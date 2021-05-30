Victoria’s Covid “crisis”

Reported yesterday: 5 new local cases and 1 new case acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

– 17,702 vaccine doses were administered

– 45,301 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco

49 cases – no deaths – in a population of 6.5 million.

Chadstone Shopping Centre has been added to the expanding exposure site list!

You might as well complete the set and include Flinders Street Station. In fact, that is just where this woman was arrested yesterday in an anti-lockdown protest.