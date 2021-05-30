This is a real wind drought

This is about as low as it gets across the whole of the NEM (National Energy Market) that integrates the grids of the SE states, including Tasmania and Queensland.

Approaching dinnertime the mills are delivering less than 2% of installed (plated) capacity and providing less than 1% of the power in the grid.

This is the widget live to see how the picture evolves.

Queensland is the standout performer, generating 79MW. Tasmania (the battery of the nation) is contributing 3MW, SA (the wind leader) 48MW, followed by NSW with 29MW and Victoria (with the most installed capacity) 16MW.

Be thankful for coal and gas. In Queensland coal is contributing 66% of the power + gas 28%. In NSW the score is 75 +5+20 hydro, Victoria 62+17+21, SA gas 94% and Tasmania, mostly hydro as usual, plus 3% from gas that is very rare.

In Tasmania the wind was under 5% of installed capacity all day, and under 10% for the last 24 hours.