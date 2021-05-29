What to start worrying about next after Covid disappears

Both from Drudge at one and the same time.
Do deficits matter anymore? Biden’s first budget signals they don’t…
And then this at the very same time.
Let me note that it takes a year or so for price increases to catch fire since consumer demand stays mostly the same while investment, and massive increases in public spending in general, are diverted into useless unproductive channels. Eventually, however, the flow of money expenditure begins to grow more rapidly than the flow of actual goods and services to buy.
Seen the price of houses lately?
Never underestimate the role of expectations when it comes to inflation. I expect a lot of lessons have been forgotten or never learned for anyone with less than 30 years experience under their belt.
Biden is a true cretin. You cannot tax the wealthy. They just move away and ignore your ignorant ar rs.
I admit it, I am a slow learner. But as you get older you realise others whilst more confident are much slower at learning. Printing vast quantities of $ and racking up huge government debt to spend on welfare is not a great strategy for any economy. Our leaders are very confident but we are steering for a fall. So far we have been the extremely lucky country. But how long can it last…?
Biden may be a cretin but the US tech and corporate elites supported and embraced a tax increase to get Trump out. Cos losing market power would be worse.
You just need to see the length of queues for container ships to berth at Long Beach to realise that inflation is going to get scary in the US. Consumers have lots of cash to spend (from government printed money), but the good old US cannot produce the goods to supply the demand. The supply issue is both of a product of covid-degraded industrial capacity combined with labour shortages creating by government increased social security payments competing with wages. Turns out ordinary folk know all about the way incentives work.
Did Kates read the International Housing Affordability Survey at any time in the last 20 years?
Australian houses are so unaffordable we’re routinely ranked second last – only ahead of the peninsula of Hong Kong. Let that sink in.
Once the money is really used up and gone people will realise that the jig is up! Nothing left in the larder so what will we do? Maybe elect a Conservative government that might turn this around? Then when things are back on an even keel turf them out so we can once again enjoy the free stuff they provided! Fuck we are stupid!