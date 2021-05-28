Liberty Quote
Of course, as a rule capitalists and entrepreneurs are not saints excelling in the virtue of self-denial. But neither are their critics saintly.— Ludwig von Mises


Music Maestro: May 28, 2021
This entry was posted in Music Open Thread. Bookmark the permalink.
Aussie goodness.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-gl3Ma3wew
Didnt like that one?
Go to Hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS2IBMQIjDo
Stopping me is a lost cause
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkNa5xzOe5U
No surprises with my choices.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5CVsCnxyXg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=liFtWcn9KcM
Posting best pro gun metal/rap song.
I think this is more to your taste;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IqH3uliwJY
I beg to differ – i think this is more to the taste of the crowd
Five Finger Death Punch – Living the Dream
This Ladies is Heavy Metal Hip Hop, not that slack jawed yokel music you girls put up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuQGx1H1Qh8
How about some GodSmack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9jKQulDRCQ
A bit of star wars..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RySHDUU2juM
That is from the 7th circle of hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eXIOK2vOhM
Crying like a bitch is much better
I think the message was “Ya only got one shot”? Perhaps a promo for the jab? Nah, we need two jabs. But good hype if you are cracked out.
vaccinate
nothing else matters
https://youtu.be/3JFb_aOn6rc