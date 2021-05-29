Look At Her

Posted on May 29, 2021 by currencylad
I love those barrettes in your hair. Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

– Losing his train of ‘thought,’ Joe Biden is drawn to a little girl in the audience in Hampton, Virginia, yesterday. Biden – whose fetish for pre-pubescent and pubescent girls is well-documented – is known to be on a tight leash when it comes to physically acting out his proclivities.

This entry was posted in Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Look At Her

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    May 29, 2021 at 10:16 am

    “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

    Yep, nothing creepy or abnormal about Geriatric Joe’s observations above at all.

    For how much longer can this ridiculous farce persist?

  2. Shy Ted says:
    May 29, 2021 at 10:21 am

    I’ll watch it on the ABC later. Crossed legs – has she met Joe before?

  3. Epicurious says:
    May 29, 2021 at 10:34 am

    From Paul Kelly who for once is on the money:
    “State-sanctioned death exposes the West’s moral decay. A country shutting borders, in partial panic, engulfed in blame games and battling to save lives from Covid — all while some seek to legally snuff them out”.

    Queensland are enacting an euthanasia bill, perhaps Palace-chook could invite Joe over for a taste of our local hospitality and introduce him to youth-and-asia. He would think this was some pre-pubescent opportunity and would accept it with great relish.

    Queensland are enacting a bill for state sanctioned murder

  4. Wayne says:
    May 29, 2021 at 10:53 am

    It’s not pronounce ‘palace-chook’ but ‘pallet-o-shit’. The corrupt union sock puppet has got a CFMEU fist that far up her fat arse it’s given her a sore throat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.