Liberty Quote
Nobody can be a great economist who is only an economist—and I am even tempted to add that the economist who is only an economist is likely to become a nuisance if not a positive danger.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- John Brumble on Traitor Joe: A pipeline for Vladimir, a pandemic for Xi
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Speedbox on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- m0nty on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- min on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- min on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- max on Interesting times indeed. Rare earths and other energy wars
- Speedbox on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Boambee John on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Boambee John on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Lee on Traitor Joe: A pipeline for Vladimir, a pandemic for Xi
- mh on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- C.L. on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Nelson_Kidd-Players on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Damon on On Life and Luxury
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Roger on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Lysander on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Lysander on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- wivenhoe on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- John A on On Life and Luxury
- Speedbox on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Infidel Tiger King on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Lysander on Open Forum: May 22, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Red alert, Newspeak warning
- On Life and Luxury
- How will the Taliban’s bullshit stories be recorded now?
- Traitor Joe: A pipeline for Vladimir, a pandemic for Xi
- Keynesian economics with Chinese characteristics
- Norman Looked Into It
- Interesting times indeed. Rare earths and other energy wars
- Lets see how we go with less coal power
- The hydrogen balloon, pros and cons
- David Bidstrup guest post. It’s easier for them to put you in chains if you don’t struggle.
- Crypto dispatches
- Give our allies extra time and cause. Great idea, bat eaters
- Her Majesty returns to work
- David Bidstrup guest post. Will I be able to play the piano after I have been vaccinated?
- Something Good
- It now uses half as much energy as the entire United Kingdom
- The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women
- Bent Messaging
- Men are more caring than women
- Fauci: On second thoughts, Trump may have been right
- Malbanese Party kneecapped
- Branch Covidian
- 30.0
- Nobel Laureate Montagnier decries “historical blunder”
- Big battery fantasies
- Painting the year’s most burdened Australian
- Vikki Campion guest post. Protect our exporters
- Open Forum: May 22, 2021
- Bill Muehlenberg – ‘You WILL Obey!’
- AstraClotica is for the little people
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Traitor Joe: A pipeline for Vladimir, a pandemic for Xi
This entry was posted in Politics of the Left, Tough on Crime, tough on criminals. Bookmark the permalink.
They’ll remodel it to suit their own purposes.
Now he is covering his tracks:
President Biden ordered a US intelligence inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, following renewed scrutiny on the possibility that the outbreak of the virus might have started with a laboratory leak in China. (The Oz)
At the Paywallian today:
‘Senior US personnel have been involved with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, even visiting coronavirus research labs, an investigation by The Australian has revealed.’
The Chinese Communist Party expects value for money following its purchase of Joe Biden and his family. The current White House cabal certainly isn’t going to investigate its paymaster.
Standard leftist practice.
When DJT suggested it, it was a conspiracy theory. All the MSM said so, so it must be true.
When stuff finally leaks that there really is evidence suggesting it is possible, and Sleepy Joe is Prez, suddenly it’s deserving of scrutiny.
The stuff that leaked? A US intelligence report from a source that has always before proved accurate, and was shown in confidence to DJT when he was Prez. That he said he “wasn’t allowed” to disclose, when they asked him about it.
But Orange Man BAD!
Creepy puppet GOOD!
No matter how compelling the evidence the CCP will not admit to any blame for this pandemic. However, if an investigation convincingly finds they covered up for their lab after an accident and delayed warning other countries about the danger, then many countries will treat China harshly in trade and diplomatic exchanges as the pariah state it is already shaping up to become. Lets see their million plus military, missiles and ‘wolf warrior’ bigmouths do anything about that.
Who knew a 78 year old could do Olympic grade backflips?
Biden Panics After CNN Reveals He Canceled COVID Origins Investigation, Orders 90-Day Report From US Intel Agencies (26 May)
Joe, the CCP rang and asks for their cheque back.
Must be preparing the general US population for a stoush with the Chinese. There are no wars so the US military industrial complex is waning.
More likely, the POTUS is just acting to conceal US government cooperation with the Chinese government in the development of virus bioweapons over the past 12 years.
I think that it’s likely that Biden has set a tight timetable for the investigation to report in the hope that, having been embarrassed into having to re-open it, it won’t have enough time to reach a firm conclusion.
If the report leaves open both the lab leak and natural source possibilities, then the MSM and China-apologists in politics will be able to maintain the ‘no conclusive evidence of lab leak’ angle.
This is the best that the CCP can hope for – grounds for continuing the aggressive denial of responsibility.
My view is that Biden, although being forced to act, is doing his best to meet his owner’s wishes.
Biden in thrall to the CCP.
Who’da thunk it?
lol. Chance of Biden-ordered investigation doing anything other than intentionally muddying the waters; being used as an excuse not to allow anyone else to investigate; and possibly destroying evidence?
Zero.
PS: I give it until Friday afternoon US time. By then, the new media position will be that no one should be speculating or talking about it because US intelligence is on it and to investigate would be to be impeding their investigation. Discussing it will be taboo for all weekend dinner parties, unless such discussion is in line with the Goodthink.