people lining up for the vaccine ,there are a lot of Indians and Pakis living there ,one “english”Indian brough the Indian Variant of the chinese bio war virus back with him from India. Now the hospitals are full and the mockers are cmplaining they cannt get the vaccine quickly enough ,nothing better to change peoples mids an a bit of reality.
And Primer, sorry for our adjacent comments. I’m not trying to tee off on anyone here, just my thoughts.
I would like someone to ask the Government why they will not allow the use of HCQ and Ivermectin, both tried and tested worldwide. Why they will not promote the use of Vitamin D and Zinc, also available over the counter. I would also like them to stop fearmongering every time there is another case of this Covid and would they please tell people that 99% of cases recover after mild symptoms and people with other issues and who are elderly are usually the people who are most severely affected. Would they also let people know that a few thousand have died after getting the vaccine and when a SARS vaccine was being used, less than 100 died but it was withdrawn from use. Facts and figures are being withheld and the public is only being told what the Government and media want them to hear in order to promote the money making vaccine.
All fine Dave.
But your Gran’s situation is not my Father’s situation.
You’ll be waiting for a long time because that isn’t a Catholic argument.
The fact that our parents die doesn’t mean the state has the authority to kill people.
I don’t know why people pretend to struggle to understand this.
“it’s morally crass because its foundational premise is that suffering is undignified.”
Oh…. I thought therefore your obvious argument is that suffering is dignified….and I will participate?
States wielding authority is the clincher, but even quicker and deadlier is individuals grabbing the knife while handballing their individual responsibility to the Party.
The filth handcuffing women in their kitchens, because the Commissioner.
The arbitrary formation of the National Cabinet, because the recalcitrant Premiers, eh Scotty?
Premiers locking down the proles because the Chief Medical Officer.
The surgeon neutering kids because The Lancet.
The nurse practitioner drawing up the Green Dream because VAD.
The APLO looking the other way because Big Man.
Using euphemisms like euthanasia like calling the unborn foetuses is just an attempt to disguise reality.
Proponents of euthanasia should never wring their hands over youth suicide either.
You’ve given it the tick of approval.
To say that suffering is undignified is to say that human beings and life itself are undignified. It is a misanthropic worldview.
Or are you saying the journey of a child who loses a leg to a rare cancer and learns to walk again after 24 months in hospital has no dignity?
“learns to walk again after 24 months in hospital has no dignity?”
There’s your problem, you’re using a false comparison wrapped in hope.
Unbearable utter hopelessness is the curse of terminal disease. It effects people in different ways. Best you deal with it as you choose and let others do likewise.
I’ve realized that euthanasia per se does not necessitate medical intervention.
A natural death, with the full inheritance of philosophy and medicine to ease mental and corporeal suffering, is the very definition of euthanasia.
Voluntary Assisted Dying is not euthanasia. It is not even “dying”. It is newspeak-
It is really Voluntary Assisted Termination.
Christians have hope of eternal life.
duncanm says:
May 27, 2021 at 12:49 pm
India
Deaths from covid to date: 225 per million.
Normal death date: 140 per million per week (7300/yr)
Review this statement and be more honest with the data. You know I’m right.
Nursie, of course.
You didn’t think Doctors were going to put their hands up for murder, did you?
LNP leader David Crisafulli says he’s undecided about the “Euthanasia” Bill.
Wow, the “debate” has been bubbling along his entire life, and he still doesn’t know where he stands.
The paragraph beginning “Continuing as chastiser of the Selfish Hesitant…” was absolutely superb – thank you.
The largest of the lies being told by the “get the jab” crusaders is that we can have our cake and eat it, too – i.e. have the level of freedom and absence of (known) virus in the Australian community that we’ve had for most of the last year and also have “open borders”.
Open borders is, of course, what matters most to the people with the largest and most powerful megaphones and – most importantly of all – to the people who pull their strings and pay their salaries.
That’s not to suggest that we can go on forever as “Fortress Australia”, but the people who want the fortress dismantled need to stop lying to the public about what that will mean – a good start might be to look at infection numbers and deaths in the US (now being held up as a model of vaccination) and divide by about 13 to get comparable figures for a much more open Australia.
I haven’t written anything about national mortality data.
————–
Approximately half of all internet commenters nowadays cannot or will not actually reading anything longer than a tweet.
To say that suffering is undignified is to say that human beings and life itself are undignified. It is a misanthropic worldview.
Well said.
Alas, I think our culture has become misanthropic, particularly since we lost our religious bearings.
Now, what is misanthropic is presented as good.
The father of lies is staging a fightback.
Indeed. This has become almost comically obvious – especially at News Corp. Those columnists really want to jet out of here ASAP.
I don’t think Australia has a single equivalent in the world for comparative purposes. We’re Los Angeles spread over an entire continent – but also first world, medically. The country’s medical officials seem to be incapable of formulating truly native extrapolations and policy.