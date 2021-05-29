Cone Artists

Posted on May 29, 2021 by currencylad

10 Responses to Cone Artists

  1. cuckoo says:
    May 29, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Yeah, but did he take two scoops?

  2. Up The Workers! says:
    May 29, 2021 at 11:53 am

    Is he following autocue instructions on how to successfully accomplish this highly-technical feat? Will he suffer brain-freeze?

    Has he had any more toddlers run their hands up his trouser-legs lately, feeling his body hairs, as he once proudly boasted?

    Dementiacratland.

    It’s the land of the rock-spider,
    and the home of the kiddy-fiddler!

  3. Rafe Champion says:
    May 29, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Don’t knock chocolate chip ice cream!
    My favourite.

  4. Mother Lode says:
    May 29, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    This is a big deal because he finally gave a coherent response to a question.

    They will be showing this repeatedly for the next few years to prove he is not demented.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 29, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    Remember when Trump ate a taco?

  6. Joanna Smythe says:
    May 29, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Both Fauci and Gates have been advocating for a way to decrease the world population. I hope all their writings and interviews are also exposed with regard to this. The walls are closing in on Fauci and Gates. Coincidence that Gates has filed for divorce so his assets can’t be seized!!

  7. Herodotus says:
    May 29, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    Ezra Levant’s book on the virus was banned by Amazon:
    Avi Yemeni said “My boss, Ezra Levant, had his book, called, China Virus, banned by Amazon less than a week after they published it. Amazon’s excuse was that his book contradicted “official sources”.”

  8. Fair Shake says:
    May 29, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    I cannot believe ABC did not interrupt our regular broadcast to bring us this breaking story.

  9. Igor says:
    May 29, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    And here I thought Biden was only able to take his food through a straw.

  10. Damon says:
    May 29, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    The virus was never the problem. It was the government response to the virus that was the problem.

