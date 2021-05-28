Herd Impunity

IT is amazing to me how completely brainwashed and delusional commentators – and, apparently, a majority of the state’s citizens as well – now are about Victoria. “Melbourne has been shut down again. What a failure of public policy – and Scott Morrison cannot escape blame,” argues Andrew Bolt this morning. “Nor can the Australians who refuse to get vaccinated.” Unvaccinated people in Townsville, Bourke and Alice Springs are conjointly culpable for performative panic in Melbourne? This is a theological assertion. Alas, not even fifty righteous men within the city. Etc.

Two studies reported abroad in the past 48 hours prove – for what seems like the umpteenth time – that lockdowns do not work and masks do not work. They have never worked – anywhere.

A year ago, my instincts – such as they are – led me to believe and write that population detentions were instituted by governments to gas-light the general public into thinking bogeymen ‘spikes’ and ‘clusters’ were not failures of the state but of the community. This, in turn, allowed these governments to absolve themselves of their defining legal responsibility and collectivise it instead. They were safeguarding their re-elections and reputations, not their constituents.

I have no cause to review this judgement.

The only change is vaccines. They’ve become a shot in the arm for patrician government struggling against the imaginary recidivism of everyman. As in earlier, equally ridiculous iterations of curated demonisation, this updated storyline features goosestep media compliance. The ‘vaccine hesitant’ are the new ‘irresponsible beach-goers.’ Only 90 non-Victorians have died from Wuhan coronvirus. One could almost argue that only 90 Australians have died from it, so debacle autarkic has Greater Melbourne become. And there is no end to unreason discernible in the flickering light.