Who conducted that opinion poll?

The luddites at the Australian Human Rights Commission want the government to ban facial recognition technology. But that isn’t what most captured my attention in that story.
A poll of 1,100 Australians conducted by Essential Research for the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology also found the vast majority of Australians (62 per cent) support requiring a human to have oversight and accountability for all automated government decisions, only 12 per cent oppose, while six in ten Australians (60 per cent) require all artificial intelligence to comply with anti-discrimination laws in Australia.
Let’s highlight the important bit:
A poll of 1,100 Australians conducted by Essential Research for the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology …
Hmmmmm. Who are these people?
From Essential Media:
From the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology:
Now, I’m not opposed to quoting my own research but it should be obvious to readers that this is what is happening.
Jeebus. 10 people and only one looker among them.
A snap poll of 50 cardinals in Rome found 98 per cent were happy with the present Pope and 89 per cent regarded the Roman Church as te one true religion .
A not unexpected finding by Innessential Poles .
At least he didn’t use the exact same photo.
So what’s the issue? People feel more confident when automated systems are monitored by humans. That’s a no brainer to me as many a time I’ve picked up inconsistencies / errors by intuition (wrapped in knowledge and education) when the number crunching has seemed out of sinc. That people still expect those in charge to be able to do so is encouraging. I don’t have as much confidence. As for the anti discrimination compliance, why would you ask that question and what were the survey designers poking at. A political agenda hidden in the midst of a non controversial survey is my answer.
So Labors polling company was doing a poll for the leftist Australia Institute. Yeah Id trust the poll! Not.
LOL.
But – but, Sinclair – “Luddite” has raised its hand-made head here a couple of time this week; first re BitCoin by crypto specialist Joe Blow. Now re facial recognition. I do think it’s a bit simplistic to dismiss critics of every new tech with police/security state implications as Luddites. That’s a hop, skip and jump away from the people who say CCTV everywhere is OK “unless you have something to hide.”