One Stop Shop

May 28, 2021

A Melbourne vaccination centre has been listed as a Tier 1 exposure site after an infectious person attended the venue last Saturday.

According to the Victorian Health Department, the infectious case attended Preston City Hall to get a flu jab on May 22 between 9.30am and 11am.

Victoria Health is requesting anyone who visited the Gower St venue at these times to contact them, get tested, isolate and quarantine for 14 days.

  1. Ed Case says:
    May 28, 2021 at 8:11 pm

    While I never expect much from The Australian, it’s still been a huge dusappointment.
    At least I can read 15 pages of Broncos “news” in the Courier Mail.

  2. mh says:
    May 28, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    While I never expect much from The Australian, it’s still been a huge dusappointment.

    I doubt many kiwis read the Australian.

  3. John Brumble says:
    May 28, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    Googlery is a pom originally.

  4. Lee says:
    May 28, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    The Victorian government couldn’t organise a root in a brothel.

  5. Lee says:
    May 28, 2021 at 8:48 pm

    Did the “infectious person” know he was infected when he went there?
    If he did, what a moron.

  6. Tony Taylor says:
    May 28, 2021 at 8:52 pm

    Pop in for your one stop shot.

  7. Boambee John says:
    May 28, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    Lee says:
    May 28, 2021 at 8:41 pm
    The Victorian government couldn’t organise a root in a brothel.

    Perhaps they could seek assistance from the numerical ostrich? He has some experience.

  8. Lee says:
    May 28, 2021 at 9:12 pm

    Perhaps they could seek assistance from the numerical ostrich? He has some experience.

    I remember last year, from sunny Queensland, he was writing here how Andrews had saved all of us Victorians from the virus, and that we should be thankful to him.
    Without the slightest sense of irony, I might add.

  9. Squirrel says:
    May 28, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    “Victoria Health is requesting anyone who visited the Gower St venue at these times to contact them, get tested, isolate and quarantine for 14 days.”

    Unless they were wearing a BLM tee-shirt at the time, in which case they will be quite OK.

  10. duncanm says:
    May 28, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    I’m afraid this is worthy of Picard’s double facepalm

  11. Simple Simon says:
    May 28, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    Yet again the public lets down government.
    There is only one solution: a longer, harder lockdown for Victorians.
    You know it makes sense. /sarc

  12. min says:
    May 28, 2021 at 10:16 pm

    Wonder if the person was asked if they had any symptoms first . In these places where you can walk in off the street for a jab , nurse or doctor does not know anything about you. I had been waiting for a disaster happening in one of the bulk vaccination centres because many do not know or have not had medical checkups .

  13. Riversutra says:
    May 28, 2021 at 10:19 pm

    GOLD STANDARD!!!
    Victoria, we’re number one. Where else can you pick up the virus but in a Viv Vac Centre.
    That takes a special kind of competence.

  14. Megan says:
    May 28, 2021 at 10:31 pm

    Hang on. Shouldn’t everyone who was there and got the jab be safe? Isn’t that the point of vaccination? Or did they catch it by some magical movement of viral matter that managed to beat the 1.5m rule, the compulsory use of masks, and the PPE worn by the vaccinators. You know, all those things they assure us that work.

    Honestly, if the government cannot manage quarantine and contact tracing competently, why on G’s green earth should I trust them to inject me with a vaccine that both does and doesn’t work?

  15. Megan says:
    May 28, 2021 at 10:35 pm

    GOLD STANDARD!!!
    Victoria, we’re number one. Where else can you pick up the virus but in a Viv Vac Centre.
    That takes a special kind of competence.

    The GOLD STANDARD contact tracing app opens when I scan the QR code but fails to submit my data roughly 50% of the time. In a new twist yesterday afternoon it persisted in logging me in to the coffee place I logged into 6 hours earlier, when I was, in fact, 8km away in a library. But hey! GOLD STANDARD!!!!!

  16. WolfmanOz says:
    May 28, 2021 at 10:35 pm

    And on top of all this this shameful and immoral State Govt and its Health Dept didn’t allow an exemption on numbers for the funeral to be held in Warrnambool of a young boy.

    They are SCUM !

  17. Joanna Smythe says:
    May 28, 2021 at 10:37 pm

    There may be hope. Every day massive fraud is being uncovered in the U.S elections. Not a peep from the media other than the constant attempts to stop the investigations. There is no doubt the Democrats are in panic mode. The truth will have to be out there soon including all the Covid scams.

  18. Lizzi55 says:
    May 28, 2021 at 11:22 pm

    After 15 months, I still haven’t seen any evidence of a real pandemic.

  19. mareeS says:
    May 29, 2021 at 12:06 am

    We in our city haven’t had a single incidence of WuFlu. We are happy to keep it that way and live life as close to normal as possible. NSW, of course, more levelheaded than those mad buggers down south.

