Losing at ‘Chicken’

There is a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth on social media today given that the Feds won’t be funding Victoria’s latest lockdown.
Strangely the ‘incompetent’ Federal government seem to be especially incompetent in Victoria.
Anyway – it seems to me that the Victorian government was playing chicken with the Federal government – who have refused to blink.
Good.
Oh dear, things are heating up in the bunker 😬#melbournelockdown #MorrisonLockdown #JobKeeper pic.twitter.com/9jLzxLPEXF
— PoliBard (@PoliBard) May 31, 2021
It’s funny how the feds are to blame for the situation in Victoria (and to a slightly lesser extent in N.S.W. previously), but on the other hand they get no credit for the much better situation in other states – their Labor governments do.
Agree. It might make them stop using our lives and livelihoods as playthings.
And yet the ADF is not out patrolling the streets to keep grandmas safe and to stop politicians breaking bones whilst drunk at the homes of billionaires. Oh, that’s right, as you’re not a sworn constable sailor, soldier or airperson (how RAAF is that?) touch me and it’s common assault.
… the Feds won’t be funding Victoria’s latest lockdown.
Nor should they.
And I say that as a Victorian.
“Stairman Dan”!
Gold.
There are many utter f..kwits tweeting at that link.
Luvved the .. STAIRMAN DAN .. reference in the video .. LOL!
Ah! We have just reached that moment where the broken clock is right.
Lawsuits are going to gain momentum.
1,000 Lawyers And 10,000 Doctors File Lawsuit For Violations Of Nuremberg Code
Stairman Dan. Gold! Great renewable clip. Laughed out loud …at home…where I work now…until Friday or the foreseeable future…whichever arrives last.
What is it about Victoria and other people’s money? One would have to be blind not to expect to see the mendicant’s hand outstretched to the rest of us Australians. The can go to the devil for ant further handouts. Make your Marxist bed and lie in it, however cold and miserable it may be.
I’m Victorian, I can’t work. It is my business and my income has dropped to zero.
The Feds should not give them a cent to dig them out of this hole.
Agreed.
The feds are already being blamed by state and federal Labor; it’s not as though chucking truckloads of cash at Victoria will stop the whinging and criticism against ScoMo’s government.
The twitter mob and the MSM will still find fault with the federal government either way.
I can’t help but think if Scotty did this last year the lockdowns would have ended much sooner. Competency larping would have been a lot harder without endless billions from the feds.
ScoMao should never have been boosting them in the first place.. he tied a noose around his neck and handed the rope to the Dear Leader and his cronies second he did so… only Frydenberg has been willing to criticise Dear Leader… what gives with the PM? Wasn’t he in marketing at one stage?
Our Stephen Bradbury PM’s broken watch came out tops?
Wunderbar.
Bullsh1t “controls” versus the true risk of harsh reality biting them in the @rse.
Thank goodness, otherwise here in Victoria we will have rolling lockdowns for ever. Subsidising the hysteria aint on. Get that Merlino.
See heaps of people outdoors not wearing the obedience muzzle. Hallelujah. The worm might be turning.
The sharks are circling?
Is that the smell of COVID blood in the water?
I went out to fill my petrol tank this afternoon.
Most of the people at the service staff, and even the counter guy were not wearing masks.
Then I went to KFC to get lunch, and although all the staff had masks, most of them were pulled down under their mouths.