Transmission lines: the latest subsidy for wind/solar

Here’s the spin given to journalist Perry Williams at the Australian: Transgrid NSW/SA (called EnergyConnect) is a “critical link for NSW when old coal plants in the state retire by allowing cheap renewables to be imported from South Australia, avoiding big jumps in wholesale electricity prices.” Here’s the reality: the link will make NSW customers pay to help the SA system, made vulnerable by subsidised unreliable wind/solar, survive and will export SA’s vulnerability to NSW.
Now approved by the Australian Energy Regulator, EnergyConnect is really about offering a market for surplus electricity generated in South Australia’s subsidised renewables, while providing that state with some additional insurance when the wind does not blow and the sun is not shining.
The SA-NSW link is just one piece in the web of links designed further to subsidise the carriage of renewable energy from its dispersed locations to the markets. Below is the Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) agenda, (which excludes most of the Snowy 2 transmission costs).
EnergyConnect now has a $2.3 billion price tag. It started off at $1.6 billion, which coincidentally was just enough for the massaged data on benefits to get the proposal over the Regulatory Test threshold. That threshold seeks to identify and evaluate all the benefits to consumers in terms of lower prices and higher security that a transmission line might bring. It is used to justify forcing customers to pay.
Originally, in recognition of the uncertainties of such evaluations, transmission lines were to be built and augmented at the cost to the beneficiaries. It is claimed that wind farms could not form coalitions of interest groups, so a synthetic commercial decision is made instead. That is all very convenient for the renewable energy generators and their supporters in political and bureaucratic circles.
Customers pay for the link and there is said to be a long term offset in lower prices from these mythical low-cost renewables as well as benefits from improving “security and diversity of supply”. To sweeten the deal, it receives a subsidy from the Government’s “green bank”, the CEFC, which has announced $295 million for an “HISTORIC CEFC INVESTMENT TO KICKSTART NATION BUILDING PROJECT ENERGYCONNECT”.
Having been initially and provisionally waved through by energy ministers, EnergyConnect’s actual costs have now been revealed without any fear of the proposal being rejected. For its part, the Energy Users Association of Australia (EUAA) has expressed doubt that the project stacks up even on the deeply flawed cost-benefit analytical framework that the regulators use.
Moreover, the rationale for the link – cheap wind being supplied from South Australia – is no longer valid as the climate-obsessed NSW Energy Minister, Matt Kean, has a grandiose policy of subsidising wind projects within the state itself.
Wind solar would be able to work with real reliability 24/7 if only the world was interconnected with transmission grids linking a few hundred thousand randomly located windmills! Unfortunately, as well as the additional cost of renewables, (hidden in a junk CSIRO analysis) this solution would also involve the prohibitive costs of transmission and its network losses!
It’s going to get real interesting. NSW doesn’t have enough generational capacity in the system now to deal with peak demand. They’re completely reliant on QLD. And now they have to export what they don’t have to SA.
Retail price of $1 per kwh anyone?
That is assuming you’re not being load shedded for 8-10 hours per day.
Thank you Alan Moran.
SA is overloaded with RE, paid for to a large extent by the coal underwritten RET. The line to NSW is primarily for SA to off load its surplus renewable when there is a glut. When/if NSW get its own surplus RE, very little will flow back to SA. This proposed line is a short term prop to maximise profit from current installed RE in SA. In the longer term it will be under-utilised unless someone builds some baseload somewhere.
This is the insidious cancer of parasitic renewables spreading its tentacles to devour coal. RE will find there is nowhere to hide after the money is spent.
This is no way to run an industrial sector.
Apart from there is no industry in Adelaide except government what Industrial Sectors are left?
Thank you, Alan, for your great work exposing the smoke-and-mirrors that are intended to justify wasteful so-called ‘renewable energy’.
No number of interconnectors will make wind energy reliable because wind droughts tend to be wide spread.
Wind droughts will become more common as the planet cools.
Interesting how the spin changes – not so long ago, the renewables shills were calling upgrades of the network “gold plating” – that was when they were trying to distract attention from the impact of renewables on retail prices of electricity.
Wind droughts…..
…Tend to be wide spread. As are the wind gluts. And just as night follows day, SA is only offset in sunshine by an hour or so to the east coast. There’s some argument for extra transmission for storage but it won’t be cheap or cost effective.
If you’re going to run a system with distributed generation and storage, you may as well keep them modular and isolated in zones for resilience and customised design. It won’t be cheap either.
“…you may as well keep them modular and isolated in zones for resilience and customised design.”
Stop that – this is GovCo mandated and it’s for your own good. Common sense has no place in such schemes, as should be abudantly clear if you read history (from somewhere other than Google/Facebook/Twitter/Youtube/Wikipedia).
So no more common sense – it’s against GovCo policy, always was, always will be.
The juggler keeps all the balls in the air until there’s an adverse event.
Here’s the reality: the link will cause baseload NSW generators to fail earlier than expected because their meagre operating surplus will be reduced further. And then, if not before, the system is guaranteed to fail.
Mr Williams ‘articles’ are pure propaganda.