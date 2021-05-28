Woke Makes You Free

Tim Blair at Quadrant: A Virus That Leaves Even Less Trace Than Turnbull.
The ruins left after the coronavirus won’t be in the form of anything three-dimensional. Nobody will be able to point at any bomb craters or smashed buildings. But they will be able to identify the destruction of logic brought about by a society gone woke.”
Read the whole superb essay. The perversion of logic by malicious delinquents and the toll it takes should be remembered. If the war isn’t won, however, there will be no looking back from a logical timeline. It will be a Biff Tannen hellscape with Joe Biden in the penthouse. Makes you appreciate the wisdom of the Allies in leaving Auschwitz stand.
The left doesn’t care any more about logic. It is exerting itself to widen cracks in society, and to create new ones. Their “logic” is a series of fragmentation grenades and bombs.
Get used to it.
It can’t be countered by reasoned argument.
It will, if allowed, infiltrate the few areas that it hasn’t already infiltrated.
I like the Balkanisation metaphor, fragmentation into tribes. Perhaps this is the feet of iron and clay of Daniel 2.
I particularly liked this bit. It certainly sums up my feelings-
More than ever, Australians take jobs seriously. They also take seriously the idea of regaining our economic independence and our industrial power.
Good on you Tim. Nice change from the belly aching of some on this blog.
The war will always be won, perhaps not the battles, but certainly the war. Every day is closer to victory, but it may get worse until then.
Great article by Latho in the Speccie too. Is Keneally really as stupid as she is nasty? Probably.
Tim should stop holding back and really cut loose.
There is definitely an agenda and a timetable to all this madness.
More “research” is required.
The “end game” is blatantly obvious to some of us.
It was a fine piece, Tim. Up with your best.