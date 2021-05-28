The (Police) State of Victoria

You would think we were in the midst of Mardi Gras from the look of this front page. But more to the point, there is the letter sent out by John Roskam at the IPA. He begins:
This morning there was a headline to a story in The Australian that I don’t think qualifies as fake news – but at least half of it was wrong. It was by the journalist Cameron Stewart and it was ‘My Melbourne now resembles a poorly run police state’. It’s true Melbourne does resemble a police state (although it not so much resembles one as is one) and ‘police state’ is a term I and a number of other people used about Melbourne and Victoria back in May last year. I think the part that’s completely wrong, though, is the bit about ‘poorly run’. On the contrary – if your ambition was to run a police state then Victoria is a pretty good example of how you’d efficiently operate such a regime.
You’d convert the police force from disinterested guardian of the peace to political operatives of the government, you’d co-opt the media to parrot your message, you’d intimidate civil society into silence, you’d ban public protests, you’d force your political opponents into acquiescence (that is if you’re not actually attempting to entirely subvert democracy itself, as the Andrews government did when it suspended the sitting of Parliament), and you’d give yourself the legal authority to govern by decree. That to me sums up the state of Victoria in May 2021 and that looks to me for all intents and purposes like a pretty well-run police state. If I’m wrong I’d like to know how. I know that I’ll probably get a few emails from IPA Members saying ‘John – I know it’s bad but aren’t you exaggerating just a little? – in Victoria the expression of political dissent is not actually against the law yet is it?’ And I’ll reply sadly it is – Zoe Buhler was arrested for a Facebook post that advertised a protest march. It’s true that in Victoria opposition political parties aren’t banned – but the Andrews government’s laws have crippled their capacity to raise funds. The title ‘the opposition’ implies they’ll oppose something – but the Coalition opposition in Victoria has meekly surrendered to the government and refuses to take a position on the lockdown.
The great discovery among the left is how easy it is to subdue a population. You don’t need actual gulags or torture or mass arrests. You need a bit of cancel culture and the fear of some disease from which no one is protected by anything done by governments, and weirdly, in Victoria, as in New York State which seems to have been Daniel Andrews’ template, it can even be the government that inflames the disaster but the population still falls into line. I also find the last bit of the quote particularly apt:
We don’t even have to lock the opposition up. They do it by themselves without anybody having to lift a finger.
Stories of in-human authoritarianism already coming out of the socialist police-state down south. Just madness:
‘Most difficult decisions’: Funeral exemption denied for boy, 8, who drowned on school camp
⬆️ Cooper Onyett, a grade 2 student at Merrivale Primary School in Warrnambool.
Not Melbourne.
Warrnambool.
Cameron Stewart was the U.S journalist for the Australian during the whole of the Trump Presidency. Every article he wrote was anti Trump. He is a supporter of Biden so it’s very strange to see him moaning about the state of Melbourne when it was quite clear he has no qualms about Socialism and all that goes with it.
It’s A Madhouse
John Roskam has given an accurate picture of the State of Victoria moreover he could have added that even before this latest lockdown that the city of Melbourne is finished with shops and cafes shut just as in many of the strip shopping centres . Desolate and dismal when I was in there in the last couple of weeks .
Word is that the already crippled opposition will be given another stifling of fund raising when the lockdown is extended after next Thursday to the weekend when they are holding the State meeting . Campaigning limited to Zoom is useless so hopefully local members are working hard in their electorates when they could .
No mention either what the Andrews government has done to the curriculum at least with all the home schooling over the past year many of the students would have avoided the woke nonsense being proselytised ( used in the sense here as it’s like a religion) in schools these days .
Cold and miserable we will all be when the transition to zero emissions by 2030 that excludes the use of gas if stupid Victorians keep supporting him even after being manipulated and rorted by Dan and co to help them get in last election. Here I am alluding to Red shirts , Belt and Road contracts, the overrun infrastructure budgets and the promise of tax increases in this budget .
Oh happy days 🥲🥲🥲🥲
Kates and Roskam get it
shame that the rest of Siktoria are yet to wake up
No you don’t, John.
Quite so….Stewart’s TDS was one of the main reasons why I cancelled my Oz sub. I read his piece in today’s Oz at work and I had to laugh at his chutzpah….such sanctimonious guff from a “journalist” (cough) who’s spent the last few years smearing and dissing on Donald Trump yet wrote nothing on the (still ongoing) Antifa violence in Portland. Melbourne is Australia’s Portland…….whilst I feel sorry for those Victorians who didn’t vote for Andrews….I have little sympathy for those who did.
I think that this is slightly, very slightly, unfair to the Victorian opposition.
Yes, they’re ineffectual but they have consistently voted against the extensions to the suspension of the rule of law which the cross-benchers have waved through the Legislative Council.
Hapless though they might be, they haven’t totally acquiesced in the suspension of the rule of law.
m0nty says:
May 28, 2021 at 11:39 pm
Lay off the doughnuts, get on the exercise bike, and stop advocating for the enslavement of every other Australian just to enable you to keep lying on the couch hoovering Krispy Cremes.
Happy to say, here in Newie, we are untouched by the virus (touch wood) so far. People generally take the usual precautions of hand sanitising and checking in to food and beverage places, but otherwise we go about life as per usual. Apparently we are not on the travel map for people from afflicted places.
Cameron Stewart has weighed in to this debate, too:
FUNERAL WISHES
Cooper’s family faces final insult
When eight-year-old Cooper Onyett drowned while on a school camp in Victoria last week, his shattered parents had one final wish: a proper funeral. But authorities only allowed 10 people at the service.
2 HOURS AGO By CAMERON STEWART, REMY VARGA
I cannot forget the irony for those who are readers of the novels of Neville Shute Norway, who fled Socialist England in 1950 to libertarian Australia, and settled in Victoria, just outside Melbourne. What would he think now?