Real communism has been tried many many times …

… and it’s always been a disaster. They are still trying.
Millions of others say the same, but only Jordan Peterson has found his way into the mainstream.
Of course. But it never works for sensible people, only the corrupt
A truly excellent spray against the upper-middle class, poorly educated, fascist, neo-communist rich kids who hate the West’s freedoms and the philosophy behind it, enhanced by the fact that Peterson didn’t once stumble.
He’s right, you know….
Peterson has that rare ability to cut through the noise, to frame his argument, explain it, and then nail it.
And boy oh boy hasn’t he suffered some crap for it.
Shame he’s been kidded into being an interview host, and come off, to some, as boorish.
Good interviewers are cyphers. Parkinson and Norton.
Good interviewees are charismatic, ie Peterson.
Someone who is both- like John Anderson or Clive James- is extremely rare.
That’s because those the upper-middle class, poorly educated, fascist, neo-communist rich kids have not been given the confidence to believe they can make what’s good even better so they want to tear down the good not to improve on it.
I agree he’s a good interviewee and an inspiring teacher but is not cut out to be an interviewer.
REAL CAPITALISM has never been tried. It always gets hijacked by rentseekers, who blame their victims for the ensuing mess.
When communism comes in, the “moderate” socialists are the first to face the chop.
Literally.
You are wrong because you are not recognising the great difference.
Socialism, by definition, requires Government control of Production, Distributiin and Exchange.
Capitalism – again, by definition – occurs every time and individual decides to invest “capital” in the expectation of a future return.
Socialism is inherently coercive and controls vast numbers. You are not choosing to share – that is called “charity”. It is a lie to claim that every voluntary social activity or sharing is socialism.
Capitalism is inherently voluntary. It requires the investor to choose to use his assets as capital, rather than spending them on his own enjoyment/benefit. To be successful, it requires customers to choose to purchase the product and/or service tgat the capitalist has offered.
This has happened millions of times around the world, so to say tgat it has never happened is untrue.
What you are trying to say is that no economy has existed on pure Capitalism…. and you would be correct. (There are always thrives, interferes and manipulators), but that is not the same as saying that it has never been tried.
It’s a situation not unlike Walter White’s original thinking that he could run a meth cartel without Tuco’s ruthlessness and violence. Once you are running the show, you realise what it takes to make it work. There’s similarly no nice way to make a Communist society work.
Tintarella di Luna says: May 27, 2021 at 2:55 pm
Tinta, it’s because those kids are not the morally pure, unstained, perfect beings they believe themselves to be.
Marx had something very relevant to say on this matter, funnily enough.
Here’s a hint – for communism to function as (he) intended, it had to be implemented on a global basis.
Here’s another hint – “the grate reset” – what’s the dismissive term usually applied to Herr Scwab and his ilk? (see the second last word in the sentence directly above).
We’re very very likely to end up witnessing “communism as she must be tried” (i.e. globally) in our lifetimes.
I’ll hazard a reckless guess and predict that it ends up being the same monstrous misanthropic clusterf*ck as every time it was “tried on a false basis”.
sacré bleu! That would be Herr Schwab …
I do like his point, that I haven’t noted before.
There’s an extremely slim chance *you* may be a benevolent dictator who has the power and intelligence to peace to the populace under Marxism, but you can bet the bloke behind you organising the firing squad isn’t.
(This argument works against any increases in government power.)
In a moment of honesty, he said it would also require a river of blood.
Murder is communism working, not failing. Its intent is to remake humanity, not just encourage “sharing”,
One reason he wanted it global was so nobody would have the opportunity to point to other systems and observe that they seemed to be working better.
Those who wish to claim that socialism is all about “sharing”, must answer what they intend to do about those who don’t wish to share.
The answer is always violence.
You send the men with guns to take their stuff and punish them for their non-compliance. You must, to convince others to comply.
You are creating a perfect utopia. It is worth paying the price for that in the blood of unbelievers.
Yes, courtesy of the petit-bourgeois – and shortly after anyone who just happened to blunder onto the scene at the wrong time, or who rubbed up the nomenklatura the wrong way, or was a member of the latest demonised group, or was deemed to be engaging in counter revolutionary activity, or who didn’t clap the supreme leader (after a four and a half hour hectoring) for a sufficiently lengthy period, or eventually, pretty much anyone remaining.
SM3…
Witness the Kulahks.
Their crime was to be better than average at farming, under a system which decreed that that made you an “exploiter” and hence an enemy of class and State.
So what happens when you get rid of the good farmers. Millions starve for ideological purity. An inevitable outcome.
A bit of time in Cambodia in 1990 nailed it down completely for me.
Mass graves? Yep.
Torture centres? Yep.
Children turned against their parents to the point they would denounce or even murder them? Yep.
Children a young as nine performing executions with rocks and sharpened fronds from the national tree of Cambodia, the sugar palm? Yep.
Pol Pot’s inner circle, almost all of whom were TRAINED in France by FRENCH “socialists” ALL spoke fluent French and often a couple of other languages. Was anyone else who spoke foreign languages tortured, enslaved and murdered for being “morally corrupt”? Yep.
Large swathes of ancient traditional sculptures and buildings defaced or destroyed as “not in tune with the revolution”? Yep.
And so on.
ALL materially assisted by the same folks who brought you Kung Flu.
Funny how that list has much in common with another “globalist” proselytizing “belief system”.