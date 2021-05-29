What to start worrying about next after Covid disappears

Both from Drudge at one and the same time.

And then this at the very same time.

Let me note that it takes a year or so for price increases to catch fire since consumer demand stays mostly the same while investment, and massive increases in public spending in general, are diverted into useless unproductive channels. Eventually, however, the flow of money expenditure begins to grow more rapidly than the flow of actual goods and services to buy.

Seen the price of houses lately?