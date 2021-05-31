Christian Porter’s career is over

Christian Porter has decided to discontinue his defamation action against the ABC and Louise Milligan.
All parties have agreed to not pursue the matter any further. No damages will be paid.
The ABC stands by the importance of the article, which reported on matters of significant public interest, and the article remains online. It has been updated with this Editor’s Note:
On 26 February 2021, the ABC published an article by Louise Milligan. That article was about a letter to the Prime Minister containing allegations against a senior cabinet minister. Although he was not named, the article was about the Attorney-General Christian Porter.
The ABC did not intend to suggest that Mr Porter had committed the criminal offences alleged. The ABC did not contend that the serious accusations could be substantiated to the applicable legal standard – criminal or civil. However, both parties accept that some readers misinterpreted the article as an accusation of guilt against Mr Porter. That reading, which was not intended by the ABC, is regretted.
The ABC stands by our investigative and public interest journalism, which is always pursued in the interests of the Australian community.
The ABC stands by Louise Milligan, one of Australia’s foremost and most awarded investigative journalists, and all our journalists in their independent and brave reporting on matters about which Australians have a right to be informed.
The ABC regrets that some people may have misinterpreted the article.
Update I: The plot thickens.
The former attorney-general is believed to have received a payout from the ABC towards his substantial legal costs but the terms of the settlement have not been released.
The ABC said in a statement no damages had been paid.
Update II: Christian Porter presser here.
What a disgracefully hypocritical statement from the ABC. Of course it intended to suggest Porter was guilty. It progressed beyond ‘believe the victim’ to ‘believe the mostly anonymous friends of the deceased victim, while not reporting her disturbed mental state’.
How did we get from defamation case full steam ahead to Sinks without trace?
Porter has no option but to resign and to do so immediately.
I thought he had quite a strong case – strange he folded so cheaply.
The ABC said on Monday that it stood by its investigative and public interest journalism
But it will add an editor’s note to the article which reads: “The ABC did not intend to suggest that Mr Porter had committed the criminal offences alleged.”
“The ABC did not contend that the serious accusations could be substantiated to the applicable legal standard – criminal or civil,” it reads. “However, both parties accept that some readers misinterpreted the article as an accusation of guilt against Mr Porter.”
The broadcaster, which had called for an independent inquiry into the allegations, had denied during the legal proceedings that the article implied Mr Porter was guilty. But it had vowed to prove, in its defence, the truth of allegations that there were reasonable grounds for suspecting him of [email protected]
The broadcaster had also argued its reporting was covered by the defence of qualified privilege because its article was in the public interest and it had acted reasonably.
However, potentially damaging revelations emerged in the Federal Court last week that Milligan had recommended to a friend of Mr Porter's alleged rape victim that she delete messages that they had exchanged via encrypted messaging service Signal.
The evidence, from Jo Dyer, director of Adelaide Writers’ Week, could have undermined the ABC’s case that it had acted reasonably in all the circumstances and came after an undertaking from ABC lawyers in November that journalists would retain all documents relevant to any future legal proceedings.
Huge legal debt, career gone, cloud of guilt just got cloudier.
That means “from Australia’s taxpayers”.
Not that I begrudge Porter pursuing his rights.
I know Des has told us that public entity budgets don’t get increased to cover this kind of thing, and I don’t doubt that’s true in a formal sense, but does anyone really believe that the ABC will be forced to economise to meet this expense?
Why doesn’t Milligan have to pay a proportion out of her own pocket?
Some thoughts and questions, now that it’s over:
– how was he going to satisfy the identification threshold? I tried to work out who it was from the initial reports, but dismissed him as under-age (which, on the reported case, he was).
– while I gather there is a community (including people who might read the Cat from time to time) who were aware of the allegations, it comprised people who were involved in, or at one remove from, high level debating in the late 1980s – a few hundred, at most. And so far as I could tell, most of them (not all of whom lean Left) had remained quite tight-lipped.
– for those racing to the barricades in defence of the tribe, _try_ to imagine your response if the same accusations had been made against, say, a leading Labor figure (I can recall confident denunciations here when similar accusations were).
Given this, I am really not sure where it lands:
he ABC did not intend to suggest that Mr Porter had committed the criminal offences alleged. The ABC did not contend that the serious accusations could be substantiated to the applicable legal standard – criminal or civil. However, both parties accept that some readers misinterpreted the article as an accusation of guilt against Mr Porter. That reading, which was not intended by the ABC, is regretted.
If Ms Milligan moves a millimetre from that stated regret, I can’t see how we’re not on again.
As i said on Friday, it will be mediated away, and that’s what happened.
A win for Scotty and the Liberal Party.
Yeah, Porter’s Costs wouldn’t be paid in a perfect world, but it’s still a win for the little guy.
ABC may not have intended to suggest that Porter had committed a criminal offence but they interviewed plenty of people who did . What’s more who thinks that The Australian Rose of Tralee did not believe he was guilty?
I hope he can get something out that shows just how mixed up his alleged victim was from a 16 year old. Psychiatrist reading her food diaries and the circular writing diagnosed her with thought disorder and probably delusional at this stage and the stories told to her friends later also appeared to be delusional eg a 17 year old boy shaving her legs etc before anal sex.
There’s a great scene in the movie Reversal of Fortune where Alan Dershowitz, played by Ron Silver, is explaining to his students why he’s going to defend Claus von Bulow, with their help. They’re all campus lefties, who loathe the idea of defending a decadent Eurotrash millionaire. Dershowitz explains to them that there’s a point of principle involved (to do with how the evidence was collected) and that next time it may be used against someone they don’t disapprove of, which is why von Bulow has to be defended.
Next time Milligan trots out one of her Blasey Ford stooges, and there will be a next time, it will almost certainly be against someone we approve of.
… for those racing to the barricades in defence of the tribe …
Of course, you would never do so yourself , being the left-of-centrist you are, Pyrmonter!
… try_ to imagine your response if the same accusations had been made against, say, a leading Labor figure (I can recall confident denunciations here when similar accusations were).
As always, taking the devil’s advocate tack against conservatives or those on the right.
No one is forcing you, but you ought to give more than a shit or two o three about an accusation surfacing 30 years later when there’s no evidence – not even from the alleged victim as she’s deadsky.
Porter’s not a conservative, or even on the Right.
He was the worst A/G since Lionel Murphy.
ABC says they contributed to mediation costs. Nothing more. Which leaves Porter in something of a bog.
So it was just a piece of mud-slinging? That’s OK then.
Gutless. What type of lunatics vote for people like this?
THE ABC may have been under pressure to say that the allegations couldn’t be substantiated, but the important thing is that no Damages were paid.
Porter was at liberty to reject the ABCs offer, but he signed on.
The case would have continued into ScMos election year, best get tax payers to bail out everyone now.
Agree, JC. A man’s reputation ruined by whispering and he has no redress?
The ABC’s character assassination is abominable and true to form but Porter is part of the problem too….
Porter’s father was Charles “Chilla” Porter, who won a silver medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics and was director of Western Australia’s Liberal Party during the 1970s and 1980s.[5] Chilla’s father, Charles Robert Porter, was a Queensland Liberal state MP between 1966 and 1980 and served in the ministry of Joh Bjelke-Petersen.[5]
Porter was educated at Hale School, and was selected for Australia’s national schools debating team.[8] From 1988 he attended the University of Western Australia where he graduated Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Arts with first-class honours in politics, before completing a Bachelor of Laws degree. Porter later studied at the London School of Economics for a Master of Science in political theory, from which he graduated with distinction at the top of his class.[9]
Prior to entering Parliament, Porter worked predominantly as a lawyer, starting as a commercial litigator at Clayton Utz before moving to public practice. He spent a year as an advisor to the Federal Minister for Justice and then began working for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as a senior state prosecutor. Before his election in 2008, Porter was working as a lecturer at Curtin University and the University of Western Australia as well as retaining, part-time, his position as senior prosecutor at the DPP.[10]
The fucking London Skool of Economics again too.
Surely an overstatement. Nicola Roxon was A-G, as was Lionel Bowen. And George Brandis consented to cloaking the Securency proceedings in a super-injunction.
What a disgusting turn of events. There had better be more to this story than we are being told! I was sure Porter had a rock solid case and as such, being in a strong position to put the ABC through the mincer. Instead, he seems to have folded his tent and gone home. As others have said, Port must resign forthwith.
Lionel Robbins, Friedrich Hayek, Michael Oakeshott, Kenneth Minogue – socialists, the lot of them, I presume.
Milligan tweets:
Christian Porter has discontinued his case. The ABC will pay him no damages. I stand by my journalism & proud to work @4corners & grateful to the ABC & our brilliant legal team for supporting public interest journalism. Thanks, everyone, for your support.
Porter – of course.
It is very difficult to have sympathy for Porter – even if innocent – having taken the coward’s way out.
LSE started by the awful Webbs.
The Webbs became active members of the Fabian Society. With the Fabians’ support, Beatrice Webb co-authored books and pamphlets on socialism and the co-operative movement including The History of Trade Unionism (1894) and Industrial Democracy (1897). In 1895, the Fabians used part of an unexpected legacy of £10,000 from Henry Hutchinson, a solicitor from Derby, to found the London School of Economics and Political Science.[7]
Also ejucated fuckwit Nugget Coombes
Lionel Robbins did betray the faith.
[Coombes] then proceeded to the London School of Economics, where he studied under Harold Laski, one of the most influential Marxists of the 20th century. In 1933, he was awarded a PhD for a thesis on central banking.
Some missing of the key event here, methinks.
It was reported last week that Porter would indeed be compelled to disclose all of his financial backers. The chances that those people would be willing to bankroll this case and a couple of appeals were zero. It was very obvious that Labor and the ABC were planning to go after those individuals too.
Porter pulled the pin because he doesn’t have the cash to do this for the next two years. Milligan, however, has unlimited money; she is, in effect, the state.
Think about that.
L’état, c’est moi.
The ABC can say anything about anyone and can only be held accountable in court by the very richest percentile of Australians.
What stopped him from seeking additional redress? It looks like he agreed to the settlement. Why would I give two shits if he doesn’t?
As always….a great comment.
Settlement a ‘humiliating backdown for ABC’: Porter
Industry Minister Christian Porter has labelled the outcome of his defamation mediation with the ABC a “humiliating backdown” for the public broadcaster.
Mr Porter dropped his claims the ABC defamed him for printing a historical [email protected] allegation against a then-unnamed minister on Monday, and the public broadcaster says it will pay no damages.
But, Mr Porter said the ABC “could not prove the accusations contained in the article.”
“The ABC again by these proceedings have been forced to acknowledge they could not prove to the criminal standard or even the civil standard the accusations that were contained in their article,” he said.
“They regret the outcome of the article. That is a humiliating back down for the ABC, no matter which way they want to spin it.”
Only three reforms can change this situation.
1. Abolish the ABC.
2. Ban the corporation itself from funding the defence of its staff when accused of defamation.
3. The government funds all defamation actions brought against ABC reporters.
You’ve kind of changed you’re story a bit now. Your blanket ” don’t give a shit about that guy” sounded as though it applied before, not after the non-settlement settlement.
Porter slams ABC reporters for post-settlement tweets
Industry Minister Christian Porter has slammed ABC reporters for sending “not true” tweets about the outcome of today’s defamation mediation.
Mr Porter dropped his claims the ABC defamed him for printing a historical rape allegation against a then-unnamed minister on Monday, and the public broadcaster says it will pay no damages.
Shortly after proceedings had concluded, ABC reporter Sally Neighbour tweeted “BREAKING NOW! Christian Porter is dropping his defamation case against the ABC. No money was paid. We stand by our stories. #4 Corners #auspol.”
Mr Porter, speaking to reporters, said the tweet was “not true, not correct.”
“I understand a few tweets have already gone out,” he said. “They are actually wrong – not true, not correct.”
BREAKING! Christian Porter is dropping his defamation case against the ABC. No damages were paid. We stand by our stories. #4Corners#auspol
— Sally Neighbour (@neighbour_s) May 31, 2021
Ms Neighbour’s tweet has since been deleted, and replaced with: “BREAKING! Christian Porter is dropping his defamation case against the ABC. No damages were paid. We stand by our stories. #4 Corners #auspol”
Mr Porter said today’s result saw the ABC decide “they are not defending the claim.”
“The ABC and Ms Milligan are settling the claim under confidential terms and a statement in which they regret the outcome of the reporting,” he said.
He said it would be “very difficult” for the ABC to stand by their reporting, when in the same statement the public broadcaster expressed regret for publishing the article.
Mr Porter said the ABC were “forced by the proceedings” to “explicitly state” the accusations contained in the article outlining historical [email protected] accusations against him could not be proven by civil or criminal standard.
“Had they not been challenged, and not been forced to acknowledge regret of the outcome of the article, had they not been forced to express publicly that the accusations could not be proved to any civil or criminal standard … then again, the way the article was written would leave people to presume guilt based only on accusation.”
Mr Porter said it “is a very difficult thing” to “ever get” the ABC to express regret.
When asked whether the ABC were required to pay Mr Porter’s legal fees, he said: “The terms of the settlement are confidential”
“I know you are basing that (question) on a tweet you have seen by Sally Neighbour put out not too long ago. That tweet is false.”
L’état, c’est moi.
The ABC can say anything about anyone and can only be held accountable in court by the very richest percentile of Australians.
A monster completely out of control yet theoretically answerable to parliament and the people.
Surely, Porter and his legal crew knew exactly what the other side’s dealings would be like. If so, then why even initiate the proceedings.
Seems the A.B.C. is paying the costs of mediation.
Porter is living in La La Land.
He’s the Black Night of the Cabinet now.
“The ABC and Ms Milligan are settling the claim under confidential terms and a statement in which they regret the outcome of the reporting,” he said.
Porter might want to check Milligan’s Twitter account.
That’s not the way she sees it.
“That is a humiliating back down for the ABC, no matter which way they want to spin it.”
Err no. A humiliating backdown would be Their ABC’s retraction after a massive damages judgement. Porter is gaslighting.
Get them to pay into a blind trust where Porter never knows their identity so there can be no suggestion of buying influence.
That was a dumb move, agreeing to unmask backers.
Anyway Sinc, next time the ABC takes a swipe at you that is dishonest, I imagine you’re going to self-fund deffo proceedings and resign your post at RMIT if you run out of money, draw a bad judge or what-have-you?
“Both parties accept that some readers misinterpreted the article as an accusation of guilt”
Readers fault not language used by ABC.
Costs of Mediation- how much would that be?
3 or 4 days chaired by a retired Barrister.
$10 Grand?
This thread could also have been entitled “Losing at Chicken”.
First, you target his lawyers…
Monty
Proving, once again, that nasty and vindictive is the raison d’etre of the ‘progressive’.
Porter pulled the pin because he doesn’t have the cash to do this for the next two years. Milligan, however, has unlimited money; she is, in effect, the state.
Think about that.
It is effectively open season for slander or libel by the ABC against conservatives.
And we, the taxpayers, are funding it.
As far as I know, Weasel Words Nillagain has never apologised or admitted she was wrong, not this time, and not with regard to Cardinal Pell.
Shut down the ABC!
It is actually pretty hard to lose a defamation case in Australia, it’s usually so easy to use the courts to stifle freedom of speech (hey, you guys remember that concept?).
Lucky for the ABC that everyone in the Libs is incompetent, even the former Attorney-General at using the law he amended himself.
Thanks, C.L.
Who’s next in the cross hairs?
No evidence required, just innuendo and some star-struck stooges willing to Blasey Ford themselves.
Christian Porter’s barrister Sue Chrysanthou was told friends of alleged rape victim like ‘cult members’
Christian Porter’s high-profile barrister was warned not to act for him in his case against the ABC because friends of his alleged rape victim were behaving like they were in a “cult” and would make things “very bad” for her, a court has heard.
Jo Dyer, director of the Adelaide Writers Week, has sought orders in the Federal Court to stop barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC from representing the former Attorney-General in his defamation action against the ABC.
It’s almost impossible for anyone to sue for defamation because of the prohibitive cost.
and the filthy scum of the so called Liberal Party of Australia will never fix nor get rid of my ABC.
I don’t give sh*t about Porter. I do give a sh*t about the principle that appears to have been thrown out the window.
You know the one – Innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.
That one.
Wow, just going around in circles.. So let me repeat:
Albasock says
Because the ABC made an offer under Mediation, which stated that the allegations couln’t be substantiated, and Porter accepted the offer.
Since Porter initiated the Action, that’s a huge climbdown for him, and we’re back where we started 3 months ago, with serious allegations being made, and Porter identifying himself as the subject of those allegations.
Groundhog Day.
He can’t sue again, so what’s his next step, other than resigning now and leaving the Parliament?
You know the one – Innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.
The principle Porter only recently rediscovered.
Gray and a further statement by the abc
Only three reforms can change this situation.
1. Abolish the ABC.
2. Ban the corporation itself from funding the defence of its staff when accused of defamation.
3. The government funds all defamation actions brought against ABC reporters.
I’d settle for scrapping 4 Corners but would prefer all commentary/”journalism” on their ABC outlawed by statute.
Fifteen minutes of news once a day, to be read by a newsreader, not a journalist.
It’s no good focussing on him. That’s what these jerks want you to do.
Focus on the pea under the shell. Where is it?
You think “LAW” works for the people?
And yet he seems to know his way around a courtroom. Even I represented myself in front of a magistrate once and won.
There are many who would have loved to see the ABC cop it up the arse, and hard. These people would have chipped in a buck or two via crowdfunding.
Has Porter not heard of Patreon, PayPal etc?
Focus on the pea under the shell. Where is it?
Justice?
Elusive at the moment for most ordinary citizens.
The ABC, like usual, are being careful with words.
No damages being paid means nothing. They could have paid non damages… such as a settlement…
No damages being paid means nothing.
In Milligan’s view it clearly means that no injury to Porter’s reputation was sustained.
Because she “stands by” her reporting.
Ergo…
How much power does this give the ABC. The house always wins.
So much egg on so many Cat faces. Dire recent predictions of an outcome that would end the career of Louise Milligan and bankrupt the ABC have come to nought. It would have been good to have been a fly on the wall in those mediations.
Does anybody think Porter got what he wanted out of this action? If he knew this is how it would turn out, would he have started the action?
This is what they called in The Wire a bowl for Morrison.
How much power does this give the ABC.
“The media is the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power.”
Malcolm X
So, 2 possibilities. 1 the ABC had information that would have made Porters case embarrassing. The truth isn’t deformation. Or, Porter is a typical liberal who can’t or won’t fight his own corner but tells the voters with all earnestness that he will fight their interests when it comes time to get out the vote. My money is on number 2.
Dire recent predictions of an outcome that would end the career of Louise Milligan and bankrupt the ABC have come to nought.
I don’t recall anyone here making either of those claims.
On the contrary, many have rightly said that the taxpayer would end up bankrolling (not bankrupting) the ABC/Nillagain defence.
Wasn’t there to be a determination by a Judge on the ABC’s Defence? What happened to that? Was the ABC’s substantive defence to be turfed? Did this have any bearing on the ABC seeking mediation?
I’m not a legal expert but given that the ABC already broke the mediation deal by sending dishonest spin-tweets … looks like they keep giving him new material so he CAN sue again.
Almost like they want him to get back into it.
They should have been abolished or seriously cut down in size long ago, but the ABC can be safe and smug in the knowledge that what passes for the Right in Australia is too factionalised, disorganised and clueless about big picture strategy to deal with a common enemy.
They are there. I would not have said so otherwise. Just read back over the last few Open Forums.
Presumably they were advised to make this offer, and Porter was advised to accept.
The suggestion that Christian Porter is “an ordinary citizen” is laughable.
He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, went straight into Cabinet upon Election in both W.A. and Canberra and reached the age of 50 without a single career setback.
The first setback he ever had, he handled it disastrously, yet he’s still fit to be a Cabinet Minister?
Gimme a break?
They can’t help themselves can they — the settlement was confidential yet the ABC twatterati cannot help themselves but breach the confidential settlement agreement
You are an ignoramus, you know nothing about Christian Porter, his birth or his family’s circumstances.
I just think there’s only such stress a person could take in what must be a dreadful situation and Christian Porter has children to consider. Ms Milligan has the ABC and left establishment behind her supporting her, but I think Porter is on his own in that sense.
Scott Morrison and the LNP have left him stranded.
Perhaps he is just looking forward to a normal life free of this trial by media and at the end of the day wants simply to “move on”.
What exactly should I care about? That he didn’t have an avenue to seek redress from these unfounded accusations. He did.
Porter should never have sought public office. He doesn’t have the courage to hold public office in the modern world. He is a quitter and a coward.
The LNP believes in nothing. Morrison is trying to win the next election pretending to be the ALP.
He should sue just her now for any lies in her tweets – since (presumable) she was not tweeting under the ABC aegis she would have a claim ABC resources, and the ABC would have to standby watching, impotent.
A fair contest. It would have her eating so much comfort chocolate she would spend half her waking hours on the toilet.
The monumental dishonesty of the ABC – let alone its Twitter-brained ‘journalists’ – is on full view again. It has had to admit that it could not prove the allegations to even a civil, let alone a criminal standard, but reports Porter’s move as its own victory.
He doesn’t want to “move on”, else why announce he’s standing for Pearce again.
He’s daring Scotty to blast him out, given he folded his hand at Mediation, not the smartest thing to do.
But who knows, if his main ambition is bringing down the Morrison Government, he might still have a good hand?
Exactly, Mother Lode. Anderson sat in Senat3e Estimates last week piously denying that its journalists Twitter accounts were any of the ABC’s business so, even by its own standards of dishonesty and hypocrisy, it can’t now intervene in proceedings on their behalf.
They will be huddled under their beds holding their breath and their eyes screwed up tightly shut with that childish belief that if they do not let themselves see monsters then monsters will not see them.
They will be grateful to discover the fell shadow of the ABC has passed them over this night.
I love many competitive sports and this who really won scenario irritates me enormously.
Each side declaring a win and emphasising the losses for the other side allows for any interpretation to be made. As we have seen in the posts here.
Bring on a golden point extra time.
So you can’t answer the question? Why must Porter resign?
Porter appears to have capitulated. That’s weakness of the man – and we know weakness by the Morrison Gov’t when it comes to reining in the repulsive ABC. My federal vote may well reflect my disgust with that weakness. Ongoing weakness.
“So much egg on so many Cat faces.”
It is actually pretty hard to lose a defamation case in Australia,
On what grounds do you base that assertion, m0nty?
Statistics?
Legal analysis?
Pray, do tell.
A lot of comedy gold stuff over here:
https://twitter.com/Lisa_Wilkinson/status/1399263262533844995?s=20
Including a dickhead certain former Liberal opposition leader.
“It is actually pretty hard to lose a defamation case in Australia,
LOL…what a load of rubbish. Only a week or two ago NRL boss Peter V’landys lost his defamation case against the ABC.
Stick to donut flavours….that you know about.
Oh yes Dr Bland who pulled the amazing feat of making Keating look good.
Louise Milligan on Lisa Wilkinson’s Twitter:
Not very sporting, but, how can Porter continue now?
The next minister for communications: Christian Porter.
As for the ABC piously asserting that it never intended to imply that Porter commmitted the alleged offences: did I just see a formation of pigs doing advanced aerial acrobatics outside my window?
Makes a difference.
Offers to settle are strategic, and they have repercussions when it comes to costs. Anyone know what the most common monetary award of damages is in defamation proceedings? I’ll bet it’s $1 + scale costs.
According to Milligan, Porter made the offer to settle.
Now, i’m not a lawyer, though i pretend to be one on the Internet, but:
Wouldn’t, the ABC be under some Obligation to accept an Offer to Settle, in order to save on Costs ande save the Court’s time?
The next minister for communications: Christian Porter.
If only Morrison had the balls.
He will be fine. I still think she was as mad as a rattlesnake. I didn’t even know about all that kinky stuff when I was 16.
So, having entered a confidential settlement agreement, the ABC sends it’s acolytes out in public to lie about the substance of the agreement, knowing the AG is bound by its terms.
I don’t think she did either.
So, what was Porter’s strategy?
The Mediation had gone on since at least Friday, yet the terms hardly vindicate his decision to Sue?
You’ve seen the terms? Amazing.
The wretched fool is deluded in thinking his abject surrender is a victory. How did this clown become a Minister?
I agree mareeS and neither did I
He was a staffer for Special Minister of Stae in the Howard Government, Chris Ellison.
Other Ellison Staffers who became Cabinet Ministers remarkably quickly include Mathias Cormann, Linda Reynolds, Michaela Cash [?], googlin may uncover others in the State Parliament.
Porter’s Grandpappy was a divisive figure in the Qld Branch for 40 years, he might as well have represented Labor.
Chilla Porter ran the WA Branch for years, it was totally fucked by the time he quit.
This latest incarnation of the Porters can still destroy the Liberal Party.
He doesn’t want to “move on”, else why announce he’s standing for Pearce again.
Because politics is his life Ed and he would want to go back to normal, like people do after something terribly stressful has happened and upended their life.
The only people he’s helping by running in Pearce again are Anthony Albanese and Tanya Plibersek.
Seriously , this is a non event, Porter should have gone the whole drip and bankrupted the cool gang at the back of the bus. Because he is a male who loves sex with females, probs or right lookin ones , he is called names for no reason just like Craig mcglaughlan.
“Tintarella di Luna says:
May 31, 2021 at 6:55 pm
He will be fine. I still think she was as mad as a rattlesnake. I didn’t even know about all that kinky stuff when I was 16.
I agree mareeS and neither did I”
Nor did I. The whole was always ludicrous and the ravings of a mad, mad woman….insane actually. Her descent into madness was taken advantage of by her progressive friends in order to pursue a political agenda.
For a start the guy is now a liability. Sue or don’t sue. Don’t give up making it look like you have something to hide. The PM is going to be hounded by confidence in the minister questions all the way to the election. He should have known a priori that this would be an expensive case. As a minister of the crown, he could have used his position in cabinet and parliamentary privilege to harass and harry the ABC for years. But he chose to go the legal route and basically lost.
The whole purpose of defamation is to restore your reputation. Nobody can honestly say he has done that.
I do wonder if the pressure of ‘progressive newly discovered/re-acquainted friends for her to perform to their tune or the pursuit of her by.a certain j’ismist might have precipitated her suicide?
. Well no I don’t think so professor it is to seek re-dress/damges for the loss of/damage to one’s reputation – so I suppose the settlement of that re-dress/damage is up to the complainant – I don’t think the restoration of reputation is not what an action in defamation seeks
A principled stance.
The settlement includes, no doubt, the text put over the article which establishes the truth defence was unavailable. The other defence AFAIK was public interest. How this would have gone is anyone’s guess.
“I do wonder if the pressure of ‘progressive newly discovered/re-acquainted friends for her to perform to their tune or the pursuit of her by.a certain j’ismist might have precipitated her suicide?”
I have wondered that too Tinta.
Surely he can’t remain in the Cabinet. That is beyond the pale, even for this shower of a government.
Mind you the prospective replacements are extremely poor, but that happens in a third term.
Interesting to note how many Wokesters were on the State debating teams in 1987/88.
The lot, except Christian Porter, who is a rock ribbed conservative right winger, or so we’re told.
Pull the other one, it plays Jingle Bells.
No. SloMo should restore Porter to AG tomorrow. That would send a message to the luvvies.
However, I won’t be holding my breath.
We are all shooting the breeze here given our ignorance of so much relevant matter. Porter may have been motivated by a need to take pressure off his family; a worry about mounting costs given Chrisanthou’s work was wasted and the ABC signalling an expensive legal fight at every step in the process; a need to get in with his political career; among other reasons.
Of course, anyone who now makes a claim that he is a rapist can be sued.
And we don’t know whether he got any concessions fro Morrison.
At least the ABC cooperated fully with Porter’s plea to wrap things up quickly and not drag it on, by accepting his complete capitulation.
The whole purpose of defamation is to restore your reputation. Nobody can honestly say he has done that.
In light of Porter’s backing down from a lawsuit – for whatever reason – many, even those unsympathetic (or even hostile) to the ABC and Milligan will believe that they have won.
What did he plead to?
I suppose there is that. But still …
Judge is a Turnbull appointee…
Can someone remind what coverage the ABC gave the serious rape allegations made against a certain senior Labor politician?
Christian Porter would have gone to Malmo.
Clearly a commie … but still too hard to get excited.
This is mostly an open and shut case. The ABC implied he was rapist, couldn’t pull off a truth defence at either civil or legal liability level, yet Porter still caved. So either they had deeper pockets than he does (maybe – but I reckon he could fund raise on anti-ABC sentiment), they have other dirt on him that is damaging (maybe), or he cut a deal with some third party.
I think he did all right out of it:
1. ABC pays his mediation costs ( a not insignificant sum and you don’t pay costs if you win);
2. the ABC has retracted the allegation (although the retraction is clearly ludicrous)
3. in the separate but allied hearing, Milligan has been shown to advise a potential witness to destroy evidence, seeking the court to obtain an undertaking from the ABC that they would not do so in the future. That particular issue will haunt Milligan in any future court hearings, related or unrelated to this matter. The first question any competent barrister will ask her is: “Ms Milligan, in a matter 1/2/3 years ago, did you advise a potential witness to destroy or wipe her phone records?”
Let’s not play that game. Yes the ABC are grubs, but making these sorts of claims is grubbier.
Christian Porter is a Liberal. The media and ABC know Liberals are weak, never fight their corner and always cave under pressure. Why wouldn’t they go after them at every opportunity. They are probably sitting in a pub somewhere having a good night out and a laugh.
They admit this much in the statement over the article. Was there a public interest defence, however? None of us have any idea. Maybe Porter’s first QC thought not, and his second thought maybe. If the ABC thought they absolutely did, they wouldn’t have settled. After all, they have unlimited money to spend.
If you kill your enemies, they win!
Cut a deal with a third party?
Rafiki says
Yeah, sure.
You may remember when newly minted MP Bob Hawke called then PM Malcolm Fraser a liar in Federal Parliament, and Speaker Billy Snedden ruled that Hawke didn’t have to withdraw.
What happened next?
Every Labor MP and his dog was calling Fraser a liar.
I spose Scotty could reinstate Porter and ban all Social Media, perhaps a D Notice?
Rafiki at 7:24
And the challenge to Chrisanthou was a portent of where this was headed.
An exhausting and expensive nit-picking, challenge to every peripheral detail (including the need for Porter’s briefs to satisfy probity standards thrown up by the ABC).
Followed by an appeal.
What a disgrace.
So who’s next on the ALPBC’s hit list?
If the gliberals weren’t such unprincipled hapless morons they might actually consider putting a stop to those tax hoovering smear merchants – i.e. by shutting the entire unaccountable abomination down and firing them all.
But no. What useless gutless knobheads.
This is the size of it. There’s no satisfaction in civil litigation. Only pain, uncertainty and penury.
Rafiki says
Yeah, sure.
You may remember when newly minted MP Bob Hawke called then PM Malcolm Fraser a liar in Federal Parliament, and Speaker Billy Snedden ruled that Hawke didn’t have to withdraw.
What happened next?
Every Labor MP and his dog was calling Fraser a liar.
I spose Scotty could reinstate Porter and ban all Social Media, perhaps a D Notice?
Silly Porter could still have saved the furniture. Do the backdown, finish it then stand up and say only ” I couldn’t afford this, thought I could, Their ABC won because I don’t have enough money to chase it and they do”. Then he takes a vast number of voters with him because they couldn’t afford it either….and they know that’s not justice.
Is he a private school lad, seems to have stunted street smarts?
‘a model litigant’
I wonder what legal advice Porter got. Perhaps Pyrmonter is right, and he might have been told that since he was not identified by Milligan or the ABC, he would have a hard job proving anything. That seems consistent with the ABC’s “regrettable misunderstanding” statement.
I also wonder if Porter discussed the situation with Morrison, and got political advice to desist. It wouldn’t surprise me to find out that both bringing and abandoning the case were cleared or even suggested by Morrison or his office, on political considerations. Bring the case to shut the media up for a while; abandon it so that the issue is largely forgotten before the next election.
Despite the ABC’s ringing endorsement of Milligan, it would also not surprise me to see her go at some point. This thing will have cost the corporation a lot more in legal fees and senior management time than just the payout to Porter, and their reference to their “public interest journalism, which is always pursued in the interests of the Australian community” is so patently untrue in relation Milligan that it may be a veiled warning to her.
See if you can see the issue with this phrase Dick Ed:-
Which leads us to this point.
Porter would be well within his rights to seek to make a statement of personal explanation to the House.
During the course of which he could say some very interesting things about the links between Nilligan and others.
With total impunity.
No, they don’t.
They have an obligation not to waste money in this circumstance.
Porter’s Solicitors made the best deal they could, and his continued presence is now damaging the Liberal Party.
six figure sum
Of course he could, Biggles.
He could also take up Tightrope Walking, Sword Swallowing, Fire Eating …
If they made the ABC look too bad the government might be expected to do something about it.
So they will continue the charade that the ABC is overall a serious and professional organisation the occasional failings of which can best be dealt with as distinct aberrations.
He’s now calling it “a humiliating backdown for the ABC”.
Yet he initiated the Action, then ended up offering to settle!
@ Ed
The ABC now denies (improbably, in my view) that it ever meant that there existed a case capable of proving to a Court, in either civil or criminal proceedings, that he’d done what was alleged. You don’t think that’s a backdown? And the ABC meets the costs of the mediation (at least)?
Sally neighbour
Another handbag lynch mob loss, Aunty?
Porter to join the cast of Nilligan’s Island?
Does Milligan and her fellow travellers smug tweets suggest they had another card to play that was dealt away in this unsatisfactory deal?
It was a Mediation.
Milligan is saying on Twitter that it was Porter’s idea to settle.
Presumably the choice of words oin the released Statement was agreed upon by the parties.
Remember, the ABC didn’t initiate the Action, and they hardly apologised, let alone admitted fault.
After this, I have to wonder whether this ‘settlement’ has settled matters. Milligan is calling Porter ‘misleading’ and the ABC says that it stands by the letter of its original report.
It’s difficult to reconcile that with the ‘regret’ extracted above by the Doomlord and repeated elsewhere up thread. Either they believe there is substance to the complainant’s accusations, or they don’t.
http://about.abc.net.au/statements/abc-response-to-statements-made-today-by-christian-porter/
Also, I’d be interested to see what, if any, advice Milligan has on the nature of without prejudice communications, and the terms of her mediation agreement, that allows her to tweet:
‘Mr Porter proposed a settlement first.’
He may well have. Without knowing the terms on which he proposed settlement, it is wrong to characterise first movement as a concession; yet, it is hard to read her tweet as anything but a claim it was.
The allegations were never going to be able to be substantiated, that was clear at the start.
The “regret” is mealymouthed, yet Porter signed off on it?
Remember, the ABC never named Porter or anyone else, so they’re entitled to say that.
Get the feeling this ain’t over.
Someone believes it was a 6 figure sum so $ 9,999,99 sounds good to me
I hope they/we covered all his legal costs
Morrison made it clear that Porter would be finding his own funding.
They can’t find a Mediator for less than $25 Grand a day?
Porter is vying for the title of “Fastest Folder in the West”
Minter Ellison are the biggest winners out of this. Trousered the legal fees and managed to rid themselves of an annoyingly woke CEO in the process.
Yep.
That episode of wokeness was just the trigger which enabled them to unload her at a bargain basement price.
I’ll bet she had been sticking her beak into legal operations for a while.
No, Louise Milligan’s career should be over and the ABC budget cut by the amount wasted in this debacle so they will think twice about doing it again.
Well said!
What else can we expect from the PM without any principles?
Husband had a friend who was accused of what then was known as carnal knowledge, sex under age 16. It turned out the girl was a relative of mine, known locally as the Nobbys Nude for sharing her favours to rugby players and surfers at our nearby Sandhills beach on Saturday nights. Husband’s mate was one of many, but lived with the accusation throughout his life, never Was game to put a foot outside the law. Today’s feminists never consider repercussions.
Yeah well both Pell and Porter lost their jobs.
Milligan still has hers.
Spurgeon, the ABC behave badly because they know LNP governments will never do a thing about it. If they ever want my vote again they can get rid of this outfit.