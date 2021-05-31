Ivermectin the story continues

If we do not approve ivermectin in Australia as a means of treating Covid then there are a lot of people in very high places who will be complicit in the deaths of many of our fellow Australians. This is one more piece of evidence: Ivermectin: Whole of Country Trials in Real Time. This is how the article begins.

The Chicoms have a better understanding of the Wuhan virus than most. Recently they increased the quarantine period for those going into China from 14 days to 21 days. Internal travel in China requires permits now. How is the rest of the world coping? The Czechs were having a hard time from the virus, with deaths averaging 180 per day and overcrowded intensive care units for months on end. That is until 8th March, when ivermectin was approved for use in the country. Two months later deaths are down 93%.

Now read the rest of the article where there are additional case studies. Meanwhile, what is keeping us from approving ivermectin right now as a treatment for Covid?