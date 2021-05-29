BOMBSHELL! Dr Fauci in 2012 wrote that “gain of function” research to juice up bat viruses was worth risking a pandemic: “the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks. It is more likely that a pandemic would occur in nature” @SharriMarkson scoop https://t.co/S7ILuzgnNw pic.twitter.com/iwyPCPctId
Who knows what else these idiots are doing? This is from The Oz: Fauci Argued Benefits of Gain-of-Function Research Outweighed Pandemic Risk in 2012 Paper.
America’s top medical adviser for the coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, argued that the benefits of experimenting on contagious viruses – manipulating and heightening their infectious potency – was worth the risk of a laboratory accident sparking a pandemic.
In previously unreported remarks, Dr Fauci supported the contentious gain-of-function experiments that some now fear might have led to an escape from a Wuhan laboratory causing the Covid-19 pandemic, calling them “important work”.
An investigation by The Weekend Australian has also confirmed Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, did not alert senior White House officials before lifting the ban on gain-of-function research in 2017.
Writing in the American Society for Microbiology in October 2012, Dr Fauci acknowledged the controversial scientific research could spark a pandemic.
“In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic?” he wrote. “Many ask reasonable questions: given the possibility of such a scenario – however remote – should the initial experiments have been performed and/or published in the first place, and what were the processes involved in this decision?
“Scientists working in this field might say – as indeed I have said – that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.”
Also discussed here: Fauci Pushed for ‘Gain-of-Function’ Research in 2012, Said It Was Worth the Risk of Pandemic. And here: Fauci Said Risk of Manipulating Bat Viruses Was Worth a Potential Pandemic.
AND LET ME ADD THIS:
NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: An explosive new study claims researchers found ‘unique fingerprints’ in COVID-19 samples that they say could only have arisen from manipulation in a laboratory.
So using Fauci’s 2012 logic – we should have had suitable treatments and vaccines from the get-go in Dec’20, yes?
I almost got in a punch-up by saying I thought Fauci was a fraud — and that was back halfway through last year.
Do a little research into the role Fauci played in the early days of HIV/AIDS. Its arguable that Dr Doomsday is a great example of failing upwards at a great cost to humankind.
BOMBSHELL! A public paper written nine years ago. EXCLUSIVE!
LOL.
Tony ‘pandemic is acceptable risk swap for gain of function research’ Fauci is therefore responsible for funding the origins of the pandemic, convinced as he was that China would never, ever, until hell freezes over, use it as a bioweapon.
There are smarter house bricks, so he must be a malicious traitor. Lots of self loathing US nationals about, aren’t there.
Let me be the first to say the costs have outweighed the benefits.
Agreed. But it would depend on the initial goals to a degree.
The goal for chicoms was always bioweapons
Posted in ice-cream thread by mistake a short time ago, so here it is again.
Ezra Levant’s book on the virus was banned by Amazon:
Avi Yemeni said My boss, Ezra Levant, had his book, called, China Virus, banned by Amazon less than a week after they published it. Amazon’s excuse was that his book contradicted “official sources”.
“Don’t Think The Chinese Would Lie To You?”: Sen. Kennedy Pushes Fauci On Gain-Of-Function Research
“Why Did You Dismiss The Lab-Leak Theory?”: Rubio Grills Fauci On Past Statements Of COVID-19 Origin
Covid has been around for more than a year. It has probably killed everyone it was going to kill. The rest of us are petrified of catching a cold?
m0nty says:
May 29, 2021 at 1:21 pm
Getting worried munster? What if all your fear was caused by a corrupt fool in the US collaborating with Chinese fascists?
If any of you are on Bitchute, a citizen journalist called a lot of funeral homes in Canada and asked if in 2020 there were a lot more funerals than in previous years or were the numbers in line. Every one said there hadn’t been an increase. One of them even said she was on the right track and to keep doing her research.
I’m guessing Fauci pushed this research to Chinese labs that were more ‘pragmatic’ about the risks of what he wanted to do. Hopefully this POS is arrested in a State with capital punishment and they can inject him with each of the ‘vaccines’ simultaneously.
Getting worried munster? What if all your fear was caused by a corrupt fool in the US collaborating with Chinese fascists?
Munty’s favourite combination!
OK. We now agree it was man made. The next step is to recognise that it was deliberately released!
It was certainly deliberately released by China into the West. The tell is that flights out of Wuhan to anywhere else in China were shut down while flights from Wuhan to international destinations were allowed for another two weeks. Ample time.
Re – the evidence of “manipulation in a laboratory” – not new for those who have been following earlier reports that were consistently discredited by the MSM.
Every snippet fits into place. Why is everyone so surprised??
This was pretty much the discussion on this very site in February and March last year. There was just too many things that made no sense. That’s a definite sign that deception is afoot.
…were just…my post migraine brain has lost its grammar sense.
BJ-
Biden could literally push the button to obliterate every major Australian city tomorrow and, if not caught in it, Monty would either blame someone else or claim the Biden just wasn’t left wing enough.
Limited Hangout.
It doesn’t matter any more whose fault it was, that’s for the history books.
The issue now is Governments destroying their own countries on the basis that there’s a Pandemic happening.
Why is he not in jail?
Is Ivermectin The New Penicillin?
Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug placed the same radioactive category as Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment of COVID-19, has reemerged as a promising treatment in the battle to extinguish the pandemic.
New York Times best-selling author Michael Capuzzo has called it the “drug that cracked Covid,” writing that there are “hundreds of thousands, actually millions, of people around the world, from Uttar Pradesh in India to Peru to Brazil, who are living and not dying.”
Doctors in India are big fans.
To that end Dr. Justus R. Hope, MD asks in The Desert Review: Is Ivermectin the new Penicillin?
As those Indian States using Ivermectin continue to diverge in cases and deaths from those states that forbid it, the natural experiment illustrates the power of Ivermectin decisively.
Cases in Delhi, where Ivermectin was begun on April 20, dropped from 28,395 to just 2,260 on May 22. This represents an astounding 92% drop. Likewise, cases in Uttar Pradesh have dropped from 37,944 on April 24 to 5,964 on May 22 – a decline of 84%.
Delhi and Uttar Pradesh followed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) guidance published April 20, 2021, which called for dosing of .2 mg per kg of Ivermectin per body weight for three days. This amounts to 15 mg per day for a 150-pound person or 18 mg per day for a 200-pound individual.
The other three Indian states that adopted it are all down as well. Goa is down from 4,195 to 1,647, Uttarakhand is down from 9,624 to 2,903, and Karnataka is down from 50,112 to 31,183. Goa adopted a pre-emptive policy of mass Ivermectin prevention for the entire adult population over age 18 at a dose of 12 mg daily for five days.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu announced on May 14 they were outlawing Ivermectin in favor of the politically correct Remdesivir. As a result, Tamil Nadu’s cases are up in the same time frame from April 20 to May 22 – 10,986 to 35,873 – more than a tripling.
Although Big Pharma and Big Media have scrambled to try, they cannot explain away this natural experiment. As I predicted May 12, they would first argue “the lockdowns worked.” The problem with this is that Tamil Nadu has been on strict lockdown for weeks as their cases have done nothing but climb. So the lockdown did not work.
Their next argument was that “there has been a shift from the highly populated urban areas like Delhi and Mumbai” to the hinterlands, like Tamil Nadu. The big problem is that the adjacent state, Karnataka is just as rural, and its cases are dropping on Ivermectin.
Uttar Pradesh is near the Himalayas and out in the far non-urbanized north where cases are down 84% with Ivermectin. Uttarakhand is even more rural and located in the Himalayas next to Nepal. Its infections are down 70% with Ivermectin.
Their final argument lacked any proof. It was essentially an attempt to smear Ivermectin through association with another drug. It attempted to link Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) with Ivermectin unfairly. While HCQ has become a punchline by the media, scientists like Dr. George Fareed know it is effective against COVID-19 – especially in the early stages.
Dr. Fareed and his associate, Dr. Brian Tyson, have treated some 6,000 patients with nearly 100% success using a combination of HCQ, Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine, and various nutraceuticals, including zinc Vitamin D.
Unfortunately, none of this has made it through the censorship of the mainstream media, and the public has not heard about the 200 plus studies that reflect HCQ’s effectiveness against COVID-19. The fact remains that HCQ has an undeserved negative connotation due to its connection with Trump, which is unfortunately used to tarnish other life-saving repurposed drugs, like Ivermectin. For example, in the recent Forbes article, journalist Ray uses the title, “Is Ivermectin the New Hydroxychloroquine?”
Melbourne anti-lockdown protestors arrested
https://www.smh.com.au/national/victoria/victoria-covid-live-updates-vaccine-system-under-pressure-focus-on-exposure-venues-to-contain-spread-20210529-p57w91.html
Health minister says virus doesn’t care about protests.
That would explain why no one was arrested at the BLM protest.
Often it’s not the crime that does the real damage but the cover-up.
The Watergate burglary was incompetent, but the coverup massively damaged American politics.
In hindsight, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not a first-rate biowarfare weapon, but the coverup response massively amplified its capability to damage human populations.
Who committed the COVID pandemic crime?
Who were, and who are still, responsible for compounding the damage?
Ed Case says:
May 29, 2021 at 4:31 pm
+++++1 – Totally Correct – The issue now is Governments destroying their own countries on the basis that there’s a Pandemic happening.
Why is Victoria locking down 7million people AGAIN for only 41 cases when UK restrictions are lifting with 3,500 cases a day?
It was deliberately released by China into the West.
As told by the Captain on the Diamond Princess on which I was a passenger.
‘A elderly Chinese man from Wuhan boarded the Diamond Princess in Tokyo after flying from Wuhan China. He dis-embarked a few days later in Hong Kong.’ No one had any idea about the virus even though there were plenty of people with flue like symptons until we docked in Okasawa and the Japanese Govt. took control of the ship.
I believe the Diamond Princess was the first cruise ship to have the virus on board.
Deliberate. I fully believe it was and nothing will convince me otherwise.
The FauXi flu.
Because they can.
EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 ‘has NO credible natural ancestor’ and WAS created by Chinese scientists who then tried to cover their tracks with ‘retro-engineering’ to make it seem like it naturally arose from bats, explosive new study claims
An explosive new study claims researchers found ‘unique fingerprints’ in COVID-19 samples that they say could only have arisen from manipulation in a laboratory
DailyMail.com exclusively obtained the new 22-page paper authored by British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen set to be published in the Quarterly Review of Biophysics Discovery
Extraordinary the lengths of perfidy Monty will commit in order to placate his fragile ego.
Markson is a sock puppet. Her previous beat ups fit with a career to date of assiduous crafting of fake news. Like her father she lives off hot air, noise and weasel craft.
So you knew all about it 9 years ago but didn’t warn anyone?
Deliberate. I fully believe it was and nothing will convince me otherwise.
Yep.
Just like the toxic “passengers” on this blog.
Chuck them overboard.
Health minister says virus doesn’t care about protests.
That would explain why no one was arrested at the BLM protest.
Funny (not) that the health minister wasn’t saying that last year at the time of the BLM protest.
Staggering hypocrisy from the government.
Sometimes you need time to deliver context.