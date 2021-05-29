Facts pillowed

EARLIER this evening, areff directed my attention to this Twitter thread wherein various luvvies – some of them Australia Council bin chickens – gas-light and condemn Naomi Wolf for becoming a catechumen of reality. An equally instructive lament is one I came upon via that thread:
That West Australian front page is deeply irresponsible. Christ.
The paper's account did. I didn't share to reduce distribution
Taylor is a Guardian reporter whose specialty rounds include… freedom of information. Because I know Catallaxy readers can take it, here is the front page concerned.
wait till Josh Taylor finds out about the Congo Kids digging the Cobalt for his high tech gear battery.
Let alone the slaves in China manufacturing his toys.
hey Josh… how many trade union members and organizers in China?
Taylor obviously only believes in freedom of the press for him and like-minded leftists.
So much for journalistic integrity and uncovering the truth.
He would have been at home on Pravda.
Once you jump off the bus it runs over you.
Lee says:
May 29, 2021 at 11:19 pm
He’s certainly got the credentials: “He has previously worked for BuzzFeed News and Crikey where he covered … freedom of information.”
AstraZeneca is safe and harmless according to Greg Hunt.
Do hypocrites have a conscience? Or is a lack of conscience a prerequisite for being a leftard? Is Greg Hunt really a leftard posing as a conservative?
Greg Hunt can feel safe, Josh Taylor “the guardian” has got his back. Or is it Stalin’s “Pravda”? One by one they all disappeared, Greg, and “Pravda” tell story.