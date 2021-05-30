Victoria’s Covid “crisis”

Reported yesterday: 5 new local cases and 1 new case acquired overseas (currently in HQ).
– 17,702 vaccine doses were administered
– 45,301 test results were received
49 cases – no deaths – in a population of 6.5 million.
Chadstone among new exposure sites; vaccine hubs overwhelmed
Chadstone Shopping Centre has been added to the expanding exposure site list!
You might as well complete the set and include Flinders Street Station. In fact, that is just where this woman was arrested yesterday in an anti-lockdown protest.
The authorities want you vaccinated in if you choose not to then we will use any means to terrify you into doing so.
and the Stasi are all blonde.
…interesting!
49 cases of disease, or 49 test results positive for the presence of viral material?
Just because the media and vested interests continue wilfully to misname positive test results (from a test that merely indicates the presence or absence of viral material and neither whether that material is viable or not, nor whether disease is present or not) as ‘cases’ in order to imply ‘cases of disease’ does not mean that commentators should blindly and unthinkingly follow suit.
Accuracy in information and subsequent thinking requires reference to positive test results as just that, and not ‘cases’.
Words are important. We think in words. If we use words incorrectly our thinking will be incorrect. If our thinking is incorrect action based on that thinking that is likely to have undesirable effects in the real world. Developments of the past year and a bit should have made that clear.
Positive (PCR) test results are not cases of (COVID-19) disease.
I think Patient Zero did indeed catch a 545pm train from Southern Cross. And subsequent ones went to the MCG.
Beware of the variant xtyvbfre it’s more contagious and deadly than every other variant. But get vaccinated and life will be lollipops and rainbows ( well that’s what we think and have the authorities every been wrong)
What a ridiculous photo.
What a ridiculous State.
Dunno. Ivermectin’s great sin seems to be it doesn’t cost enough.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/05/29/ivermectin-the-drug-that-cracked-covid-and-treated-president-trump/
Vaccines might be ok if you don’t mind using stuff that the FDA refuses to approve.
Positive case of a worker at ArCare in Maidstone near Highpoint shoppo. He had first vax shot, as had most of the residents.
I am a little confused as yesterday I thought the total number was 35 and with 5 cases today 40 cases . Even on those numbers percentage of total population is negligible . As SS pointed out also how many actual cases of covid 19 ?
Comparing the number of positive test results with
total number tested is also very small
The vax isn’t 100percent though is it Monty.
Is the worker mildly sick or very sick.
Will any residents get sick?
Stay tuned.
Im going to bet this will be another fizzer.
And as far as I’m concerned if you aren’t sick enough to be in hospital you are not a case.
SHUTDOWNS WERE A DISASTER
Substitute Victoria for DemoCrap Run States
An Illustration of Two Economic Recoveries
Democratic states that locked down harder and longer continue to experience significantly higher unemployment.
The Wall Street Journal notes that, as the coronavirus disappears in the rear-view mirror, two Americas are emerging:
The unemployment rate in April nationwide was 6.1%, but this obscures giant variations in the states. With some exceptions, those run by Democrats such as California (8.3%) and New York (8.2%) continued to suffer significantly higher unemployment than those led by Republicans such as South Dakota (2.8%) and Montana (3.7%).
It’s rare to see differences that are so stark based on party control in states. But the current partisan differences reflect different policy choices over the length and severity of pandemic lockdowns and now government benefits such as jobless insurance.
Nine of the 10 states with the lowest unemployment rates are led by Republicans. The exception is Wisconsin whose Supreme Court last May invalidated Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s lockdown. The unemployment rate in Wisconsin is 3.9%—the same as Indiana—compared to 7.1% in Illinois whose Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been slow to reopen.
Bloody well hope so.
But handy scaremongering though Monty.
5 million people 40 positive tests.
Let’s have a loony lockdown.
you spelt Pfizer wrong
Victorian Lockdown – the People must be online in their misery
Interesting Pattern
Run AVG VPN which uses Melbourne as optimal location
Using Aussie Braodband Okla Spped Test on 100/40 Mbps HFC Max Plan
Current Without VPN Normal Ping 7ms Download 108.2 Mbps Upload 38.2 Mbps
With VPN Melbourne pre lockdown usually Ping 37ms Download 97.8 Mbps Upload 37.8 Mbps – not much loss
Current Since Lockdown Melbourne Ping 37ms Download 41.0 Mbps Upload 27.8 Mbps
Merlino blaming the Federal government for not funding Victoria’s latest self-inflicted damage rampage.
Brought to you by people who think a rise of 1.5 C will kill us all.
We live in a hyperbolic age of hyper hyperbole.
If there are no deaths, the cost-benefit analysis of this lockdown becomes even more ridiculous. The real culprits in all of this are the mainstream media – especially free to air commercial television.
Vikpol Gruppen must be completely demoralised.
Went down the street to get lunch, 50% of people walking around sans mask.
Vikpol just drive slowly by looking straight ahead….
We need a good war if only to distract these bothersome fools!
What are the mask rules?
Are you supposed to have one on when you step outside your front door?
Dictator Dan’s failures are responsible for 90% of Australia’s death toll due to comrade Xi’s communist virus attack, but still the left continue the smears of ScoMo. They can’t win with their job losing pro China policies, they resort to smears to distract people
Dan Andrews is supposed to be returning to work in the next weeks according to Merlino perhaps all of this is for him too come back and save us all from Scomo’s latest disaster .
Forget Andrews and Merlino, they’ll end up beating themselves, it’s Morrison’s complete lack of balls that’s the fundamental problem here. Hiding behind some veneer of National Cabinet solidarity, the clown PM has been happy to allow the states to fill the void and define the national response. Frydenberg plays a supporting role papering over the cracks that will eventually be seen as fiscal lunacy (but, thankfully, not before the next election).
The Constitution? Fuck that, it’s unfortunately in the way of finding protective political cover.
Robust quarantining at points of entry? Let’s let devolution out of its cage to play hard and fast. Heavens, the federal budget position doesn’t matter (we came blame the unfolding disaster on the states).
Lockdowns? Yes, these wonderful things are getting me back over the Miracle Line just in time to hold that nice little majority…
The sickness rolls on and on…
Yep. Or at least outside your front gate.
After 15 months of an official pandemic, medical authorities cannot point to a single Covid-19 transmission caused by walking past someone outside.
Best news I’ve heard all day.
Thank you.
You’re absolutely right SS – but it would be naive to believe that they don’t know this – it’s a feature not a flaw. As is the ‘traces detected in sewer water’ gambit. All intended to cower the population.
How many of these lockdown protesters are genuine and not of the loony Left trying to make it appear as if these are far-right anti-government extremists?
None of their numbers make sense. None of their daily totals added to yesterday’s overall total equals today’s total. I tabled last years supposed disaster in Victoria and have done since May 1 this year. I added formulas for the totals column but they don’t match the website, so I gave up and just enter what they publish. In saying that DHS Covid Media Hub site I get my data from has turned to shit and now it’s just filled with hot spot information that basically says any person who scratched their arse yesterday is at risk and should get tested. It’s all bullshit.
Except that they require media people (of a certain viewpoint ie. conservative) to wear masks even while speaking on their microphones.
Note the criteria is that media are “mainstream” according to PC Plod.
I’m so freaked out by this massive outbreak, spike, cataclysmic pandemic lockdown event that I might take the Astra Zeneca vaccine. AS IF!
So how come people who are vaccinated are also in lockdown? Does the vaccine work or not?
There is a number coming that won’t make the papers.
That’s when NSW, zero Covid deaths for ages, has a greater number of deaths from an assortment of vaccine side effects than ever now die from the bio-coldwarfare virus.
Wash my mouth out with soap.
The best thing about Victoria is that you don’t need a time machine to go and watch the Gestapo and Stasi at work. Just walk to any park near the CBD.
China ALP – destroying Australia, one state at a time.
Four copettes and a cop required to arrest just one obese old woman.
It’s a very successful community safety led employment program!
This post seems remarkably polite. Must be Sunday.
Having done a nighttime flit from the third world, ie., SA, some weeks ago, I escaped that quaint geographical anomaly which is Melbourne. The Yarra is the arsehole of the world, and Melbourne is 4 miles up it.
Having a ludicrous belief that this plague nonsense was behind us, whilst heading for Canberra 10 days ago I figured I could have some time out, so booked a place between Wangaratta and the high country. Glorious. No kids, floozies, debt collectors, just me and the wilds. Until….yes, that commie bastard and his politburo closed the place- again!
So I’m stuck till at least Thursday. Send money.
So how come people who are vaccinated are also in lockdown? Does the vaccine work or not?
The pro-Covid vaxxers are having it both ways.
The vaccines are supposed to be effective, but they still want you to wear masks and observe lockdowns (unless you’re BLM protestors) and other rules.
The “Victoria would be spared this if only we had the same vaccination rate as the US” whingers overlook the fact that a US state with a population and test results similar to Victoria would not be holding daily “stop everything” press conferences in which they crap on in detail about every “case” – they would be popping the corks.