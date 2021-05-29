Why is ivermectin success never reported in the mainstream news?

I tweeted about ivermectin in April 2020 and again in August 2020. It's hard not to think that objective appraisal of ivermectin has been delayed by both TDS and NIH (in both senses of acronym). pic.twitter.com/B8AdYGCheK
— Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) May 27, 2021
From Number of COVID cases in Delhi crashes after mass distribution of ivermectin
No patent. No globohomo money.
President Trump.
Despite the lies and obsfucation by our politicians over the use of ivermectin or hydroxychloroquin, the best news is that India ignored the bullshit advice. And saved a lot of lives in the process.
You lot: we distrust the vaccine, there is still so much doubt about it after months of tests and tens of millions of jabs
Also you lot: apparently some dude cured monkey cells in a test tube with ivermectin once, this means we should give ivermectin to everybody, put it in the drinking water, it’s foolproof!
Really, m0ntard?
Really?
m0nty says:
May 29, 2021 at 11:48 pm
Nobody cares what you think you fascist fuckwit.
Just fuck off
don’t talk to monkey’s like that.
Professor Thomas Borody: It is easier than treating the flu.
This is because nobody has thought to treat the flu with Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).
People who take HCQ, as a prophylaxis, are not known to get the flu.
Could this be because COVID-19 and flu have the same symptoms and the only difference is the name?
Ivermectin sounds like it might be a better alternative. Although, allicin (garlic) has worked for millennia. Keep mozzies away too. I’m told they hate the smell of garlic on people’s breath.
Its interesting that Ivermectin a proven anti parasitic drug now cures a virus caused by bats .
Its also interesting that we never hear about our own bat to human disease the Hendra virus that kills.
Then there is the bat handler disease Lyssavirus that does have a vaccine apparently related to rabies that also kills.
Does any one know why we have experts on deadly bat viruses but we hear nothing from them being totally ignored by the media and Dracula himself.
Donald Trump. It is a scandal that he suggested it and millions have died, just because.
I am a wait-and-see about new vaccines,thanks. Husband had his first jab as a vulnerable person, then 3 days in bed. So far, I am taking my chances, as no need to travel far.