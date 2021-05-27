Ultimate Rogue Trooper bundle

Posted on May 27, 2021 by Guest Author

Nu-Earth – a poisoned planet ravaged by war. Across the battle-scarred landscape stalks a solitary figure, the last of his kind, the disembodied digital personalities of his dead comrades his only company. He is the Rogue Trooper!

The Ultimate Rogue Trooper Digital Bundle brings you the collected adventures of the last of the Genetic Infantryman, created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons, for an unbeatable price – ideal for anyone looking to explore the world of Rogue Trooper ahead of the major feature film from Moon and Warcraft director, Duncan Jones!

Rogue Trooper remains one of 2000 AD’s greatest characters, the lone survivor of a massacre that killed his clone brothers who scours the poisoned wastelands of an alien world, looking for the man whose perfidy condemned them. He carries with him equipment encoded with the personalities of his dead buddies – Helm, Bagman, and Gunnar – and must face war, love, and betrayal on his quest.

This bundle includes all FOUR collections of the Tales of Nu-Earth, collecting the stories of the original Rogue Trooper and featuring stunning work by Steve Dillon (Preacher), Alan Moore (Watchmen), Cam Kennedy (Star Wars), Brett Ewins (Deadline) Grant Morrison (The Invisibles) and many more. Plus, ‘War Machine’, the reboot by Dave Gibbons and Will Simpson (Games of Thrones), and the spin-off series ‘Jaegir’ by Gordon RennieSimon Coleby, and Len O’Grady!

The bundle ALSO include three ebook prose novels – Blood Relative by James Swallow, Crucible by Gordon Rennie, and The Quartz Massacre by Rebecca Levene, the novel based on the Rogue Trooper computer game.

Don’t miss this incredible bundle, which is available only until 9 June 2021!

11 Responses to Ultimate Rogue Trooper bundle

  1. Daily llama says:
    May 27, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    What’s this crap?!

  2. C.L. says:
    May 27, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    Across the battle-scarred landscape stalks a solitary figure, the last of his kind, the disembodied digital personalities of his dead comrades his only company. He is the Rogue Trooper!

    But enough about future Sinclair.

  3. C.L. says:
    May 27, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    It’s a rare 2000AD tragics post, llama.
    Has a bigger following than you might think.

  4. Beertruk says:
    May 27, 2021 at 9:54 pm

    He is the Rogue Trooper!

    Surprised the ‘he’ is not a ‘she.’
    Seems to go against todays ‘narrative.’

  5. FlyingPigs says:
    May 27, 2021 at 10:20 pm

    The Currents of Space – Isaac Asimov

    Describes the politically hidden and true sources of Carbon increase with the side benefit that the sun will blow up.

  6. FlyingPigs says:
    May 27, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    Has a bigger following than you might think.

    and no mention of blockchain.

  7. Tezza says:
    May 27, 2021 at 10:36 pm

    Sorry, this crap leaves me cold.

  8. Simple Simon says:
    May 27, 2021 at 10:48 pm

    C.L. says:
    May 27, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Has a bigger following than you might think.

    So does lepidoptery.

  9. Whalehunt Fun says:
    May 27, 2021 at 11:22 pm

    lepidoptery?
    Lepers adopting children?
    I guess that’s okay so long as the disease is under control.

  10. FlyingPigs says:
    May 27, 2021 at 11:47 pm

    Has a bigger following than you might think.

    and only AUD$25.

    Worth more than the Victorian Budget.

  11. Rex Anger says:
    May 27, 2021 at 11:47 pm

    lepidoptery

    Catching and displaying butterflies.

