Ivermectin the story continues

If we do not approve ivermectin in Australia as a means of treating Covid then there are a lot of people in very high places who will be complicit in the deaths of many of our fellow Australians. This is one more piece of evidence: Ivermectin: Whole of Country Trials in Real Time. This is how the article begins.
The Chicoms have a better understanding of the Wuhan virus than most. Recently they increased the quarantine period for those going into China from 14 days to 21 days. Internal travel in China requires permits now.
How is the rest of the world coping?
The Czechs were having a hard time from the virus, with deaths averaging 180 per day and overcrowded intensive care units for months on end. That is until 8th March, when ivermectin was approved for use in the country. Two months later deaths are down 93%.
Now read the rest of the article where there are additional case studies. Meanwhile, what is keeping us from approving ivermectin right now as a treatment for Covid?
Many will be complicit
And that’s exactly why they will do everything they can to stop Ivermectin and HCQ
LOL, this is junk.
Czech Republic ramped up its vaccination program at the same time, as did everyone else. The second case study is Slovakia, where ivermectin was approved in January, and cases didn’t start dropping until vaccinations ramped up in March.
These are not scientific trials in the slightest.
Big pharma has deep pockets that enable pressure to be put on politicians, medical approval boards and media. It can even commission research to discredit competing products.
Fucking imbeciles like Monty. Politicians are cowards at best of times. They’re shit scared of all the Monties in the media should something go wrong.
There are a few people who are talking about Ivermectin and HCQ i.e. Alan Jones, Rowan Dean and I have heard Corey Bernardi mention it, all on Sky where, so far, they are being allowed a voice. If they are allowed to keep talking then eventually the facts will get out. The problem is, will they be silenced.
Not much money to be made from Ivermectin. And does anyone really believe politicians and big drug companies care about anything other than getting re-elected in the case of the former and Hugh profits in the case of the latter. Our business and political leaders are actively working against our interests and they wonder why no-one respects them any more!
“…cases didn’t start dropping until vaccinations ramped up in March. “
Nice vaccine you got there Monty.
Be a real shame if anything happened to it.
Wouldn’t want to see its provisional approval get nixed by an off-patent medicine or anything.
Capice?
mem says:
May 31, 2021 at 2:29 pm
Big pharma has deep pockets that enable pressure to be put on politicians, medical approval boards and media.
Seems that pressure can even be put on overweight donut snufflers hiding in a basement under lockdown?
This Ivermectin/HCQ phobia came out of Trump-phobia, not medical science. It has been political and big tech/big pharma, but that isn’t washing nowif we are to live with this virus.
Monty is troubled. The greatest thing to happen in his life, COVID and the subsequent lockdown, might not be so great after all. By virtue signalling how woke he is by getting jabbed by an unproven vaccine. Showing his allegiance to government, bureaucrats and big pharma. He’s now seeing himself as the chin dribbling, clinically obese, spastic, everyone else has seen him as for years.
A virus children are immune too, that does nothing to healthy people under 60 and only affects a small number of over 80 year olds. A virus that can by beaten by fresh air, sunlight and washing your hands. And can be cured by dirt cheap drugs that have been around for decades.
What was it Birdy used to say about ladies toilets and borrowed neck ties?
FDA: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19
Who’d have thought it – M0nty a shill for Big Pharma?
Ivermectin has been proven in hundreds of studies to be highly effective in the treatment of CV-19, both as a preventative and as a treatment. Restricting its use is political/medical malfeasance.
GregJ: Or, as CDC and FDA say, discouraging its use may stop you dying from its toxic effect.
When you look at the Czech case data you also see that the daily number of new Covid cases has fallen by a similarly huge margin since early March. That fall is due to something other than Ivermectin as that was used to treat severe diagnosed cases rather than as prophylaxis in the uninflected population.
Given cases lead deaths by about two weeks you would have to believe in a causal link between reduced cases and reduced deaths, rather than attributing the improvement to Ivermectin alone.
And it doesn’t seem to be vaccination: the Czech population vaccination rate in March was less than 10% in March and is currently approaching 25% – well less than where herd immunity is said to kick in.
Perhaps Spring?
“…discouraging its [Ivermectin] use may stop you dying from its toxic effect.”
You do realise that the toxicity dosage is somewhere above 10 times an effective medicial dose, right? That the sheep/cattle “dip” would be medicinal for a man at about 10ml or so (based on weight), and that farm hands would be regularly exposed to many times this amount and there are very few cases of any effects of that? It’s extremely effective as both an anti-parasitic and an anti-viral, and decades of use and a large error margin, dose wise, mean it is fairly safe, especially when taken as prescribed.
Blah – science! Orange Man Bad is all that matters, right?
Life now resembles the tv show the Prisoner. Every time we glimpse a possibility of escape from our lunatic asylum, along trundles that big white ball.
Temporary lockdown over! White ball (only kidding!). Back to jail with you.
Vaccines available! White Ball (not 100% reliable, side effects). Back to jail you go.
IVM & HCQ wonder drugs! White Ball (approved by Orange Man Bad!!). Back to jail.
These two examples are far more convincing than tyeh Czech ones
1. Uttar Pradesh Unprecedented Pandemic Turnaround in Uttar Pradesh with Dramatic Decline in Cases (trialsitenews.com)
2. Mexico Widespread distribution of ivermectin proves effective in Mexico against COVID-19 (trialsitenews.com)