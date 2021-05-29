I love those barrettes in your hair. Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”
– Losing his train of ‘thought,’ Joe Biden is drawn to a little girl in the audience in Hampton, Virginia, yesterday. Biden – whose fetish for pre-pubescent and pubescent girls is well-documented – is known to be on a tight leash when it comes to physically acting out his proclivities.
Yep, nothing creepy or abnormal about Geriatric Joe’s observations above at all.
For how much longer can this ridiculous farce persist?
I’ll watch it on the ABC later. Crossed legs – has she met Joe before?
From Paul Kelly who for once is on the money:
“State-sanctioned death exposes the West’s moral decay. A country shutting borders, in partial panic, engulfed in blame games and battling to save lives from Covid — all while some seek to legally snuff them out”.
Queensland are enacting an euthanasia bill, perhaps Palace-chook could invite Joe over for a taste of our local hospitality and introduce him to youth-and-asia. He would think this was some pre-pubescent opportunity and would accept it with great relish.
Queensland are enacting a bill for state sanctioned murder
It’s not pronounce ‘palace-chook’ but ‘pallet-o-shit’. The corrupt union sock puppet has got a CFMEU fist that far up her fat arse it’s given her a sore throat.