Music Maestro: May 28, 2021

Posted on May 28, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

14 Responses to Music Maestro: May 28, 2021

  2. thefrollickingmole says:
    May 28, 2021 at 5:37 pm

    Didnt like that one?

    Go to Hell

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS2IBMQIjDo

  3. thefrollickingmole says:
    May 28, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    Stopping me is a lost cause

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkNa5xzOe5U

  4. thefrollickingmole says:
    May 28, 2021 at 5:45 pm

    No surprises with my choices.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5CVsCnxyXg

  5. Dusty says:
    May 28, 2021 at 6:10 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=liFtWcn9KcM
    Posting best pro gun metal/rap song.

  6. Carpe Jugulum says:
    May 28, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    I think this is more to your taste;

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IqH3uliwJY

  7. Carpe Jugulum says:
    May 28, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    I beg to differ – i think this is more to the taste of the crowd

    Five Finger Death Punch – Living the Dream

  8. Carpe Jugulum says:
    May 28, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    This Ladies is Heavy Metal Hip Hop, not that slack jawed yokel music you girls put up

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuQGx1H1Qh8

  11. Carpe Jugulum says:
    May 28, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    That is from the 7th circle of hell

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eXIOK2vOhM

    Crying like a bitch is much better

  12. mem says:
    May 28, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    I think the message was “Ya only got one shot”? Perhaps a promo for the jab? Nah, we need two jabs. But good hype if you are cracked out.

  14. FlyingPigs says:
    May 29, 2021 at 12:34 am

    nothing else matters

    https://youtu.be/3JFb_aOn6rc

