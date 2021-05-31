Lucky Lefty Lucy

Posted on May 31, 2021 by Rafe Champion

15 Responses to Lucky Lefty Lucy

  1. Old School Conservative says:
    May 31, 2021 at 7:30 am

    Another example of Lefty Lucy thinking – in our townhouse complex one resident wants to install solar panels on their roof. Strata approval is required.
    Lefty Lucy gave immediate approval because she supports solar. No consideration of who pays, impact on others’ roofs, ongoing maintenance costs etc etc.
    It is solar so that overrides all practical considerations.

  2. Mother Lode says:
    May 31, 2021 at 8:01 am

    Ha!

    After all that lefty hot air, puffing their chests up until the skin is translucent and they are getting stretchmarks around their pudenda – but it only takes the littlest barb to prick a hole.

    They will fly all around the place like a deflating balloon, darting about ever quicker and emitting as higher and higher pitched squeal until they abruptly drop small and flaccid onto the ground.

  3. min says:
    May 31, 2021 at 8:48 am

    Will Lefty Lucy next like true vegans who only wear clothes not made from animal products, , not wear clothes made using fossil fuels ?

  4. Tom says:
    May 31, 2021 at 8:58 am

    Brilliant! Perfectly sums up the hypocrisy and intellectual laziness of the Australian left, which is led by empty-headed female fashion bandwagoners.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 31, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Unfortunately, they are beginning to dominate the society and political system under which we live.

  6. RJH says:
    May 31, 2021 at 10:03 am

    Pure Gold! The only problem is the Lefty Regressives like Lucy won’t understand the irony of it all as they have no idea/interest in self-reflection or awareness, let alone a SOH?

  7. billie says:
    May 31, 2021 at 10:05 am

    last 2 slides are unimportant and probably false news anyway .. who reads that far anyway!

    Lucy feels good putting in solar cells, so THAT is what matters

    not your negative attitude

  8. Terry says:
    May 31, 2021 at 10:37 am

    Leftards go into anaphylactic shock when their thin veneer of virtue is penetrated by reality to reveal their inherent sanctimonious bigotry.

    When they are not preoccupied with projection, they occupy themselves with rampant hypocrisy.

    Conceited narcissists. These are not good people.

  9. Lee says:
    May 31, 2021 at 11:44 am

    Whenever I get phone calls trying to flog solar panels I just hang up immediately.

  10. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 31, 2021 at 11:46 am

    Shefeels good putting in solar panelswhich will be subsidised by poorly paid workers who cant afford solar panels, the left have deep feelings about the working class .9

  11. Rafe Champion says:
    May 31, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Welcome billie! You will find that around here we often read to the end of the line.

    As you did. Good work.

  12. Timothy Neilson says:
    May 31, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 31, 2021 at 11:46 am

    Solar panel subsidies are a great way of transferring money from the poor to the rich.

    If you’re poor and live in a tiny flat halfway up a tower, you don’t have a roof to put solar panels on and hoover the subsidies.
    You just get to pay the higher electricity prices that somehow keep going up despite “renewables” being oh so much cheaper than da eeeeebil fossil fuels.

  13. FlyingPigs says:
    May 31, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    I love Lefty Lucy.

    Rafe, I came up with a Lefty Lucy answer for wind droughts…. giant fans in front of the bird choppers… obvious solution.

    I might need a hand to apply for the subsidy money but it surely is guaranteed.

  14. Tintarella di Luna says:
    May 31, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    I have lovely leftist neighbours who buy green power. I asked what green power was and was told that they pay extra for green power, I said does that mean that people who are poor and can’t afford green power are second class citizens? Yibbbidy yibbidy was the response.

  15. Kneel says:
    May 31, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    “Whenever I get phone calls trying to flog solar panels I just hang up immediately.”

    Nah, use the same trick as with office supply companies, ISP’s, energy companies and so on – they will ask you if you want to save money at some point. No-one says “No”, so when you actually do say no to saving money, that response is so far off-script, they don’t know what to say except, “Oh, Ok then. Bye!”

