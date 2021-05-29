Facts pillowed

Posted on May 29, 2021 by currencylad

EARLIER this evening, areff directed my attention to this Twitter thread wherein various luvvies – some of them Australia Council bin chickens – gas-light and condemn Naomi Wolf for becoming a catechumen of reality. An equally instructive lament is one I came upon via that thread:

 
Taylor is a Guardian reporter whose specialty rounds include… freedom of information. Because I know Catallaxy readers can take it, here is the front page concerned.

This entry was posted in Freedom of speech, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Facts pillowed

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    May 29, 2021 at 10:24 pm

    lol

    wait till Josh Taylor finds out about the Congo Kids digging the Cobalt for his high tech gear battery.

    Let alone the slaves in China manufacturing his toys.

  2. FlyingPigs says:
    May 29, 2021 at 10:30 pm

    hey Josh… how many trade union members and organizers in China?

    https://www.ituc-csi.org/

  3. Lee says:
    May 29, 2021 at 11:19 pm

    Taylor obviously only believes in freedom of the press for him and like-minded leftists.
    So much for journalistic integrity and uncovering the truth.
    He would have been at home on Pravda.

  4. mareeS says:
    May 30, 2021 at 1:44 am

    Once you jump off the bus it runs over you.

  5. ozman says:
    May 30, 2021 at 2:08 am

    Lee says:
    May 29, 2021 at 11:19 pm

    He would have been at home on Pravda.

    He’s certainly got the credentials: “He has previously worked for BuzzFeed News and Crikey where he covered … freedom of information.”

    AstraZeneca is safe and harmless according to Greg Hunt.   

    Do hypocrites have a conscience? Or is a lack of conscience a prerequisite for being a leftard? Is Greg Hunt really a leftard posing as a conservative? 

    Greg Hunt can feel safe, Josh Taylor “the guardian” has got his back. Or is it Stalin’s “Pravda”?  One by one they all disappeared, Greg, and “Pravda” tell story.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.