Why is ivermectin success never reported in the mainstream news?

Posted on May 29, 2021 by Steve Kates

From Number of COVID cases in Delhi crashes after mass distribution of ivermectin

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Fake News, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Why is ivermectin success never reported in the mainstream news?

  1. Albatross says:
    May 29, 2021 at 9:08 pm

    No patent. No globohomo money.

  2. FlyingPigs says:
    May 29, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    President Trump.

  3. Rohan says:
    May 29, 2021 at 10:56 pm

    Despite the lies and obsfucation by our politicians over the use of ivermectin or hydroxychloroquin, the best news is that India ignored the bullshit advice. And saved a lot of lives in the process.

  4. m0nty says:
    May 29, 2021 at 11:48 pm

    You lot: we distrust the vaccine, there is still so much doubt about it after months of tests and tens of millions of jabs

    Also you lot: apparently some dude cured monkey cells in a test tube with ivermectin once, this means we should give ivermectin to everybody, put it in the drinking water, it’s foolproof!

  5. Rex Anger says:
    May 30, 2021 at 12:18 am

    Also you lot: apparently some dude cured monkey cells in a test tube with ivermectin once, this means we should give ivermectin to everybody, put it in the drinking water, it’s foolproof!

    Really, m0ntard?

    Really?

  6. Fat Tony says:
    May 30, 2021 at 1:11 am

    m0nty says:
    May 29, 2021 at 11:48 pm

    Nobody cares what you think you fascist fuckwit.
    Just fuck off

  7. FlyingPigs says:
    May 30, 2021 at 1:33 am

    Nobody cares what you think you fascist fuckwit.
    Just fuck off

    don’t talk to monkey’s like that.

  8. ozman says:
    May 30, 2021 at 1:36 am

    Professor Thomas Borody: It is easier than treating the flu.
    This is because nobody has thought to treat the flu with Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).
    People who take HCQ, as a prophylaxis, are not known to get the flu.
    Could this be because COVID-19 and flu have the same symptoms and the only difference is the name?
    Ivermectin sounds like it might be a better alternative. Although, allicin (garlic) has worked for millennia. Keep mozzies away too. I’m told they hate the smell of garlic on people’s breath.

  9. win says:
    May 30, 2021 at 1:48 am

    Its interesting that Ivermectin a proven anti parasitic drug now cures a virus caused by bats .
    Its also interesting that we never hear about our own bat to human disease the Hendra virus that kills.
    Then there is the bat handler disease Lyssavirus that does have a vaccine apparently related to rabies that also kills.
    Does any one know why we have experts on deadly bat viruses but we hear nothing from them being totally ignored by the media and Dracula himself.

  10. mareeS says:
    May 30, 2021 at 1:51 am

    Donald Trump. It is a scandal that he suggested it and millions have died, just because.

    I am a wait-and-see about new vaccines,thanks. Husband had his first jab as a vulnerable person, then 3 days in bed. So far, I am taking my chances, as no need to travel far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.