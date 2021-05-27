Who conducted that opinion poll?

The luddites at the Australian Human Rights Commission want the government to ban facial recognition technology. But that isn’t what most captured my attention in that story.

A poll of 1,100 Australians conducted by Essential Research for the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology also found the vast majority of Australians (62 per cent) support requiring a human to have oversight and accountability for all automated government decisions, only 12 per cent oppose, while six in ten Australians (60 per cent) require all artificial intelligence to comply with anti-discrimination laws in Australia.

Let’s highlight the important bit:

A poll of 1,100 Australians conducted by Essential Research for the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology …

Hmmmmm. Who are these people?

From Essential Media:

From the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology:

Now, I’m not opposed to quoting my own research but it should be obvious to readers that this is what is happening.