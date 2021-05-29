Liberty Quote
… it’s a lot easier for the base to get itself a new elite than for the elite to find itself a new base.— Mark Steyn
-
-
Open Forum: May 29, 2021
Open Forum
First?
Evening all
Ted Cruz on bill to ban vaccine passports: People should make their own health choices
May. 28, 2021 – 4:08 – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to introduce a bill banning vaccine passports.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6256423826001#sp=show-clips
Truck,
Train,
Tram,
or
Trike?
Train
Truck
Tram
Trike
…
Treadmill
Of folly
Trike.
Who needs four wheels?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVLVrYtEA_U
Fresh.
Mark Dice:
The Media Look Like FOOLS Now, And Had to Admit They Were WRONG!
Lame pics.
Blog still slow.
You cannot live in comity with the likes of this.
Who will be the stupid CATS pushing a “vaccine” tomorrow?
Disgusting.