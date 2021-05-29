Leaving Jonestown

Disorienting AF – I’m meeting a lot of conservatives, libertarians and…I LIKE them. Former are ladies and gentlemen, and very hospitable. The latter are a pleasure as they don’t try to control your opinions or actions! What to do?? I was trained to fear, dread non-liberals…
All women would claim to be Feminists, so you can be a Libertarian, and a Feminist. So I don’t see what her problem is.
Q. How many Real Men would it take to change a light bulb?
A. None of your damn business!
Naomi’s personal tragedy is: wrong for so long, how can she have any credibility when she finally lets the truth set her free.
Very telling.
She’s got a crush on Steve Bannon.
It’s called by some being “mugged by reality”.
Glad it happens to people like Naomi before it’s too late.
That’s because conservatives are more concerned with appearing genial to their enemies than actually winning any cultural battles. This is why we’ve gone from sodomy being illegal to having sodomites grooming children in public libraries. From allowing women to vote to having anti-male legal systems and working environments. From societies that were largely homogenous to ones that have imported multiple ethnic conflicts, gangs and criminals from around the world — to no discernable benefit. From nations with low taxes to ones that have parasitical over and under classes. And so on…
Hey, but at least Naomi Wolf said something nice about us.
You’re such a sweetie, Naomi.
The next bit will be harder: most of your friends are political extremists and lunatics who want to replace the USA with a fascist dictatorship because they can’t stand the idea of people pursuing happiness without a posse of knowalls telling them what to think.
You have to disavow the junk in their heads and reaffirm your love of freedom. After that, you will have few old friends because most of them are fascists who can’t stand the idea of people pursuing happiness and fulfilment without moral lectures from low-information idiots.
Good luck,
Tom.
Yep, needy desperation.
It’s called maturing. The facts of life are conservative, hence the left’s war on facts.
Libertarians: We want to take over the world and leave you alone.
Wish she wouldn’t call herself “dr” though. It’s a tad pathetic.
“She’s got a crush on Steve Bannon.”
Until she gets crushed by Steve Bannon.
Wouldn’t get too excited, Naomi is still seeking advice from the collectivist hive mind.
What you’re seeing is alignment between the anti-vax left and free thinkers.
Gorilla, I know what you mean and you’ve said it extremely well.
But for me personally, there’s no particular buzz when a mature adult accepts reality. I’m pleased, I guess, but I don’t require their affirmations.
As for losing all of those battles, I’m starting to wonder whether the reason they were lost is because conservatives/libertarians tend to be privatists who want somebody (as long as it’s not them, personally) to ‘do something.’
When Santamaria took on the communists in the trades unions, he organised cells in every regional city, town and capital – which he visited. He published a well distributed pamphlet and wrote newspaper columns. Eventually, he had a TV slot (thanks to Kerry Packer). I read somewhere that a secretive “Sports Club” existed for more robust encounters with thuggery-prone reds on the docks etc. The Social Studies Movement meant business. They weren’t fucking around.
Anyway, those people were joiners.
Gee that didn’t take her long.
mh – AwakenwithJP makes excellent vids.. there's so many quotable lines in that one.