Herd Impunity

IT is amazing to me how completely brainwashed and delusional commentators – and, apparently, a majority of the state’s citizens as well – now are about Victoria. “Melbourne has been shut down again. What a failure of public policy – and Scott Morrison cannot escape blame,” argues Andrew Bolt this morning. “Nor can the Australians who refuse to get vaccinated.” Unvaccinated people in Townsville, Bourke and Alice Springs are conjointly culpable for performative panic in Melbourne? This is a theological assertion. Alas, not even fifty righteous men within the city. Etc.
Two studies reported abroad in the past 48 hours prove – for what seems like the umpteenth time – that lockdowns do not work and masks do not work. They have never worked – anywhere.
A year ago, my instincts – such as they are – led me to believe and write that population detentions were instituted by governments to gas-light the general public into thinking bogeymen ‘spikes’ and ‘clusters’ were not failures of the state but of the community. This, in turn, allowed these governments to absolve themselves of their defining legal responsibility and collectivise it instead. They were safeguarding their re-elections and reputations, not their constituents.
I have no cause to review this judgement.
The only change is vaccines. They’ve become a shot in the arm for patrician government struggling against the imaginary recidivism of everyman. As in earlier, equally ridiculous iterations of curated demonisation, this updated storyline features goosestep media compliance. The ‘vaccine hesitant’ are the new ‘irresponsible beach-goers.’ Only 90 non-Victorians have died from Wuhan coronvirus. One could almost argue that only 90 Australians have died from it, so debacle autarkic has Greater Melbourne become. And there is no end to unreason discernible in the flickering light.
Correct. But they deliver a lefty specialty: for the incurious and the compliant, they seem to work.
And just in case the public wakes up to the lie, Australian news media has become de facto state media, telling doubters not to believe their lying eyes or their lived experience and that dissent from the groupthink is sedition.
The 21st century gets more and more Orwellian.
As my dear old dad would say, when shaking hands with a stranger, ‘Are you an Australian….or a Victorian’?
Bolt has been straying into irrevelance ever since taking a tumble off his ladder in his backyard a couple of years ago
Just about all the Victorians that I work and socialize with are decent, hard working family men and women. Come think of it, a number of them are ex NSW, ex SA and ex Qld.
Daniel Andrews must be so glad to be out of the spotlight on this.
Even the vaccines don’t work:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
He’s not the only one cuckoo.
Xword says:
May 28, 2021 at 1:20 pm
Bolt has been straying into irrevelance ever since taking a tumble off his ladder in his backyard a couple of years ago
Utterly pathetic last night.
Exactly how the vaccination program would effect the lockdown at this point is a mystery. We could double or triple the numbers and you’d still get a lockdown.
Other countries like us, who lack a large pharma industry, are not much different in vaccination percentile – NZ for instance.
The fact that the Vic tracers could not adequately trace one man and then a handful is testament to gross ineptitude. Only years of diversity picks in the health bureaucracy could lead to such incompetence and uniquely under the stewardship of progressive socialist ALP administrations.
Sack the bloody lot and tell Bolt to grow a set.
This media driven narrative about COV19 vaccines being able ‘stop’ outbreaks and save everyone from lockdowns is a wilful and malevolent lie at this point. The vaccines seem to work as designed: to prevent old people dying from this coronavirus which is more than enough to end this.
All of the official literature from the “vaccines” states clearly that they do not prevent infection or transmission. They prevent cases developing the potentially worst symptoms and if they’re old or fat ending up in ICU.
A couple of shit studies that nobody who knows anything trust showing that pfizer and astra may reduce transmission because because floated around in Feb and were all immediately amplified on the same day (Feb 3) by the corporate media who don’t benefit at all from pfizers 100 million dollar advertising budget, but have gone away now.
The media class is turning vaccines into a cultural and political battering ram to bash everyone they hate into being forced to get one because as a class they’re drunk on power and as an entity, the oceans of money that pharma companies are dishing out.
IMO, the only thing conservative about Andrew Bolt is his suit with a lapel. Does it come as any surprise that he dispenses with the idea of ‘small government’ and ‘individual liberty’ and instead delivers his implied message of “Shut up, do what you’re told, and get the jab”.
I find him cringeworthy. After once listening to how he introduced Daisy Cousens as: “A youtube star with her own channel”, I changed the channel to NRL 360 and never returned.
I guess we’ll never know from ‘studies’, but tracking only works if humans are happy to have their every move recorded, i.e. they live without sin. I wonder how often the QR code at Wynyard toilets or the Happy Chappie massage parlour is being used?
At least the IT geeks are pleased. Just another part of life handed over to the ill-educated computer freaks.
A word to the woke: I have no desire to take a vaccine to save other peoples lives. That is their responsibility.
If by ‘work as designed’ you mean killing and maiming millions of people world-wide, many of them young and at virtually zero risk from ConVid, then yes, they are achieving those goals quite admirably.
‘Old people’ have always been dying and will continue to do so.
I would hazard a guess that perhaps, at least in Europe/USA, most of those who were close to death were culled early on, during last April & May already, which is why the overall mortality since the start of 2021 has gone right back to, or even below, the long-term normal.
As far as what will happen here in Australia, or NZ for that matter, that is quite predictable actually. These ‘outbreaks’ will keep coming back until either there is a wide-spread immunity, or until the official narrative moves to the next ‘sky is falling’ scare. Or, maybe, until the economy collapses.
Just like it happens with the flu.
(And I’m not having a go at you personally, twosticks. I know you are no Monty!)
V thanks for the link.. to wit
Absolute risk reduction (ARR – the difference between attack rates with and without a vaccine for the whole population) is in the order of 1%.
So in our situation, 78 people will be vaccinated to prevent 1 more infection.
Nobody has died from Convid.
..
One of the 3AW presenters, I forget which one, either Elliot or Nanny Mitchell, was berating the Morrison fuckwits government for not having vigorous enough “messaging” to get people to vaccinate.
How fucked are we that the media clowns, even the better ones, accept:
1. That “messaging” is something that is the governments role.
2. That the media’s role is to advise government on messaging.
3. That ‘messaging” should be used to get people to do something they don’t want to do.
How about fucking politicians get back to representing the interests of constituents, and the media whores give away the the blatant hooking for a while and do what media is supposed to do, which is inform the listeners and hold the bastards accountable?
Too hard? Then fuck off. Hit the bricks, because the game’s not for you.
Very few out and about today, the only people I saw ‘exercising’ without masks were two old ducks.
Yes Andrew has jumped on the blame Everyman for government ineptitude bandwagon.
The zero case mentality is the problem.
I had a quick look on twitter this morning. The danfans are all singing from the same idiotic song book, again.
For goodness sake give everyone who wants a vaccine that opportunity then open the borders.
One Nation better campaign on a SOE powers only in war time platform.
Never again should we put up with this arrogant fumbling.
Ah yes, “Messaging”. What we need are more finger-wagging promos from Magda Szubanski and, er, all the other D-list ‘celebrities’ whose names escape me at this moment. Or else lots of ladyboy K-pop stars doing Eurovision-style vaccination songs.
Firstly, you speak as if this will end.
Never again?
It hasn’t started yet.
And secondly because of the gullible reactions of people like yourself, they got this cemented in and we’ve been imprisoned for 15 months.
I couldn’t believe what I was reading this morning; Andrew Bolt demanding that Australians get the vaccine.
Often I am in agreement with Bolt, but on this, authoritarian dipsticks like Bolt can just go STF up!
I have lost all respect for him now.
I couldn’t believe what I was reading this morning; Andrew Bolt demanding that Australians get the vaccine.
Often I am in agreement with Bolt, but on this, authoritarian dipsticks like Bolt can just go STF up!
I have lost all respect for him now.
Me too. Ditto McCrann
It’s almost like the the thugocracy in Spring St has put the hard word on H&WT and 3AW
Bolt lost me years ago when he repeatedly asserted that a bouncer following Hookes 70 m down the street, away from the bouncer’s area of responsibility, and threw punches that killed Hookes was all ok. The Court thought likewise. Bolt’s biggest aversion seemed to be that Hookes had been (shock, horror) drinking alcohol, the dissolute wretch therefore seemed to deserve what he got according to Bolt.
Last week,here in Victoria, an 8 year old boy drowned while on a school excursion.His parents asked the state government to be allowed to have more than the allowable number of mourners at his funeral. This request was refused by Sutton the Chief Medical Officer on the grounds of “equity”. The fact that the family come from the Warrnambool area … 250 Kms away from Melbourne obviously wasn’t taken into consideration by the bastard masquerading as a human being. Most Victorians commenting on this despicable decision are encouraging people to attend the funeral in defiance of this mongrel act.Hopefully the Victorian branch of the Stasi will turn up as they did with the pregnant lady in Ballarat and get their just deserts.
What’s fucked, is the truth … the media whores are paid to message
a daily advertising campaign for pick-a-brand
You can bet the carpet strollers at Newscorpse and Nein know exactly what is expected of them.
Thats right st ruth.
I’m wayyyyyy more influential than you.
Lee says: May 28, 2021, at 3:32 pm
That’s playing the man, not the ball.
Or as he calls it “playing the side, not the issue.”
Just tell him he is wrong on this, and don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Are you thinking what I’m thinking? That its all just a big scam?
“At least the IT geeks are pleased. Just another part of life handed over to the ill-educated computer freaks.”
mmmm the very same ones that let you sit on your fat arse while pounding on a keyboard and taking for granted everything works. Talk about ill educated. Look outside its 2021.
Rosie says:
May 28, 2021 at 3:56 pm
Thats right st ruth.
I’m wayyyyyy more influential than you.
You do realise that you’re gonna burn in Hell for eternity for mocking the names of saints like that, don’t you?
yarpos says:
May 28, 2021 at 4:13 pm
“At least the IT geeks are pleased. Just another part of life handed over to the ill-educated computer freaks.”
mmmm the very same ones that let you sit on your fat arse while pounding on a keyboard and taking for granted everything works. Talk about ill educated. Look outside its 2021.
mmm….looks like yarpos is an IT geek.
Spose someone has to love IT geeks….
I’m mocking the all seeing all knowing practically perfect in every way infallible struth, not the saints.
And while I didn’t think there was a Saint Ruth it appears the biblical figure has been declared one.
Still I don’t think st ruth is blasphemous.
BTW Fat Tony seeing as you thought fit to condemn my use of st ruth anything to say about struth’s use of ‘ you dildo of a woman’?
Seems to me the criticism of people’s use of the language on the cat is very one sided.
Bolt has a fair few runs on the board in relation to his staunch Pell defence. However beyond that he’s been a glass jawed disappointment who is only fixated on Bruce Pascoe and whatever someone on social media or the ABC say about him. His monologue a couple of nights ago was an absolute disgrace and he has the gall to call anyone who writes to him in disagreement a “conspiracy theorist”.
I was also told quite proudly by a fellow “conservative” at work that his vaccine is booked next week and I should do my civic duty because smallpox or something.
Sheesh!
Rosie says:
May 28, 2021 at 4:29 pm
And while I didn’t think there was a Saint Ruth it appears the biblical figure has been declared one.
Still I don’t think st ruth is blasphemous
So I guess you’re willing to bet your immortal soul on that?
Rosie says:
May 28, 2021 at 4:32 pm
BTW Fat Tony seeing as you thought fit to condemn my use of st ruth anything to say about struth’s use of ‘ you dildo of a woman’?
Seems to me the criticism of people’s use of the language on the cat is very one sided.
I’m not condemning anything – that’s between you and God.
Oh I remember
You used to call me chief witch finder.
I guess that’s between you and God too.
Rosie says:
May 28, 2021 at 4:38 pm
Oh I remember
You used to call me chief witch finder.
I guess that’s between you and God too.
Your memory’s not too good – I called you WitchFinder-General, mainly due to your ignorant “Catholic” bigotry.
Indeed. for the most part, it seems like a preoccupation of yours
always impressed by all the things you know for sure, notafan
** queue the stalking whinge
3, 2, 1 …
Bolt is an old man looking forward to many trips to Coffee Club and European River Cruises in his retirement.
Every single person demanding healthy young people be imprisoned and be forced to get these vaccines is in purely it for themselves. He’d be fine if everyone under 50 was banned from ever stepping foot outside again – or be banned from our own society until they’re in the aged care home. If only it means he can go on the Grand Tour without worrying about catching a cold a few more times he’s all in on any measure placed upon us to make that happen.
Masks work when they are applied to the situations for which they were designed and according the protocols under which they were tested and approved.
Mass surgical.mask wearing for extended periods as protection against improbable but possible virus aerosols is an absurd distortion of the procedures for personal protection.
Most Vics are content with another lockdown under the following conditions:
1. The footy continues
2. Govt pays workers to stay home
Remove one of these and angry Yarra will overflow its banks.
H&WT and the rest of newscorpse is now run by Rupert’s woke sprogs and they have decided to join the rest of the leftist woke media. Wasn’t anyone paying attention last November?
So debacle autarkic, CL? Is that correct grammar?
2. Govt pays workers to stay home
Worse than that, public servants are being paid extra to work at home.
Plus, they get significant tax breaks from the ATO for doing so.
No wonder the PS has ignored the Victorian government call to return to their offices!
Dellingpole and Toby Young said that the UK Government has booked something in the order of £30M worth of Covid advertising. I imagine the situation is not too different here. The world is a corrupt scheissenhausen.
Not to mention saving shed loads on parking and fuel.
The biggest scam in history. By some margin too.
The disappointment at today’s news of only 4 positive virus tests out of the better part of 50k pipe cleaners up the snout and down the throat yesterday in Victoriastan was palpable – but the “get the jab” phone line crashed again, so there was a silver lining in the cloud.
The other jurisdictions will no doubt be hoping that the SA hotel quarantine system can come through for them, too, to get all those sleeves rolling up……
Worse than that, public servants are being paid extra to work at home.
Plus, they get significant tax breaks from the ATO for doing so.
Not to mention saving shed loads on parking and fuel.
The biggest scam in history. By some margin too.
I do believe that the (very bloated) public service here in Victoria has become like the ABC.
Paid by the taxpayer, but do as they please and are accountable to no one, including the government.
Not that I am suggesting that every single PS is reluctant to return to the workplace.
I realised the fix was well and truly in a few weeks ago when the journeyman middle-aged mid afternoon commercial radio announcer on the station I occasionally listen to if in the car was straining himself to find ever more tenuous reasons to comment between songs about various members of his extended family getting vaxxed and not understanding why ‘sensible’ people were resisting doing so… (in Melb)
“It’s only 2-weeks.”
“We just have to flatten curve.”
“It’s only 6-weeks.”
“Masks are optional.”
“Masks are mandatory only inside.”
“Just get vaccinated and we’ll be back to normal”
They are all stupid and blind. And you’d be stupid and blind at this point to agree with anything they say.
All for a virus that is 99.98% safe…
Not that I am suggesting that every single PS is reluctant to return to the workplace.
Don’t give them any quarter Lee or they’ll set up a women’s only diversity network right on the spot where they were meant to servicing the public.
Don’t pat crocodiles.
It’s possible to disagree with Andrew Bolt without attacking him personally.
He is a good man. Does that count for nothing anymore?
————
Thanks for posting, V.
Wow. There’s a statistic you won’t hear on The Project.
————————
I liked the sound and the rhythm of it.
In Israel, the most COVID-vaxx’d country on earth, where 12yo and over can get the not-vaccine, you’ll find results show that the younger you are the more lethal the vaccine is.
From the analysis of vaccine-use against the general Israeli population;
“those above 60, during the first 14 days after 1st dose injection, deaths are 14.6 times more frequent per day than for unvaccinated”
“COVID19-vaccine-induced mortalities are at least tenfold those for other vaccines for all ages above 20”
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/expert-evaluation-on-adverse-effects-of-the-pfizer-covid-19-vaccination
So now it looks like that if you’re pushing the vaccine you are actually pushing for significantly increasing the chance of people being killed.
they’ll set up a women’s only diversity network right on the spot where they were meant to servicing the public.
Phrasing. ☹
Originally this was a study, but has been changed to a hypothesis.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
Nov 22, 2020 – Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
“Abstract: … Although, scientific evidence supporting facemasks’ efficacy is lacking, adverse physiological, psychological and health effects are established. Is has been hypothesized that facemasks have compromised safety and efficacy profile and should be avoided from use. The current article comprehensively summarizes scientific evidences with respect to wearing facemasks in the COVID-19 era. …
Long-Term health consequences of wearing facemasks: Long-term practice of wearing facemasks has strong potential for devastating health consequences. Prolonged hypoxic-hypercapnic state compromises normal physiological and psychological balance, deteriorating health and promotes the developing and progression of existing chronic diseases (10 refs).
Conclusion: … Wearing facemasks has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects. These include hypoxia, hypercapnia, shortness of breath, increased acidity and toxicity, activation of fear and stress response, rise in stress hormones, immunosuppression, fatigue, headaches, decline in cognitive performance, predisposition for viral and infectious illnesses, chronic stress, anxiety and depression. Long-term consequences of wearing facemask can cause health deterioration, developing and progression of chronic diseases and premature death.”
“Abstract: … Although, scientific evidence supporting facemasks’ efficacy is lacking, adverse physiological, psychological and health effects are established. Is has been hypothesized that facemasks have compromised safety and efficacy profile and should be avoided from use.
I had to wear a face mask at my local outer suburban Melbourne shopping centre today. After only about twenty minutes my face was already flushed and overheating under the mask, and I was literally inhaling my own warm breath.
I don’t think I could have put up with it for another quarter hour so.
It was pretty common experience for me during last year’s mask mandate.
The irony is, people were few and far between at the centre today.
It’s difficult for experts to assess the efficacy of masks in reducing the risk of COVID infection when there is such uncertainty about the possible modes of infection.
Masks really don’t give any protection against random exposure to aerosol virions, particularly when the wearer doesn’t know in real time that they are being exposed.
One the other hand, there are other modes of exposure where masks might be of some use- for instance if the virus was carried by dust particles suspended in air.
I have wondered at times if this may be the vector that explains the anomalous infections that have been lately reported.
SARS-CoV2 does spread through the lymphatic system and would be present in the skin cells of an infected person. The average person sheds dead skin cells at about the same rate they are created- around 20 million cells per hour. The cells have a diameter of about 30 micron, so are not aerosols but dust particles- particles that can remain suspended in air for some time.
After 15 months, I still haven’t seen any evidence of a real pandemic.
Indeed, also, Bolt is also limited by his producers. Tucker is excellent for two reasons, good sense, and excellent producers (think of the range of sources and materials you have to cover daily).
I am a wait-and-see person at present, even though all in our family have had the usual vaccines and boosters from birth. I just don’t like the rush and pressure of this one. My husband had his first shot a couple of weeks ago and was in bed for two days. God and the Army know what he was jabbed with during his service.
As I said, I am happy to sit and watch.